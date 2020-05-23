Saturday, May 23, 2020 08:00 AM

10 things with Travin Howard

IMG_6708
Sarina Morales

Team Reporter

Each week, we interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off of it. Team Reporter, Sarina Morales, asks the questions fans want to know, in a fun and conversational interview. This week, linebacker, Travin Howard, spoke to Sarina about his new clothing line, what virtual meetings have been like and who he thinks is better than Michael Jordan.

16x9

1: Show your face

Sarina: How have the virtual team meetings gone? What do you like about them?

Travin: Meetings have been going well. Everyone is being professional, and we are getting good above-the-neck work. I like that you can see everyone's faces, plus we have some characters on the team.

191221_49ersRams_JL_180

2: Sharing is caring

Sarina: I saw you celebrated your birthday recently. Do anything special?

Travin: Yeah, my birthday was actually the same day as Mother's Day, so I had a small crawfish boil at my house the day before so mama could have her day.

3: Can't wait!

Sarina: What do you like about the new uniforms?

Travin: I really like how the uniforms turned out. They are a new, more up-to-date style, as opposed to a more traditional style. I can't wait to put them on!

191208_RamsSeahawks_JL_268

4: Small city, big dreams 

Sarina: What influences your style? 

Travin: I would have to say where I'm from. A small city in Texas, Longview. It's the culture where we don't really care who you are or who we are going against, but whoever it is, best believe they're going to feel us. As for my swag, I just kind of piece things together here and there, taking what I see and like from other people and kind of mix it with a little bit of Longview, Texas.

5: Wanna Be Startin' Something

Sarina: I saw you started a clothing brand. What made you decide to do that?

Travin: My friends and I started out wearing the merch amongst ourselves. The idea originated in high school while we were playing sports. It was originally eight of us, so we coined it after the "Elite 8" in college basketball and made it our own.

6: ELITE

Sarina: I like the name Every Little Inch Takes Effort. What is behind that?

Travin: We had to define what Elite meant to us. Something that didn't just pertain to sports but everyday life, which is where Every Little Inch Takes Effort came from, and the rest is history.

View this post on Instagram

Like Water 💧 #ELITE

A post shared by Travin Howard (@travin4) on

7. Second to none

Sarina: Texas football is…

Travin: Second to none, a known FACT.

View this post on Instagram

Feels good to go out on top! #2xMVP #ELITE

A post shared by Travin Howard (@travin4) on

8: King James

Sarina: I know you are a huge LeBron James fan, but what did you think of The Last Dance and watching MJ's best years?

Travin: Watching the documentary was much needed. Getting to actually see what the generation before me saw. Seeing the hard work, skill and his attitude, I can see why people crown him the GOAT! That being said, LeBron is still the GOAT. I don't care.

LCC__JMP2377
NFL LCC/2019 National Football League

9: Light and sweet

Sarina: How do you take your coffee?

Travin: Cream and sugar. I don't see how people drink it any other way. I think they just become immune to the taste.

191229_RamsCardinals_WN_0918
Will Navarro/Rams

10: Teleportation FTW

Sarina: What is a superpower you would want to have?

Travin: Probably to teleport. The time it takes to travel and all you have to go through is not cool.

Related Content

10 things with David Long Jr. 
news

10 things with David Long Jr. 

This week, defensive back, David Long Jr., spoke to Sarina about his year two goals, hover boards and what he would be if not for football. 
10 things with Rob Havenstein
news

10 things with Rob Havenstein

This week, O-lineman, Rob Havenstein, spoke to Sarina about Zoom backgrounds, the new uniforms and a piece of advice from Peyton Manning. 
10 Things with Troy Reeder
news

10 Things with Troy Reeder

This week, linebacker, Troy Reeder, spoke to Sarina about seafood pasta, not to dwell on the past and Big Brew and the Boys.
10 things with Nsimba Webster
news

10 things with Nsimba Webster

This week, wide receiver, Nsimba Webster, spoke to Sarina about having an identical twin brother, the Last Dance and why he doesn't like raccoons. 
10 things with Johnny Hekker
news

10 things with Johnny Hekker

This week, punter, Johnny Hekker spoke to Sarina about PB&J sandwiches, trampolines and being selected to the 2010s All-Decade team.
10 things with Taylor Rapp 
news

10 things with Taylor Rapp 

This week, safety Taylor Rapp spoke to Sarina about Spikeball, John Johnson's return and Tomahawk steaks. 
10 things with Bobby Evans
news

10 things with Bobby Evans

This week, offensive lineman, Bobby Evans, spoke to Sarina about the difficulty getting through year one in the NFL, how happy he is that Whitworth and Blythe are back, and Tiger King.
10 things with Josh Reynolds
news

10 things with Josh Reynolds

This week, wide receiver, Josh Reynolds, spoke to Sarina about why he has such a good relationship with the Rams wideout group, his new appreciation for his backyard and Ozark. 
10 things with Johnny Mundt
news

10 things with Johnny Mundt

This week, tight end, Johnny Mundt spoke to Sarina about playing for the Rams this coming season, vinyl records and how being Batman would make morning coffee runs better. 
10 things with Jake McQuaide
news

10 things with Jake McQuaide

This week, long snapper Jake McQuaide, spoke to Sarina about jalapeno chips, Curb Your Enthusiasm and what he wants his legacy to be.
10 things with Greg Gaines
news

10 things with Greg Gaines

This week, nose tackle, Greg Gaines, spoke to Sarina about why he named his son Colt, his favorite crayon color and describes the most horrifying combination on a football field.

Advertising