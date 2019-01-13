Quotes & Notes 1/13: Rams on facing the Eagles or Saints in the NFC Championship

_Following each practice, Quotes and Notes will bring you what was said, who said it, and what it means for your Los Angeles Rams. _
"From the 40 [yard line] in — that's it — can't go 70. Todd can go 70 — 80 if he wants to."
-RB C.J. ANDERSON
- Running back C.J. Anderson said his partner running back Todd Gurley can "hit the home run" a day after Gurley took a 35-yard carry to the end zone for his first-career playoff touchdown.
- Anderson admitted that the case might not be the same for him — pointing to the backs' contrasting styles. The Rams used both RBs on Saturday — Gurley played 57 percent of snaps, Anderson 43 — and Anderson was pleased with the the communication between the backs, describing conversations to keep the hot hand on the field.
- Anderson and Gurley became the first pair of Rams running backs to each run for at least 100 yards in a playoff game in franchise history.
"Well, you know you can't use 100 percent of the same game plan that you used to beat that team before."
-RB C.J. ANDERSON
- The Rams are guaranteed a rematch against either the Saints or Eagles in the NFC Championship game next Sunday.
- Anderson, who enters the conference title game with deep playoff experience, was asked about facing a regular-season opponent again in the playoffs on Monday and the back said it comes down to game planning and additions in personnel.
- Two of the Rams' three losses this season came to the Saints and Eagles — before Anderson joined the team Week 16. The Saints handed the Rams their first loss of the season thanks to a 346-yard, four touchdown performance from future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees.
- The Eagles beat the Rams Week 15 in Los Angeles — should the Eagles beat the Saints on Sunday, quarterback Nick Foles will head to the L.A. Memorial Coliseum for a second meeting in five weeks.
"That's the formula in the playoffs. In the playoffs, usually the team has the most rushing yards usually wins the game."
-OLB DANTE FOWLER
- Speaking of additions, outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. had a sack in the Rams' stout defensive performance against the Cowboys in the Divisional round.
- Fowler echoed a few of his teammates' comments on the importance of stopping the run in the playoffs after playing his part in allowing just 50 yards rushing on Saturday.
- Fowler played his first game as a Ram against the Saints and had a pass defensed and tackle for a loss in the game.
- The Rams allowed 141 yards rushing against the Saints and 111 against the defending champs.
"Whatever we got to do, we got to get to the quarterback because Foles does a really good job of getting the ball out fast."
-OLB DANTE FOWLER
- If it's the Eagles in the Coliseum in the NFC title game, Fowler said the Rams need to do a better job of pressuring last year's Super Bowl MVP.
- Fowler and his Rams did not record a sack against Foles in the loss, but Fowler has some experience getting to passers in a conference championship game. The former Florida Gator had 2.0 sacks and an additional quarterback hit in the AFC Championship game last season against quarterback Tom Brady.
"I think that being able to go against these teams that we had tough times with during the season and being able to have the chance to play them again is going to give us a little bit more confidence."
-LG RODGER SAFFOLD
- Veteran left guard Rodger Saffold earned the first playoff win of his nine-year NFL career against the Cowboys.
- Saffold's offensive line was protective in the win, allowing just one quarterback hit and two tackles for loss, along with opening holes for Anderson and Gurley all night.
- Saffold, who was selected No. 33 overall in the 2010 NFL Draft by the Rams, described his first playoff win is "surreal."
- Saffold also said Weeks 9 and 15 got away from his Rams, expressing that Sunday could be a different story.