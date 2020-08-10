Predicting five Rams stars on Hard Knocks: Los Angeles 

HBO's Hard Knocks: Los Angeles is set to premiere tomorrow night, Aug. 11, at 7 p.m. pacific time. Ahead of the first episode, theRams.com makes its predictions for five Rams players whose personalities could make them stars of this year's series.
1) CB Dont'e Deayon
Deayon has one of the most infectious personalities in the Rams locker room, and he got a chance to show it in a 2 minute and 41 second Carpool Karoake video published the day before Christmas last year.
Hard Knocks also gave us a sneak peek last week, too.
2) S John Johnson III
Something about the defensive back room, it seems. Like Deayon, Johnson isn't camera shy and subtly expressed how much he was looking forward to having Hard Knocks in Los Angeles earlier this summer.
As a starter who saw his 2019 season end prematurely due to injury, his storyline should give him several chances to let his personality shine.
3) TE Tyler Higbee
Higbee was one of two players picked by head coach Sean McVay this summer, so obviously he has to make the list.
"He's always been a guy that has a great way about himself," McVay said in mid-June. "Everybody loves him."
4) CB Jalen Ramsey
Ramsey was McVay's other pick, therefore he also makes the list.
A competitor who has always been confident in his abilities and going up against an opposing team's No. 1 receiver, Ramsey isn't shy about letting them know, either. He's just as competitive when competing against his own teammates, too, as the below clip from Hard Knocks shows.
5) DT Sebastian Joseph-Day
Joseph-Day's contagious positive attitude makes him one of the most prominent personalities in the Rams locker room.
Look no further than how happy he was when his parents watched him play in an NFL game in person for the first time last season – he arrived at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum wearing a t-shirt with their picture on it (second photo in the post below).