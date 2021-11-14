Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Weekly wrap-up: Welcoming Odell Beckham Jr. & preparing for Rams vs. 49ers rivalry showdown

Nov 14, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Joliana Frausto

After a loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Los Angeles Rams face off against their deepest division rival: the San Francisco 49ers. During their Week 10 preparation, they added the highly sought-after wide receiver ﻿Odell Beckham Jr.﻿. to their roster. Here is a recap of the storylines of the week:

Mic'd Up with Cooper Kupp

Watch and listen to Los Angeles Rams WR ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ mic'd up for Rams vs. Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium on Sunday Night Football.

Related Links

All-22

D'Marco Farr breaks down Los Angeles Rams CB ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿'s interception against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9 at SoFi Stadium. All-22 is powered by Microsoft Surface.

The Coach McVay Show

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay joins J.B. Long & D'Marco Farr as they react to a hard-fought game against the Tennessee Titans and look forward to a divisional matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.

OBJ arrives in LA

Los Angeles Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. arrives in LA and shares what he is most excited for as a Ram.

PHOTOS: Odell Beckham Jr.'s first 24 hours with the Los Angeles Rams

Check out photos of the Los Angeles Rams' newest wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s on his first day as a Ram. From the plane to the facility, get an inside look into OBJ's first 24 hours in LA.

Rams vs. 49ers trailer

The deepest rivalry in NFC West continues on Monday Night Football.

Isaac Bruce's Hall of Fame ring ceremony

In partnership with American Airlines, get an exclusive look at Rams Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce as he travels from Fort Lauderdale to Los Angeles to receive his Hall of Fame Ring at SoFi Stadium.

Between the Horns

J.B. Long, Maurice Jones-Drew & D'Marco Farr are joined by Los Angeles Rams Game Day Host Camryn Irvin as they breakdown what the Rams should expect on Monday Night Football against the division rival 49ers. Also, will ﻿Von Miller﻿ make his debut in horns this week?

Rams Revealed with Ben Skowronek

J.B. Long is joined by Los Angeles Rams rookie WR ﻿Ben Skowronek﻿ as he talks about playing on special teams for the first time in his football career, getting the chance to learn from two of the best receivers in the league, and his journey from NFL Draft to the 53-man roster.

The Teammate Game

Los Angeles Rams safeties ﻿Jordan Fuller﻿ & ﻿Terrell Burgess﻿ are tested on if they know each other's favorite foods, artists, hobbies & more. The Teammate Game is powered by Microsoft Surface.

Salute to Service

As a part of Salute To Service week, the Los Angeles Rams helped beautify the dining hall at US Vets - Inglewood by providing new tables, chairs & more in partnership with Rocket Mortgage.

Related Content

news

Weekly wrap-up: Victory over Texans, acquiring Von Miller & preparing for Rams vs. Titans Sunday Night Football showdown

From Dont'e Deayon Mic' Up to Von Miller joining the Rams, catch up on the best storylines of the week.
news

Weekly wrap-up: Rams victory vs. Lions & now looking to secure a four-game win streak in Week 8 Texans matchup

From Matthew Stafford Mic'd up vs. Lions to Rams Revealed with Dont'e Deayon, catch up on the best storylines of the week.
news

INDOCHINO named proud partner of Los Angeles Rams

INDOCHINO, the global leader in made to measure apparel, is entering into a major new sports collaboration as Proud Partner of the Los Angeles Rams for the 2021 season. 
news

Weekly wrap-up: Defense shines in win vs. Giants, Matthew Stafford faces former team in Week 7 Lions matchup & more

From Taylor Rapp's two interceptions vs. Giants to Jordan Fuller Mic'd up, catch up on the best storylines of the week.
news

Sleep Number announces partnership with Los Angeles Rams to help improve performance through proven quality sleep

Relationship with Rams is fourth NFL team partnership for Sleep Number, who is also the "Official Sleep + Wellness Partner" of the National Football League
news

Rams' updated home gameday COVID-19 policies take effect this week vs. Lions

Here's what you need to know about the Rams' COVID-19 home gameday policies set to take effect this week based on L.A. County's current guidelines. 
news

Weekly wrap-up: Getting ready for Week 6 vs. Giants after a mini bye

From Robert Woods Mic'd Up to Jalen Ramsey & the Rams defensive backs group going to an LA Kings game, here are the best storylines of the week.
news

Weekly wrap-up: Bouncing back with a Week 5 win vs. Seahawks

From winning the Week 5 matchup vs. Seahawks to Aaron Donald breaking the Rams' sack record, catch up on the best storylines of the week.
news

Weekly wrap-up: Rams win vs. Buccaneers & looking ahead to an undefeated NFC West showdown vs. Cardinals

From Jalen Ramsey's Mariachi suit to preparing for Week 4 Rams vs. Cardinals division battle, here are the best storylines of the week.
news

Weekly wrap-up: Preparing for Rams vs. Buccaneers showdown after Week 2 win against the Colts

From Jalen Ramsey getting the game ball after the Week 2 win to preparing for the Rams vs. Buccaneers matchup, here are the best storylines of the week.
news

Weekly wrap-up: Coming off of Week 1 win & heading into Rams vs. Colts

From the Rams win vs. the Bears at SoFi Stadium to preparing for Week 2 vs. the Indianapolis Colts, here are the best storylines of the week.
Advertising