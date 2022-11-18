Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Injury Report 11/18: Brian Allen and Travin Howard ruled out for Week 11 at Saints; A'Shawn Robinson questionable; Matthew Stafford clears concussion protocol

Nov 18, 2022 at 03:33 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams center Brian Allen (thumb) and linebacker Travin Howard (hip) are out for Sunday's game against the Saints at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans (10 a.m. pacific time, FOX).

Allen underwent surgery on his injured left thumb and was also dealing with swelling in his knee, according to McVay.

"We're working through that stuff right now," McVay said, when asked what Los Angeles' starting offensive line would look like in wake of Allen being out.

Meanwhile, L.A. will not be activating David Edwards off of Injured Reserve after Edwards "had a setback," per McVay.

"He just wasn't feeling great, and so it's one of those deals where we weren't ready to have that where you end up putting him back out there," McVay said.

Additionally, defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson (illness) is questionable, but McVay said that "we do expect him to be able to turn over and hopefully keep trending in the right direction and be good to go" for Sunday's game.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford cleared concussion protocol on Friday and does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game.

For the Saints, defensive end Cameron Jordan (eye) and cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) are among seven players ruled out. Guard Andrus Peat (triceps) is considered questionable.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Brian AllenCThumbDNPDNPDNPOut
Aaron DonaldDLRest--DNP-
Greg GainesDTElbowLimitedFullFull-
Travin HowardLBHipDNPDNPDNPOut
A'Shawn RobinsonDTIllnessDNPDNPDNPQuestionable
Matthew StaffordQBConcussionFullFullFull-
John WolfordQBNeckDNPLimitedFullQuestionable

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Josh AndrewsCIllnessDNPLimitedFull-
Marcus DavenportDECalfDNPDNPDNPOut
JT GraySHamstringDNPDNPDNPOut
James HurstTConcussionDNPDNPDNPOut
Mark IngramRBKneeDNPDNPDNPOut
Cameron JordanDEEyeDNPDNPDNPOut
Jarvis LandryWRAnkleLimitedLimitedLimited-
Marshon LattimoreCBAbdomenDNPDNPDNPOut
Marcus MayeSAbdomenLimitedLimitedLimited-
Andrus PeatGTricepsDNPDNPLimitedQuestionable
Ryan RamczykTIllnessDNPLimitedLimited-
Malcolm RoachDTAnkleLimitedLimitedLimited-
Pete WernerLBAnkleDNPDNPDNPOut

