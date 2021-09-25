Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Weekly wrap-up: Preparing for Rams vs. Buccaneers showdown after Week 2 win against the Colts

Sep 24, 2021 at 07:30 PM
Joliana Frausto

The Los Angeles Rams beat the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2, to make them 2-0 this season. Now, the Rams are looking ahead to their Week 3 matchup against defending Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are also undefeated this season. Here is a recap of the storylines from the week:

Week 2 Victory Speech

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay hands out the game ball to CB ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ after the Week 2 win vs. the Indianapolis Colts.

Related Links

Tyler Higbee Mic'd Up

Watch and listen to Los Angeles Rams TE ﻿Tyler Higbee﻿ mic'd up for Rams vs. Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Best snapshots from the Week 2 win

Check out the best photos from the Los Angeles Rams Week 2 victory over the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

PHOTOS: Best snapshots from Rams Week 2 victory over Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium

Check out the best photos from the Los Angeles Rams Week 2 victory over the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
1 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
2 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
3 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
4 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
5 / 75

The Los Angles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Xavier Daniels/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
6 / 75

The Los Angles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Xavier Daniels/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
7 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
8 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
9 / 75

The Los Angles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Xavier Daniels/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
10 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
11 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
12 / 75

The Los Angles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Xavier Daniels/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
13 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
14 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
15 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
16 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
17 / 75

The Los Angles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Xavier Daniels/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
18 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
19 / 75

The Los Angles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Xavier Daniels/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
20 / 75

The Los Angles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Xavier Daniels/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
21 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
22 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
23 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
24 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
25 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
26 / 75

The Los Angles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Xavier Daniels/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
27 / 75

The Los Angles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Xavier Daniels/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
28 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
29 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
30 / 75

The Los Angles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Xavier Daniels/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
31 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
32 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
33 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
34 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
35 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
36 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
37 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
38 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
39 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
40 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
41 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
42 / 75

The Los Angles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Xavier Daniels/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
43 / 75

The Los Angles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Xavier Daniels/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
44 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
45 / 75

The Los Angles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Xavier Daniels/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
46 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
47 / 75

The Los Angles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Xavier Daniels/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
48 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
49 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
50 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
51 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
52 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
53 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
54 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
55 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
56 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
57 / 75

The Los Angles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Xavier Daniels/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
58 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
59 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
60 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
61 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
62 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
63 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
64 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
65 / 75

The Los Angles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Xavier Daniels/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
66 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
67 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
68 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
69 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
70 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
71 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
72 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
73 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
74 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
75 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Rams vs. Buccaneers game trailer

Los Angeles Rams & defending Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers are two of the NFC's undefeated teams so far this season. They will face off this Sunday at SoFi Stadium, but only one team will come out on top.

Week 3 practice recap

Watch highlights from the Los Angeles Rams' Week 3 practices as they get ready to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Between the Horns

J.B. Long & D'Marco Farr are joined by John Gonzalez of The Ringer for this week's edition of Between the Horns as the Rams prepare for Tom Brady & the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Week 3 at SoFi Stadium. Can Los Angeles Rams QB ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ out duel TB12? Can the Rams' defense hold down the Bucs' offense and get another win against the defending Super Bowl champions?

Kickoff Film behind the scenes

Get an exclusive look at the making of Our House. Your House. Rams House. The Los Angeles Rams 2021 season Kickoff Film.

Rams Revealed with Troy Reeder

J.B. Long is joined by Los Angeles Rams Rams LB ﻿Troy Reeder﻿ after a standout performance to secure a Week 2 victory against the Indianapolis Colts. Troy discusses his journey from undrafted free agent to being a big contributor on the Rams' defensive unit.

The Coach McVay Show Ep. 2

J.B. Long & D'Marco Farr breakdown a big win against the Indianapolis Colts with Rams head coach Sean McVay as the team fought hard to secure a tough road victory. They also discuss the week 3 matchup in SoFi Stadium against Tom Brady & the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Related Content

news

Weekly wrap-up: Coming off of Week 1 win & heading into Rams vs. Colts

From the Rams win vs. the Bears at SoFi Stadium to preparing for Week 2 vs. the Indianapolis Colts, here are the best storylines of the week.
news

Weekly wrap-up: Preparing for Rams kickoff vs. Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football

From our kickoff film teaser to our game trailer, every storyline this week points to our home opener at SoFi Stadium this Sunday vs. the Bears.
news

Los Angeles Rams Team with Academy Award-Winner Wally Pfister for Kickoff Film

 "Rams House Kickoff Film" to debut at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, September 12 prior to Rams-Bears
news

Weekly wrap-up: 53-man roster, Rams vs. Broncos & preparing for home opener vs. Bears

From finalizing the 53-man roster for the 2021 season to preparing for the home opener, here are the best storylines of the week.
news

OneRepublic to take the field at SoFi Stadium during halftime of Rams home opener on September 12

Fans can visit www.therams.com/chi to purchase tickets
news

Weekly wrap-up: Rams vs. Raiders, acquiring RB Sony Michel & preseason finale vs. Broncos

From acquiring RB Sony Michel to Bryce Perkins' preseason performance, here are the best storylines from this week.
news

Dick Vermeil selected as Coach Finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022

Former Rams head coach Dick Vermeil has been selected as the Coach Finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022. 
news

Weekly wrap-up: Storylines from preseason opener, heading into Rams vs. Raiders

From Jake Funk Mic'd Up to Behind The Grind with Jacob Harris, here are the best storylines from this week.
news

Los Angeles Rams are on the clock at the Rocket Mortgage Draft House

Rams to draft in style from 9,000 sq. ft. house in Malibu, fans can win opportunity to stay at the Rocket Mortgage Draft House May 14-16
news

Investing in their futures: Edwards, Demby, Kiser compete in SpeedBuild business combine, discover promising business opportunity

Offensive linemen David Edwards and Jamil Demby and linebacker Micah Kiser gained valuable experience last week by competing in BLVCKOPS' SpeedBuild business combine. 
news

Rams Director of Sports Science Tyler Williams named PFATS NFC Assistant Athletic Trainer of the Year

The Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society on Wednesday announced Rams Director of Sports Science Tyler Williams as the NFC recipient of its annual Assistant Athletic Trainer of the Year Award.
Advertising