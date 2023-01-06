Bobby Wagner returns to Seattle as Rams & Seahawks battle in season finale | Week 18 Game Preview

"He certainly has earned that 'C' on his chest this year," McVay said of his 30-year-old captain.

Is This Farewell?

This will be the last time this particular group of players and coaches are together. And while that's true of every team, it feels different this year because they know it's over after Week 18.

According to Spotrac, here's the Rams 2023 free agent class.

Some of those names will be back in Los Angeles.

Others who are under contract will not be. That's the nature of the NFL, and this figures to be an offseason of change for an organization that went from lifting the Lombardi Trophy to a losing mark.

Those decisions and that conversation are for another day.

In this space, I just wanted to offer gratitude to those who've contributed their time and talent to the organization. You were easy to root for while you were Rams, and we'll look forward to cheering on the remainder of your careers and lives.

Mayfield's Future