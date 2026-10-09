 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

No 'second-hand' credit this time: Byron Young shows why he's an integral part of the Rams' defense

Oct 09, 2026 at 02:40 PM
Author Image
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Byron Young's moment to allow himself a public pat-on-the-back came early in a video conference with reporters Monday afternoon.

About 24 hours removed from a 24-20 win over the Eagles in Philadelphia, a reporter asked about the outside perception of a lot of his opportunities at the quarterback being the result of people paying attention to other teammates on the defensive line, and whether it was satisfying to set a career-high in sacks (2.5) on a day Los Angeles' defense was without outside linebacker Myles Garrett (knee) or defensive end Aaron Donald (back).

Young, whose quiet personality largely prefers to let his play do the talking, was glad to hear the acknowledgement. And the 2025 Pro Bowler seized the moment.

"I'm not gonna lie to you," Young replied. "I'm glad you actually said that. You know, it's something I've been wanting to say without saying it, and the fact that you brought it up is great. Because just the past few years, every time I was playing, it's always been kind of like a second-hand credit to Byron. Like, it would be credited to me, but it would be like, 'Well, because so-and-so take up all the attention because of this,' and I never really got the credit I felt like I deserved, just because of other guys being great too, but at the same time, it's just like, it's always been a second-hand congratulations."

The fourth-year Rams outside linebacker delivered two sacks, including a strip-sack, on the game-clinching final drive at Lincoln Financial Field last Sunday, though the timely playmaking and overall performance hardly came as a surprise to coaches and teammates.

In 2025, Young led the Rams with 12 sacks – the only player on the team to reach double-digits. So even as L.A. added Garrett and later Donald this summer, he was still going to be a crucial piece to its defense.

In 2026, Young's Week 4 performance has him as the team leader in sacks with 3.5 overall entering Monday Night Football against the Bills. His 22 QB pressures are fifth-most in the NFL entering Week 5.

Against the Eagles, he also finished with six total tackles (two for loss) and three QB hits. The stats speak for themselves – even if Young admitted he felt like he wasn't playing his best game up until the final drive.

But the numbers stood out the most to defensive end Kobie Turner was the amount of game clock Young erased by making those plays. Philadelphia had burned its final timeout just before running back Kyren Williams scored the go-ahead rushing touchdown with 1:17 remaining.

"He made his impact felt all over the field," defensive end Kobie Turner said. "I think especially, we talk about competitive greatness, being your best when your best is required, and to be able to ... stop them and BY gets two of those sacks, and they didn't have any timeouts. ... Even when you think about just the amount of time that ran off because of the sacks, where they have to get back and regroup, and their receivers are down the field, or because of a strip-sack now people are fighting for the ball and that is just wasting more and more time off the clock.

"... He's a guy that just always flies around with his hair on fire, and I'm super happy for him to be able to go and have that type of performance that he had yesterday. He made his presence felt all over the field."

The Rams will need that kind of pass rush presence Monday night against Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who once again looks like an MVP candidate with the way he's led Buffalo's offense.

Young would not be one to outwardly campaign for credit if he authors a similar performance on Monday Night Football. If Week 4 was enough of a reminder – or eye-opener for those not paying attention – he won't need to anymore, anyway.

"It feels like the game slows down for him every single year," defensive coordinator Chris Shula said. "I remember evaluating him at Tennessee in his four-point stance getting off, and then in his rookie year he took I think over 1,000 snaps, so he saw huge growth that year. And then ever since then, he's just one of those guys that's very intentional. (Outside linebackers coach) Joe (Coniglio) and him have a really cool relationship, really special bond that they have, and you just see he takes coaching and he can apply it to the field. He's such a special person, such a special player, and I'm just so happy he's starting to get the credit that he's always deserved."

Related Content

news

'Feels good to get my feet truly under me': Puka Nacua shines against Eagles, prepares to replicate 2024 performance against Bills on Monday Night Football

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua had a strong performance against the Eagles after missing two games with injury. Now he prepares for Monday Night Football against a Bills team he had a highlight game against in 2024.

news

A proud every-down defensive lineman, Kobie Turner has been especially effective against the run in 2026

Rams defensive end Kobie Turner is off to one of the best starts of his career when it comes to defending the run.

news

All eyes on SoFi Stadium as the Rams & the Bills battle on MNF | Game Preview

Ahead of Monday Night Football in Week 5, J.B. Long breaks down Los Angeles Rams cornerback Trent McDuffie's elite corner play, asks whether L.A.'s offense can ride its Week 4 comeback momentum, and wonders if this game can match the chaos of the 2024 Rams-Bills shootout.

news

Matthew Stafford: 'A ton of respect' for Josh Allen, looking forward to challenge Bills will present on Monday Night Football

Rams-Bills at SoFi Stadium in Week 14 of the 2024 season became an instant classic as Los Angeles outlasted Buffalo 44-42; the two teams will meet again in Inglewood on Monday Night Football.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Davante Adams, coordinators, Puka Nacua and Aaron Donald preview Monday Night Football against Bills

Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receivers Davante Adams and Puka Nacua, coordinators and defensive end Aaron Donald preview the Rams' Monday Night Football matchup with the Bills.

news

Injury Updates: 'As long as they progress accordingly,' Aaron Donald, Jaylen Watson and Colby Parkinson will be 'ready to go' for Week 5 against Bills, Sean McVay says

Rams head coach Sean McVay gives updates on the statuses of defensive end Aaron Donald (back), cornerback Jaylen Watson (shoulder) and tight end Colby Parkinson (knee/shoulder) for Week 5 against the Bills

news

Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills: How to watch, listen to and live stream Monday Night Football Week 5

How to watch, listen to and stream the Rams' Week 5 matchup against the Bills on Monday Night Football on Oct. 12.

news

First Look: Rams host Bills on Monday Night Football in Week 5

Early preview of Monday Night Football in Week 5 between the Rams and the Bills at SoFi Stadium

news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 5

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

news

Rams defense comes through on third, fourth down in Week 4 win over Eagles

A resilient defensive effort, especially in the second half, on critical downs helped Los Angeles rally for a road win at Philadelphia.

news

Injury Updates: Sean McVay hopeful Jaylen Watson (shoulder) and Aaron Donald (back) will play on Monday Night Football vs. Bills, explains why Terrance Ferguson (ankle) landed on IR

Rams head coach Sean McVay discusses the latest on cornerback Jaylen Watson (shoulder) and defensive end Aaron Donald (back) heading into Week 5 against the Bills, and explains the decision to place tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) on Injured Reserve

Advertising