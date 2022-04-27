Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Offseason position reset: Defensive back

Apr 27, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

With the offseason program underway and the 2022 NFL Draft just one day away, theRams.com will be taking an updated look at positions on the team's roster.

The series concludes with a look at the defensive backs.

Key offseason moves

  • Promoted Chris Shula to pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach. After working exclusively with the linebackers over the last five seasons, Shula shifts over to coaching the defensive backs as Ejiro Evero's replacement with Evero getting hired as the Broncos' defensive coordinator.
  • Promoted Jonathan Cooley to defensive backs coach. Keeping continuity in the group, Cooley takes on this title after serving as assistant defensive backs coach last season.

Who's under contract

**5 - DB Jalen Ramsey**

Jalen Ramsey

#5 DB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 208 lbs
  • College: Florida State

2021 stats: 77 total tackles, four interceptions and 16 pass breakups while starting all 16 regular season games he played in; also added 13 total tackles and four pass breakups while starting all four playoff games.

Related Links

**22 - CB David Long Jr.**

David Long Jr.

#22 CB

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 196 lbs
  • College: Michigan

2021 stats: 40 total tackles, one interception and four pass breakups while starting five of the 16 regular season games he played in; also had 12 total tackles, one interception (returned for touchdown) and one pass breakup while playing all four playoff games (one start).

2021-robert-rochell-hs

Robert Rochell

#31 DB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 195 lbs
  • College: Central Arkansas

2021 stats: 14 total tackles, one interception, four pass breakups and one fumble recovery while starting five of the 11 games he played in.

Placeholder for not available image

Grant Haley

#46 DB

  • Height: 5-9
  • Weight: 190 lbs
  • College: Penn State

2021 stats: Played in five regular season games but did not record any stats; posted three total tackles while playing in all four playoff games.

2021-jordan-fuller-hs

Jordan Fuller

#4 S

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 203 lbs
  • College: Ohio State

2021 stats: 113 total tackles, one interception and four pass breakups while starting all 16 regular season games he played in.

**33 - S Nick Scott**

Nick Scott

#33 S

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 201 lbs
  • College: Penn State

2021 stats: 47 total tackles, two interceptions and four pass breakups while playing in all 17 regular season games (one start); added 14 total tackles, one interception and three pass breakups while starting all four playoff games.

**24 - S Taylor Rapp**

Taylor Rapp

#24 S

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 208 lbs
  • College: Washington

2021 stats: 94 total tackles, four interceptions and six pass breakups while starting all 17 regular season games; added seven total tackles in one playoff game.

**26 - S Terrell Burgess**

Terrell Burgess

#26 S

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 202 lbs
  • College: Utah

2021 stats: 10 total tackles while playing in 16 regular season games (two starts); added seven total tackles in four playoff games (two starts).

**39 - S Jake Gervase**

Jake Gervase

#39 S

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 212 lbs
  • College: Iowa

2021 stats: Two total tackles in two regular season games; also played in all four playoff games.

Placeholder for not available image

Tyler Hall

#37 DB

  • Height: 5-10
  • Weight: 190 lbs
  • College: Wyoming

2021 stats: Played in four regular season games but did not record any stats.

What's next

Finding Darious Williams' replacement. Whether internally or through the draft (or potentially free agency, if it's feasible), Williams' offseason departure leaves a key void for Los Angeles to fill in its secondary.

Related Content

news

Our House, Our Stories: Cooper Kupp's triple crown-winning season

A visual look-back at Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp's historic 2021 season and the work that went into it.

news

2022 Draft Preview: Rams continue to plan ahead and build on recent success

In anticipation of this week's NFL Draft, J.B. Long looks back at how the recent drafts have helped shape a Super Bowl Championship team. He also looks ahead to this weekend to ponder where the Rams may look to bolster their roster heading into the 2022 campaign.

news

Top takeaways from Rams GM Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay's pre-2022 NFL Draft press conference

Here's what we learned from Rams general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay's press conference previewing the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Offseason position reset: Wide receiver

With the offseason program underway and the 2022 NFL Draft three days away, theRams.com takes an updated look at the wide receiver position on the Rams' roster.

news

Mock Draft Roundup: Final projections ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

One final preview of experts' forecasts for the Rams leading into the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Rams TE Kendall Blanton talks his divisional-round touchdown & being a Super Bowl starter on Rams Revealed

J.B. Long is joined by Los Angeles Rams TE Kendall Blanton to talk about his divisional-round touchdown & his journey of going from undrafted to Super Bowl LVI Champion on Ep. 84 of Rams Revealed.

news

Offseason position reset: Tight end

With the offseason program underway and the 2022 NFL Draft arriving in four days, theRams.com takes an updated look at the tight end position on the Rams' roster.

news

Offseason position reset: Linebacker

With the offseason program underway and the 2022 NFL Draft just five days away, theRams.com takes an updated look at the linebacker position on the Rams' roster.

news

Matthew Stafford: "I want to continue to gain ownership of what we're doing as an offense"

As quarterback Matthew Stafford embarks on his second offseason with the Rams, his primary goal is to have a greater command of the offense.

news

Our House, Our Stories: Aaron Donald cementing his legacy

Looking back on the dominant stretch of performances Aaron Donald authored to become a long-awaited Super Bowl champion.

news

Offseason position reset: Running back

With the offseason program underway and the 2022 NFL Draft coming up, theRams.com takes an updated look at the running back position on the Rams' roster.

Advertising