Tutu Atwell stacking days, plus picks for Jordan Fuller and David Long Jr.: 10 Observations from ninth open practice of 2022 Training Camp 

1) Stafford doesn't throw, but that was part of the plan: Quarterback Matthew Stafford didn't throw during Monday's practice, but that tracks with the overall plan they have for him and his elbow, according to head coach Sean McVay.

2) Floyd doesn't finish practice for precautionary reasons: Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd started practice but exited early, which McVay said was because Floyd was dealing with something in his "lower half" and that they wanted to be "smart" with him.

3) Kyren Williams practices for the first time: After being sidelined while recovering from a broken foot sustained the week before mandatory minicamp, the rookie running back finally made his training camp debut on Monday, going through individual drills before being shut down for the afternoon. "He's making good progress," McVay said after practice. "So we're just going to take it a day at a time. (He) was able to participate in individual stuff, and looking forward to just kind of just seeing his workload incrementally increase."