From the Podium: Sean McVay, Baker Mayfield, Bobby Wagner and Quentin Lake react to Rams' 19-16 overtime loss to Seahawks in Week 18

"I'm not going to go chase chase a check to go start and play after seeing a place that makes me have fun playing football again." – Mayfield

Scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent, Mayfield knows he has a "big decision" ahead this offseason.

Before he gets to that point, though, he said he's going to take some time to decompress.

"Grateful for the fans. Grateful for the love they showed." – Wagner

Sunday marked Wagner's first time facing his former team in Seattle, and he was appreciative of the reception he received from the fans.

As he was walking off the field, Wagner waved to and acknowledged the fans who had stuck around.

"Unfortunately, we had a lot of injuries, so there was a lot of changing and moving, but I think it was a it was a good thing because it showed how deep we are as a team." – Lake