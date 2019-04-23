Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Quotes & Notes 4/23: GM Les Snead prepared to pick at No. 31

Apr 23, 2019 at 01:45 PM
Clarence Dennis

Staff Writer

Following each media session, Quotes and Notes will bring you what was said, who said it, and what it means for your Los Angeles Rams.

"No matter how this thing shapes up, we are going to come away with some players that we know are ideal fits for the Rams."

-HC SEAN McVAY

  • Head coach Sean McVay was confident when asked about his staff's overall process heading into his third draft in L.A.
  • The the head coach said the most important thing is that any selection is expected to contribute in Los Angeles, and the list of McVay-era draftees who play a significant role on game days is growing. Tight end Gerald Everett, wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Josh Reynolds, linebacker Samson Ebukam, and defensive end John Franklin-Myers each played at least 29 percent of snaps on their respective side of the ball in 2018. But safety John Johnson led all McVay-era draft picks in playing time, taking 95 percent of defensive snaps.

"We've discussed both scenarios — I think first and foremost we have to be prepared to pick at No. 31."

-GM LES SNEAD

  • The Rams would pick in the first round of this week's NFL Draft for the first time since 2016 should they hold on to the No. 31 selection. General manager Les Snead said picking at the end of the opening round is certainly a possibility, considering there's never a guaranteed trading partner.
  • Snead also spoke to the value of possibly trading for middle draft picks, he specifically mentioned former third and fourth-rounders Kupp and Reynolds, and fourth-rounder Ebukam.

"This is a guy that's the ultimate leader and is only getting better and better."

-HC SEAN McVAY

  • McVay said the Rams exercising quarterback Jared Goff's fifth-year option is a "big-time deal for the fifth year and years to come" on Tuesday.
  • Goff is now officially a Ram through 2020 and will look to continue a rise in production since he was selected No. 1 overall in 2016. The California native improved on his 2017 numbers by 884 yards passing and four touchdowns in year two under McVay.

"I can say that three years later him helping us win two divisions, a conference championship — we'd probably have given an extra pick. Don't tell the Titans that."

-GM LES SNEAD

  • The Rams became one of the lowest-picking teams in NFL history to trade up for the No. 1-overall draft pick in 2016, and looking back Snead says his club got a deal.
  • Tennessee received the Rams' 2016 first-round pick, two second-round picks, a third-round pick, plus a 2017 first and third round pick in the deal. The Rams received the Titans' first-overall pick, in addition to a fourth and sixth-round pick in the 2016 draft.

PHOTOS: Phase 1, Day 5

Check out photos from day five of the Los Angeles Rams Phase 1 of the offseason program.

Running back (34) Malcolm Brown of the Los Angeles Rams works out on day 5 of Phase I of the offseason program workouts, Monday, April 22, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
"He's going to be here a lot of the time, and then the times that he's not, it's a reflection of him spending some time with his daughter and his son and being out there in Pittsburgh."

-HC SEAN McVAY

  • McVay elaborated on the plan for defensive tackle Aaron Donald's offseason in his annual pre-draft press conference.
  • Donald, who has missed significant time in the previous two offseason programs, will be back and forth between Los Angeles and his hometown of Pittsburgh.
  • Donald has been present for the aspects of the offseason program to this point, according to McVay.

