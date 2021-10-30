Weekly wrap-up: Rams victory vs. Lions & now looking to secure a four-game win streak in Week 8 Texans matchup

After a reunion with familiar faces in the Week 7 Detroit Lions matchup, the Los Angeles Rams are back on the road again & looking to secure a four-game win streak in Week 8 against the Houston Texans. Here is a recap of the storylines of the week.
Victory Speech
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay hands out game balls to QB Matthew Stafford, CB Jalen Ramsey & K Matt Gay after the Rams vs. Detroit Lions Week 7 win at SoFi Stadium.
Matthew Stafford Mic'd Up
Watch and listen to Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford mic'd up for Rams vs. Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium.
Sounds of the Game
Relive Los Angeles Rams CB Jalen Ramsey's clutch fourth quarter interception with the sights & sounds from the Week 7 matchup against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium.
With the sights & sounds from SoFi Stadium, relive Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp's touchdown & WR Robert Woods' two-point conversion that gave the Rams a 25-19 lead against the Detroit Lions in Week 7.
With the sights & sounds from SoFi Stadium, relive Los Angeles Rams K Matt Gay's field goal & S Nick Scott's interception that clinched the team's victory against the Detroit Lions in Week 7.
All-22
D'Marco Farr breaks down Los Angeles Rams CB Jalen Ramsey's fourth-quarter interception against the Detroit Lions in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium. All-22 is powered by Microsoft Surface.
D'Marco Farr breaks down Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp's touchdown & WR Robert Woods' two-point conversion against the Detroit Lions in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium. All-22 is powered by Microsoft Surface.
Best moments from Rams vs. Lions
Take a look at the best moments from the Los Angeles Rams Week 7 matchup against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium.
The Coach McVay Show
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay joins J.B. Long & D'Marco Farr after the Rams come up with another big win, this time against the Detroit Lions. Coach discusses correcting things on special teams and continuing to show up when it matters most this season to secure a win.
Rams vs. Texans trailer
Tune into the Los Angeles Rams vs. Houston Texans Week 8 Halloween matchup this Sunday, as the Rams look to secure a four-game win streak.
Between the Horns
J.B. Long, Maurice Jones-Drew, and D'Marco Farr get you ready for Week 8 against the Houston Texans on this edition of Between the Horns. The guys react to the trade of Kenny Young and the team dealing with some potential injury issues heading into the back half of the season. Also, they discuss if the run game can continue to show up and help the offense stand out this season.
Rams Revealed with Dont'e Deayon
Los Angeles Rams CB Dont'e Deayon joins J.B. Long to talk about how his persistence has paid off this season, the pride he feels representing the Inland Empire, and he gives a detailed scouting report on the Rams' cornerback room, including Pro Bowler Jalen Ramsey.
The Teammate Game with Nick Scott & David Long Jr.
Los Angeles Rams S Nick Scott & CB David Long Jr. are tested on how well they know each other. The Teammate Game is powered by Microsoft Surface.
Andrew Whitworth hosts annual Night for Wishes
Check out photos from the Los Angeles Rams annual Night for Wishes hosted by OL Andrew Whitworth. Rams players, Cheerleaders, and Rampage joined forces to raise funds for Make-A-Wish helping make wishes come true for critically ill children.
