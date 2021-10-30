Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Weekly wrap-up: Rams victory vs. Lions & now looking to secure a four-game win streak in Week 8 Texans matchup

Oct 30, 2021 at 03:00 PM
Joliana Frausto

After a reunion with familiar faces in the Week 7 Detroit Lions matchup, the Los Angeles Rams are back on the road again & looking to secure a four-game win streak in Week 8 against the Houston Texans. Here is a recap of the storylines of the week.

Victory Speech

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay hands out game balls to QB ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿, CB ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ & K ﻿Matt Gay﻿ after the Rams vs. Detroit Lions Week 7 win at SoFi Stadium.

Matthew Stafford Mic'd Up

Watch and listen to Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford mic'd up for Rams vs. Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium.

Sounds of the Game

Relive Los Angeles Rams CB Jalen Ramsey's clutch fourth quarter interception with the sights & sounds from the Week 7 matchup against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium.

With the sights & sounds from SoFi Stadium, relive Los Angeles Rams WR ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿'s touchdown & WR ﻿Robert Woods﻿' two-point conversion that gave the Rams a 25-19 lead against the Detroit Lions in Week 7.

With the sights & sounds from SoFi Stadium, relive Los Angeles Rams K Matt Gay's field goal & S ﻿Nick Scott﻿'s interception that clinched the team's victory against the Detroit Lions in Week 7.

All-22

D'Marco Farr breaks down Los Angeles Rams CB Jalen Ramsey's fourth-quarter interception against the Detroit Lions in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium. All-22 is powered by Microsoft Surface.

D'Marco Farr breaks down Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp's touchdown & WR Robert Woods' two-point conversion against the Detroit Lions in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium. All-22 is powered by Microsoft Surface.

Best moments from Rams vs. Lions

Take a look at the best moments from the Los Angeles Rams Week 7 matchup against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium.

PHOTOS: Best moments from Rams vs. Lions matchup at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at the best moments from the Los Angeles Rams Week 7 matchup against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium.

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
1 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
2 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
3 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
4 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
5 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
6 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
7 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
8 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
9 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
10 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
11 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
12 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
13 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
14 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
15 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
16 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

© Will Navarro / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
17 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
18 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
19 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
20 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
21 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
22 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
23 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
24 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
25 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
26 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
27 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
28 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
29 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
30 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
31 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
32 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

© Will Navarro / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
33 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
34 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
35 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
36 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
37 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

CARRIE GIORDANO/2021 © Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
38 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

© Will Navarro / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
39 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
40 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
41 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
42 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
43 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

© Will Navarro / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
44 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
45 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
46 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
47 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

CARRIE GIORDANO/2021 © Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
48 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
49 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
50 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
51 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

© Will Navarro / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
52 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
53 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

© Will Navarro / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
54 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
55 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
56 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
57 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
58 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

© Will Navarro / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
59 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
60 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
61 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
62 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

© Will Navarro / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
63 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
64 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
65 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
66 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
67 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

© Will Navarro / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
68 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
69 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

© Will Navarro / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
70 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
71 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

© Will Navarro / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
72 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
73 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
74 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
75 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
76 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

© Will Navarro / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
77 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
78 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

© Will Navarro / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
79 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
80 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
81 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
82 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
83 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

© Will Navarro / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
84 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

© Will Navarro / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
85 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
86 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

© Will Navarro / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
87 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
88 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
89 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

© Will Navarro / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
90 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

© Will Navarro / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
91 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
92 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
93 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
94 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
95 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
96 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
97 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
98 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
99 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
100 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

The Coach McVay Show

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay joins J.B. Long & D'Marco Farr after the Rams come up with another big win, this time against the Detroit Lions. Coach discusses correcting things on special teams and continuing to show up when it matters most this season to secure a win.

Rams vs. Texans trailer

Tune into the Los Angeles Rams vs. Houston Texans Week 8 Halloween matchup this Sunday, as the Rams look to secure a four-game win streak.

Between the Horns

J.B. Long, Maurice Jones-Drew, and D'Marco Farr get you ready for Week 8 against the Houston Texans on this edition of Between the Horns. The guys react to the trade of Kenny Young and the team dealing with some potential injury issues heading into the back half of the season. Also, they discuss if the run game can continue to show up and help the offense stand out this season.

Rams Revealed with Dont'e Deayon

Los Angeles Rams CB ﻿Dont'e Deayon﻿ joins J.B. Long to talk about how his persistence has paid off this season, the pride he feels representing the Inland Empire, and he gives a detailed scouting report on the Rams' cornerback room, including Pro Bowler Jalen Ramsey.

The Teammate Game with Nick Scott & David Long Jr.

Los Angeles Rams S Nick Scott & CB ﻿David Long Jr.﻿ are tested on how well they know each other. The Teammate Game is powered by Microsoft Surface.

Andrew Whitworth hosts annual Night for Wishes

Check out photos from the Los Angeles Rams annual Night for Wishes hosted by OL ﻿Andrew Whitworth﻿. Rams players, Cheerleaders, and Rampage joined forces to raise funds for Make-A-Wish helping make wishes come true for critically ill children.

PHOTOS: Rams, Andrew Whitworth host annual Night for Wishes benefitting Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties

Check out photos from the Los Angeles Rams annual Night for Wishes hosted by OL Andrew Whitworth. Rams players, Cheerleaders, and Rampage joined forces to raise funds for Make-A-Wish helping make wishes come true for critically ill children.

E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_1441
1 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_1083
2 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_4923
3 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_4874
4 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_1413
5 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_5428
6 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_1193
7 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_5509
8 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_5181
9 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_1342
10 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_4828
11 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_1370
12 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_1338
13 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_1299
14 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_4674
15 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_5261
16 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_4961
17 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_1188
18 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_4762
19 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_1379
20 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_1243
21 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_1160
22 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_0972
23 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_4931
24 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_1381
25 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_4938
26 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_0971
27 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_4806
28 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_4891
29 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_5007
30 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_1112
31 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_4696
32 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_5347
33 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_1314
34 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_4839
35 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_4721
36 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_5237
37 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_1003
38 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_4714
39 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_1069
40 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_1273
41 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_1023
42 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_1043
43 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_5315
44 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_0983
45 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_1291
46 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_5167
47 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_5153
48 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_1126
49 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_1417
50 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_1366
51 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_5524
52 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_1006
53 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_1166
54 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_1088
55 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
