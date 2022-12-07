Rams & Raiders under the lights at SoFi Stadium on Thursday Night Football | Week 14 Game Preview

Just Joshing

The Rams didn't have to contend with the full force of Seattle's running game, with Kenneth Walker shaken up early and D.J. Dallas hobbled, as well. Playing without Aaron Donald for the first time, that was a welcomed reprieve. After the initial 30-yard romp by Walker, the Seahawks gained just 60 yards on the ground the rest of the way (never mind the passing stats, for now).

But Thursday figures to be a chin-strap contest against the NFL's leading rusher. Josh Jacobs is rolling into free agency at 5.4 yards per carry with double-digit touchdowns, on pace to set Raiders rushing records.

Jacobs singlehandedly has more rushing yards (1,303) and rushing scores (10) than the entire Rams roster, combined, just to underscore the point.

And yes, after surrendering a season-high 348 yards to Geno Smith's passing attack, All-Pro Davante Adams gives the Rams plenty to fret over between now and Thursday evening.

Likewise, Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones in pass protection.

But as much (or maybe more) than any individual matchup, the Rams will have to guard against human nature.

Now What?

On a short week, with a losing season mathematically guaranteed, and facing a Raider Nation invasion, this becomes a real test for Los Angeles.

A must-win with Matthew Stafford returning to the huddle had the Rams ramped up for a trip to New Orleans; they led at the half.

Bryce Perkins' first start and the desire to help him succeed helped the Rams rally for a trip to Arrowhead in Week 12; they held Patrick Mahomes and the NFL's top offense to one touchdown in six red zone visits.

Bobby Wagner's first game against Seattle was enough to electrify the locker room in Week 13; the Rams drove for a go-ahead touchdown with 2:56 remaining in regulation.

Where do the Rams look for a jolt now? How disciplined and resilient can they remain through the tumult of Week 14, if and when the Raiders make a big play?

This sport is hard enough when everything's on the line. It can be surprisingly rejuvenating when there's nothing to lose, as well. The Rams have experienced both extremes this season.