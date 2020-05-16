Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

10 things with Rob Havenstein

May 16, 2020 at 08:00 AM
Sarina Morales

Team Reporter

Each week, we interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off of it. Team Reporter, Sarina Morales, asks the questions fans want to know, in a fun and conversational interview. This week, O-lineman, Rob Havenstein spoke to Sarina about Zoom backgrounds, the new uniforms and a piece of advice from Peyton Manning.

1: A Manning with a planning

Sarina:Woah, first Doc Rivers and now Peyton Manning?! These team meetings seem to be going pretty well, huh?

Rob: The team meetings have been awesome. It's great to hear from some of the best to do it in their respective positions. With Peyton, I really appreciated when he was talking about his routine and his advice concerning routines. More specifically, I really liked that he said to write down your in-season routine and also your off-season routine. We all take notes on the game plan the whole week so why not translate that note taking to your in-season and offseason routines. Make a plan and then stick to that plan.

2: Showing up is half the battle

Sarina:Whitworth said the virtual meetings are actually pretty good because he gets to see everyone's face versus everyone looking at the same screen in a film room. What is something you've appreciated considering all the changes these days?

Rob: I appreciate the way that everyone has come to work (showed up for the Zoom meetings) and brought the same professionalism to the calls that they would if we were in the building. That really shows me that guys are ready to work and ready to improve individually, and that will help the team in the end.

181216_RamsEagles_JL_117

3: Zoom backgrounds FTW

Sarina:Who has the best virtual background game on the team Zoom calls?

Rob: (Andrew) Whitworth has the whole beach background thing going, but for the best, it was Zak Kromer, Offensive Quality Control. It was a picture of me in my Wisconsin days looking large and in charge with great flow.

190106_Practice_008

4: New uniforms!

Sarina:What do you think of the new uniforms?

Rob: The new uniforms are awesome! The team did a great job with them. I will never love the all-white look, as all-white on 300 pounds has never looked great, ha. But that Bone color is pretty awesome.

PHOTOS: Full details of the new uniform

We've unveiled our new uniforms! Click through to see our new threads for 2020.

5: How did the football get there? Furrrrreal?!

Sarina:Not sure if you have seen this video of Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods, but just curious, as a father, what is the weirdest place you've found your sports equipment?

Rob: My daughter loves to throw a football around and I have found that football lodged into the cat bed one afternoon. Not sure what happened there, but everyone is alright, so no questions asked.

6: She got it from her mama!

Sarina:What has being a father of a little girl taught you?

Rob: My daughter and her level of cuteness. Thank goodness she looks like her mom.

View this post on Instagram

“Today was a good day” -Ice Cube

A post shared by Rob Havenstein (@robhavenstein79) on

7: Keep it clean

Sarina:What is a show or movie I should be watching that no one is talking about?

Rob:Hoarders. Not a new show, but super interesting for an episode a night or so. Really makes you want to keep the house clean.

181021_49ersRams_JL_009

8: Sharks > Tiger

Sarina:What's your life's theme song?

Rob: I want to say Eye of the Tiger by Survivor, but nowadays, in the quarantine, it is more likely to be Baby Shark or the Hot Dog Dance from Mickey Mouse Clubhouse.

190112_Rams_Cowboys_DB_WEB028

9: Rock and Roll

Sarina:If you had to live in another time period, what would you choose?

Rob: If I had to pick a certain time period, I would say the rise of rock and roll, maybe in the 70's. Could be fun.

10: Mustache Jared

Sarina:What did you think of Jared Goff's quarantine mustache? Should he grow it back?

Rob: Jared should let the mustache grow. Maybe not dye it black. I think he dyed it? It looked pretty dark. That was a bit disturbing. Ha!

