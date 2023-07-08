Newcomer update: Puka Nacua

With the offseason program complete and Rams Training Camp starting up in late July, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, theRams.com will be spotlighting a handful of players new to the Rams' roster. Continuing the series is rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua.
How He Got Here: The Rams used their eighth selection in the 2023 NFL Draft on Nacua, taking him 177th overall in the fifth round.
What's Next: Translating a strong spring into training camp and the preseason. Head coach Sean McVay said the team expects Nacua to come in and contribute and compete. In order for Nacua to carve out that role in the wide receiver rotation, he'll have to carry over his performance during OTAs and minicamp to training camp when the pads come on.
Bet You Didn't Know: Nacua was regarded as an early standout at this year's Senior Bowl, with NFL Media analysts Lance Zierlein and Eric Edholm praising him for his ability to get open and his production as he showed off his ball skills.
Quotable: "I love the way that he attacks each day. He's got a great feel for the game, great feel for leverage, running routes. You come in, you're running new concepts and things like that. Things that you've done before to get open might not fit within the realm of the things that we want to do here, but he's just transitioned so quickly over understanding what the parameters are that he's able to work in. He's got a great feel for attacking leverage, how to stick things, his timing on when he needs to show up for things and he's asking the right questions too. I think that's the big thing. He's asking the right questions and as he gets more reps over and over as he gets to see these things, he's just going to get better and better. So, I'm really excited about him and the steps that he's going to be able to take over these next few months." – Rams WR Cooper Kupp after the team's June 6 OTA