No-look from Matthew Stafford, and pass-catchers making plays: 10 Observations from the eighth open practice of 2022 Training Camp

1) Ramsey dresses in pads for first time in training camp: After limiting the scope of his role in training camp to the walkthrough period preceding the main practice through the first 11 practices, Day 12 saw Ramsey in pads. "I think he was a little irritated that his shoulder pads were a little bit bigger than what he'd liked, but he still found a way to make it look really good, and thought his movement was good," McVay said.