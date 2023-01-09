From the Podium: Sean McVay, Baker Mayfield, Bobby Wagner and Quentin Lake react to Rams' 19-16 overtime loss to Seahawks in Week 18

SEATTLE – Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Baker Mayfield, linebacker Bobby Wagner and safety Quentin Lake were among those who met with the media following the team's 19-16 overtime loss to the Seahawks on Sunday at Lumen Field, discussing their takeaways from the game, the season overall and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
"Russ Yeast had a pulmonary contusion. He's in stable condition." – McVay
- Russ Yeast left Sunday's game with a chest injury that turned out to be a pulmonary contusion that will keep him at the hospital overnight on Sunday. However, McVay also said that Yeast will be OK.
- Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey, pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Chris Shula, defensive backs coach Jonathan Cooley, and a couple of players went to the hospital to see Yeast postgame, per a team spokesman.
"I'm not going to go chase chase a check to go start and play after seeing a place that makes me have fun playing football again." – Mayfield
- Scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent, Mayfield knows he has a "big decision" ahead this offseason.
- Before he gets to that point, though, he said he's going to take some time to decompress.
"Grateful for the fans. Grateful for the love they showed." – Wagner
- Sunday marked Wagner's first time facing his former team in Seattle, and he was appreciative of the reception he received from the fans.
- As he was walking off the field, Wagner waved to and acknowledged the fans who had stuck around.
"Unfortunately, we had a lot of injuries, so there was a lot of changing and moving, but I think it was a it was a good thing because it showed how deep we are as a team." – Lake
- Lake was one of several young Rams players who got valuable snaps late in the season as the Rams dealt with injuries.
- Lake said they having guys who started the season as backups be able to come and make plays later on was "huge."