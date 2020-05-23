10 things with Travin Howard

Travin: I would have to say where I'm from. A small city in Texas, Longview. It's the culture where we don't really care who you are or who we are going against, but whoever it is, best believe they're going to feel us. As for my swag, I just kind of piece things together here and there, taking what I see and like from other people and kind of mix it with a little bit of Longview, Texas.