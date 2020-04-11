10 things with Taylor Rapp 

Taylor: I would say my smoked Tomahawk steak. I recently got a Traeger Pellet Grill and every week I usually smoke and cook a steak on there. It took me several tries to get it down but I've mastered a perfect smoked Tomahawk steak using my Traeger. It's the best steak I've ever had in my entire life...throw that bad boy on my grill and smoke it at 225 degrees for 1.5 hours or so. Then crank the grill up to 450-500 degrees to finish it off for 8-10 minutes on each side. The steak is so juicy and full of flavor from the 1.5 hour smoke with the hickory smoked pellets used to fire the grill and the Traeger seasoning I use for the steaks. Obviously, you can tell I'm super passionate about this. It's really a masterpiece and a sight to see.