Weekly wrap-up: Welcoming Odell Beckham Jr. & preparing for Rams vs. 49ers rivalry showdown

After a loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Los Angeles Rams face off against their deepest division rival: the San Francisco 49ers. During their Week 10 preparation, they added the highly sought-after wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.. to their roster. Here is a recap of the storylines of the week:
Mic'd Up with Cooper Kupp
Watch and listen to Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp mic'd up for Rams vs. Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium on Sunday Night Football.
All-22
D'Marco Farr breaks down Los Angeles Rams CB Jalen Ramsey's interception against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9 at SoFi Stadium. All-22 is powered by Microsoft Surface.
The Coach McVay Show
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay joins J.B. Long & D'Marco Farr as they react to a hard-fought game against the Tennessee Titans and look forward to a divisional matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
OBJ arrives in LA
Los Angeles Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. arrives in LA and shares what he is most excited for as a Ram.
Check out photos of the Los Angeles Rams' newest wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s on his first day as a Ram. From the plane to the facility, get an inside look into OBJ's first 24 hours in LA.
Rams vs. 49ers trailer
The deepest rivalry in NFC West continues on Monday Night Football.
Isaac Bruce's Hall of Fame ring ceremony
In partnership with American Airlines, get an exclusive look at Rams Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce as he travels from Fort Lauderdale to Los Angeles to receive his Hall of Fame Ring at SoFi Stadium.
Between the Horns
J.B. Long, Maurice Jones-Drew & D'Marco Farr are joined by Los Angeles Rams Game Day Host Camryn Irvin as they breakdown what the Rams should expect on Monday Night Football against the division rival 49ers. Also, will Von Miller make his debut in horns this week?
Rams Revealed with Ben Skowronek
J.B. Long is joined by Los Angeles Rams rookie WR Ben Skowronek as he talks about playing on special teams for the first time in his football career, getting the chance to learn from two of the best receivers in the league, and his journey from NFL Draft to the 53-man roster.
The Teammate Game
Los Angeles Rams safeties Jordan Fuller & Terrell Burgess are tested on if they know each other's favorite foods, artists, hobbies & more. The Teammate Game is powered by Microsoft Surface.
Salute to Service
As a part of Salute To Service week, the Los Angeles Rams helped beautify the dining hall at US Vets - Inglewood by providing new tables, chairs & more in partnership with Rocket Mortgage.