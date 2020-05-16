10 things with Rob Havenstein

Rob: The team meetings have been awesome. It's great to hear from some of the best to do it in their respective positions. With Peyton, I really appreciated when he was talking about his routine and his advice concerning routines. More specifically, I really liked that he said to write down your in-season routine and also your off-season routine. We all take notes on the game plan the whole week so why not translate that note taking to your in-season and offseason routines. Make a plan and then stick to that plan.