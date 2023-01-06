Injury Report 1/6: Nick Scott, Aaron Donald, Brian Allen and Ben Skowronek ruled out for Week 18 at Seahawks

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Safety Nick Scott (shoulder) is among four Rams players ruled for Sunday's game against the Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle (1:25 p.m. PT, FOX).

The shoulder injury sidelining Scott for the 2022 season finale was sustained Thursday, according to head coach Sean McVay, and is separate to the stinger Scott suffered against the Chargers last week.

"It's unfortunate that his shoulder won't allow him to finish up this year, but I can't say enough good things about Nick Scott," McVay said prior to Friday's practice.

With Scott out, McVay said rookie Russ Yeast will start at safety.

Besides Scott, Los Angeles also ruled out center Brian Allen (calf), defensive lineman Aaron Donald (ankle) and wide receiver Ben Skowronek (calf).

For the Seahawks, wide receiver Tyler Lockett (shin) is one of five players listed as questionable. Running back Travis Homer (ankle) is considered doubtful.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams. Note: The Rams held a walkthrough Wednesday, therefore participation for that day is an estimation.