Quotes & Notes 7/24: Quarterbacks, rookies check in for 2019 training camp 

After each media session, Quotes and Notes will bring you what was said, who said it, and what it means for your Los Angeles Rams.
"Excited to get back with a similar group of guys and get back to work."
— QB Jared Goff
- QB Jared Goff checked into training camp for the fourth time on Wednesday, and during his media session he mentioned that the players on the Rams' offense are similar to last year.
- Of Los Angeles' 11 offensive starters, nine are expected to be the same as they were for Week 1 in 2018.
- That's particularly significant for Goff, because each skill player is the same. So there isn't a real need to start building chemistry with the running backs, tight ends, and wide receivers — it's already established.
- Goff called that continuity "huge."
"To me, [Cooper Kupp] looks really, really good. Throwing with him a few times over the last month, he looks strong, looks fast, looks physical."
— QB Jared Goff
- NFL Network's Steve Wyche reported on Tuesday evening that wide receiver Cooper Kupp will not be placed on the physically unable to perform list to start training camp.
- Asked about the third-year wide receiver, Goff deferred to head coach Sean McVay for a more medical diagnosis. But the QB did say that Kupp looks good on the field.
- Goff said he got together with Kupp and the rest of Los Angeles' receivers to throw during the summer break, and that's where his perception of the situation comes from.
Take a look back at the best photos from the Rams 2018 Training Camp in Irvine.
"Time will take care of it. Just go out and play."
— QB Jared Goff
- At this point, it's fair to figure that a contract extension is coming for Goff. It's more a matter of when than if.
- But as of now, there apparently hasn't been much movement on that front.
- Nevertheless, Goff said he isn't worried and is simply focused on going out and playing well.
"Just being a better corner from the neck up and just recognizing things and tendencies — those guys are really smart football players."
— CB David Long Jr.
- Cornerback David Long Jr. hasn't necessarily been with the Rams for a lengthy period of time, but he said on Wednesday that he has learned plenty from veteran corners Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib.
- As Long put it, both Talib and Peters have considerable physical skills. But it's the way they process the mental aspects of the game that puts both of them over the top.
- Long essentially said that as he tries to earn his spot on the roster and his place in the league, his above-the-neck approach is one of the most critical aspects he has to master.
"I feel like I definitely need to show up on special teams this training camp. I also feel like I need to make a couple plays on defense."
— LB Dakota Allen
- Linebacker Dakota Allen said on Wednesday that he feels like he has a lot to prove as he opens his first training camp.
- The seventh-round pick out of Texas Tech first mentioned making an impact on special teams before also noting that he feels he needs to make some plays on the defensive end in order to stick around for Week 1.
- Allen was a second-team All-Big 12 honoree in 2017, and a first-team All-Big 12 honoree in 2018 — so he can certainly make plays on defense.
- But as a seventh-round pick, the place where he can make the most impact in 2019 will almost certainly be on special teams. So he's taking the right approach.
"Trimmed down a smidge — think I built up some muscle this offseason. I'm just trying to be in the best shape I can be and compete on the field."
— DL Greg Gaines
- Rookie nose tackle out of Washington Greg Gaines said he lost a little weight over the summer in preparation for camp.
- Gaines said he was at about 315 pounds, but cut that down to about 307, noting that's where he wants to be.
- How'd he trim down? Eating better and working out a lot, he said.
- But as the father of a four-month-old son, he would allow himself a cheat meal every now and then. Usually an In-n-Out burger, which is a great choice.