Weekly wrap-up: Preparing for Rams vs. Buccaneers showdown after Week 2 win against the Colts

Between the Horns

J.B. Long & D'Marco Farr are joined by John Gonzalez of The Ringer for this week's edition of Between the Horns as the Rams prepare for Tom Brady & the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Week 3 at SoFi Stadium. Can Los Angeles Rams QB ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ out duel TB12? Can the Rams' defense hold down the Bucs' offense and get another win against the defending Super Bowl champions?