Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Newcomer update: Puka Nacua

Jul 08, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

With the offseason program complete and Rams Training Camp starting up in late July, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, theRams.com will be spotlighting a handful of players new to the Rams' roster. Continuing the series is rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua.

230708_NewcomerUpdateNacua_16x9

How He Got Here: The Rams used their eighth selection in the 2023 NFL Draft on Nacua, taking him 177th overall in the fifth round.

What's Next: Translating a strong spring into training camp and the preseason. Head coach Sean McVay said the team expects Nacua to come in and contribute and compete. In order for Nacua to carve out that role in the wide receiver rotation, he'll have to carry over his performance during OTAs and minicamp to training camp when the pads come on.

Bet You Didn't Know: Nacua was regarded as an early standout at this year's Senior Bowl, with NFL Media analysts Lance Zierlein and Eric Edholm praising him for his ability to get open and his production as he showed off his ball skills.

Quotable: "I love the way that he attacks each day. He's got a great feel for the game, great feel for leverage, running routes. You come in, you're running new concepts and things like that. Things that you've done before to get open might not fit within the realm of the things that we want to do here, but he's just transitioned so quickly over understanding what the parameters are that he's able to work in. He's got a great feel for attacking leverage, how to stick things, his timing on when he needs to show up for things and he's asking the right questions too. I think that's the big thing. He's asking the right questions and as he gets more reps over and over as he gets to see these things, he's just going to get better and better. So, I'm really excited about him and the steps that he's going to be able to take over these next few months." – Rams WR Cooper Kupp after the team's June 6 OTA

Related Content

news

El receptor novato de los Rams Puka Nacua destaca en las actividades de equipo

Receptor novato de los Rams de Los Ángeles Puka Nacua quizás solo haya tenido el libro de jugadas de los Rams por tres semanas, pero se ha ganado la reputación de ser un rápido aprendiz.

news

Newcomer update: Davis Allen

TheRams.com continues its offseason series of updates on players new to the Rams roster in 2023 with rookie tight end Davis Allen.

news

Newcomer update: Warren McClendon Jr.

TheRams.com continues its offseason series of updates on players new to the Rams roster in 2023 with rookie offensive tackle Warren McClendon Jr.

news

Cooper Kupp "se encuentra muy bien" mientras continúa su rehabilitación de tobillo

Receptor de los Rams de Los Ángeles lo dejó claro el pasado martes: él quería volver de su lesión de tobillo la temporada pasada.

news

Offseason position reset: Linebacker

With the offseason program complete and training camp on the horizon, here's an updated look at the Rams' linebacker room.

news

Derion Kendrick cuaja una buena primavera a la vista de preparar un gran segunda temporada para los Rams

Incluso en los primeros entrenamientos, el cornerback de los Rams de Los Ángeles Derion Kendrick entrenó como alguien que tuviera claro que tiene un papel protagonista en la que va a ser su segunda temporada.

news

Offseason position reset: Tight end

With the offseason program complete and training camp on the horizon, here's an updated look at the Rams' tight end room.

news

Newcomer update: Nick Hampton

TheRams.com continues its offseason series of updates on players new to the Rams roster in 2023 with rookie linebacker Nick Hampton.

news

Rams agree to terms with CB Ahkello Witherspoon

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms with former Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon.

news

Offseason position reset: Offensive line

With the offseason program complete and training camp on the horizon, here's an updated look at the Rams' offensive line room.

news

Behind the Grind Episode 3 takes fans inside McVay's statue unveiling at Miami (Ohio), Rams rookie arrivals, OTAs

An exclusive look at how the Rams offseason unfolded after the 2023 NFL Draft.

Advertising