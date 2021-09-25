Weekly wrap-up: Preparing for Rams vs. Buccaneers showdown after Week 2 win against the Colts

The Los Angeles Rams beat the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2, to make them 2-0 this season. Now, the Rams are looking ahead to their Week 3 matchup against defending Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are also undefeated this season. Here is a recap of the storylines from the week:
Week 2 Victory Speech
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay hands out the game ball to CB Jalen Ramsey after the Week 2 win vs. the Indianapolis Colts.
Tyler Higbee Mic'd Up
Watch and listen to Los Angeles Rams TE Tyler Higbee mic'd up for Rams vs. Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Best snapshots from the Week 2 win
Check out the best photos from the Los Angeles Rams Week 2 victory over the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Rams vs. Buccaneers game trailer
Los Angeles Rams & defending Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers are two of the NFC's undefeated teams so far this season. They will face off this Sunday at SoFi Stadium, but only one team will come out on top.
Week 3 practice recap
Watch highlights from the Los Angeles Rams' Week 3 practices as they get ready to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.
Between the Horns
J.B. Long & D'Marco Farr are joined by John Gonzalez of The Ringer for this week's edition of Between the Horns as the Rams prepare for Tom Brady & the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Week 3 at SoFi Stadium. Can Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford out duel TB12? Can the Rams' defense hold down the Bucs' offense and get another win against the defending Super Bowl champions?
Kickoff Film behind the scenes
Get an exclusive look at the making of Our House. Your House. Rams House. The Los Angeles Rams 2021 season Kickoff Film.
Rams Revealed with Troy Reeder
J.B. Long is joined by Los Angeles Rams Rams LB Troy Reeder after a standout performance to secure a Week 2 victory against the Indianapolis Colts. Troy discusses his journey from undrafted free agent to being a big contributor on the Rams' defensive unit.
The Coach McVay Show Ep. 2
J.B. Long & D'Marco Farr breakdown a big win against the Indianapolis Colts with Rams head coach Sean McVay as the team fought hard to secure a tough road victory. They also discuss the week 3 matchup in SoFi Stadium against Tom Brady & the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.