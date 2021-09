Weekly wrap-up: Preparing for Rams vs. Buccaneers showdown after Week 2 win against the Colts

Between the Horns

J.B. Long & D'Marco Farr are joined by John Gonzalez of The Ringer for this week's edition of Between the Horns as the Rams prepare for Tom Brady & the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Week 3 at SoFi Stadium. Can Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford out duel TB12? Can the Rams' defense hold down the Bucs' offense and get another win against the defending Super Bowl champions?