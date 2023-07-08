Newcomer update: Puka Nacua

Quotable: "I love the way that he attacks each day. He's got a great feel for the game, great feel for leverage, running routes. You come in, you're running new concepts and things like that. Things that you've done before to get open might not fit within the realm of the things that we want to do here, but he's just transitioned so quickly over understanding what the parameters are that he's able to work in. He's got a great feel for attacking leverage, how to stick things, his timing on when he needs to show up for things and he's asking the right questions too. I think that's the big thing. He's asking the right questions and as he gets more reps over and over as he gets to see these things, he's just going to get better and better. So, I'm really excited about him and the steps that he's going to be able to take over these next few months." – Rams WR Cooper Kupp after the team's June 6 OTA