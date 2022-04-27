Offseason position reset: Defensive back

With the offseason program underway and the 2022 NFL Draft just one day away, theRams.com will be taking an updated look at positions on the team's roster.
The series concludes with a look at the defensive backs.
Key offseason moves
- Promoted Chris Shula to pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach. After working exclusively with the linebackers over the last five seasons, Shula shifts over to coaching the defensive backs as Ejiro Evero's replacement with Evero getting hired as the Broncos' defensive coordinator.
- Promoted Jonathan Cooley to defensive backs coach. Keeping continuity in the group, Cooley takes on this title after serving as assistant defensive backs coach last season.
Who's under contract
2021 stats: 77 total tackles, four interceptions and 16 pass breakups while starting all 16 regular season games he played in; also added 13 total tackles and four pass breakups while starting all four playoff games.
2021 stats: 40 total tackles, one interception and four pass breakups while starting five of the 16 regular season games he played in; also had 12 total tackles, one interception (returned for touchdown) and one pass breakup while playing all four playoff games (one start).
2021 stats: 14 total tackles, one interception, four pass breakups and one fumble recovery while starting five of the 11 games he played in.
2021 stats: Played in five regular season games but did not record any stats; posted three total tackles while playing in all four playoff games.
2021 stats: 113 total tackles, one interception and four pass breakups while starting all 16 regular season games he played in.
2021 stats: 47 total tackles, two interceptions and four pass breakups while playing in all 17 regular season games (one start); added 14 total tackles, one interception and three pass breakups while starting all four playoff games.
2021 stats: 94 total tackles, four interceptions and six pass breakups while starting all 17 regular season games; added seven total tackles in one playoff game.
2021 stats: 10 total tackles while playing in 16 regular season games (two starts); added seven total tackles in four playoff games (two starts).
2021 stats: Two total tackles in two regular season games; also played in all four playoff games.
2021 stats: Played in four regular season games but did not record any stats.
What's next
Finding Darious Williams' replacement. Whether internally or through the draft (or potentially free agency, if it's feasible), Williams' offseason departure leaves a key void for Los Angeles to fill in its secondary.