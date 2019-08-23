Quotes & Notes 8/22: Reynolds "getting better in all phases" 

After each media session, Quotes and Notes will bring you what was said, who said it, and what it means for your Los Angeles Rams. Here's what you should know from Thursday, Aug. 22.
"I think he's just getting better in all phases."
– HC Sean McVay
- Wide receiver Josh Reynolds' contributions last season, and ensuing development leading into this season, have earned praise from Rams coaches and teammates.
- According to McVay, what makes Reynolds stand out is his catch radius due to his length, reliable hands and ability to execute in clutch situations. McVay also mentioned increased confidence as a key part of Reynolds' growth.
- Although Reynolds is not listed as a starter on the Rams' unofficial depth chart, McVay said the team still views him as one and will continue to play him a lot in 2019.
"He's right on the track that we've had."
– HC Sean McVay
- Asked about RB Todd Gurley II's progress, McVay said Gurley is feeling good.
- McVay said the team has stuck with the same every-other-day schedule for Gurley's participation as part of managing the two-time First-Team All-Pro's health heading into the regular season.
- Gurley did not participate in Thursday's practice, but there is no reason to be concerned – it was because of the every-other-day format according to McVay.
The Rams return from Hawaii to practice in Thousand Oaks, Calif. ahead of the team's third preseason game against the Denver Broncos.
"I think (the young offensive linemen) have done a good job."
– HC Sean McVay
- Multiple first and second-year offensive linemen are poised for big roles for the Rams in 2019, and McVay has been pleased with their progress so far.
- When it comes to evaluating those players, McVay said live games are the best setting. He also joked that it's tough to look good trying to block someone like Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald in other settings such as practice, no matter who the player is.
- McVay said the younger offensive lineman continue to become more technically and fundamentally sound. He mentioned rookie David Edwards – listed as left tackle Andrew Whitworth's backup on the unofficial depth chart – as one he's been "really pleased" with at this point in the preseason.