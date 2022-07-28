Rams defensive line enters Training Camp 2022 looking to carry over last season's success

Donald, Robinson and Gaines were pillars of a defensive line that held opponents to 61 or fewer rushing yards in their first three playoff games, then the Bengals to just 79 yards in Super Bowl LVI.

Robinson was especially critical to stopping the run, and when asked about that performance last Saturday, he said he felt like the 2021 season overall was the best of his professional career.

"I just never had I a chance like that in Detroit," Robinson said. "So coming in here and having this opportunity, knowing what my job was, coming in and knowing what the goal was with them bringing me in here, I wanted to be the best version of myself whenever the time came upon it. That's what I felt like I did last year, and that's what I'm working towards doing consistently this year and moving forward."