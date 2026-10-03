Omar Speights' return to Philadelphia a homecoming and reminder of first-career sack in 2024 playoff, after first regular season sack last week

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — Omar Speights has two career sacks. The inside linebackers' first-career sack was back in the 2024 playoff against the Rams' upcoming opponent this week — the Eagles.
With 30 seconds left in the half and the Eagles at the Rams' 32-yard line, Speights slipped passed the interior lineman on a disguised blitz and grabbed quarterback Jalen Hurts, knocking the ball out in the process. The Eagles were able to recover the fumble but Speights' strip sack pushed Philadelphia out of field goal range back to the 47-yard line with three seconds left in the half.
The first-career sack against the Eagles was an exclamation mark on a rookie season where Speights went from being a rookie undrafted free agent to making the initial 53-man roster, to then playing over half the defensive snaps per game starting in Week 10 onwards. Not only that, but the sack served as a hometown reunion that he won't forget for a long time, and one he still remembers vividly as the Rams return to Philadelphia this weekend.
"I remember that play a lot," Speights told therams.com. "I remember the exact call we was in and everything. I think I kind of disguised the blitz. They didn't count me in protection, and then the back was kind of late getting over to me. I was able to beat him quick, and then get the sack, get the ball off of Hurts."
Speights' first-career regular season sack came last week against the Broncos on Sunday Night Football.
The first play after the two-minute warning in the first half, Denver quarterback Bo Nix took the snap from the Rams' 43-yard line on a third-and-2. Speights stayed on his feet after a low chip block by running back Tyler Badie and slung down Nix at the 50, firmly placing the Broncos out of field goal range to keep them scoreless in the first half.
Following the sack, Speights immediately popped back up and smacked his helmet as his teammates surrounded him in celebration.
"It was just a good moment," Speights said. "Third-down sack, get a ball back to the offense before the half. It just felt good. Great play. Great play to celebrate with the guys."
The two plays mirrored each other. Both occurred near the end of the first half. Both pushed the opposing offense out of field goal range. And both were a reminder of how versatile and fluid Speights' role is inside the Rams defense.
This week, Speights is returning to Philadelphia, his hometown and place he recorded his first sack. But he's also returning now as a cemented part of how the Rams operate their defense with a growing sense of confidence and being "always in the right spot."
"He's from Philly, so that was cool to get that sack a couple years ago, his rookie year, and now obviously he's going back home this weekend," defensive coordinator Chris Shula said. "He's a huge part of what we do. He's got a great skillset as far as playing in the box, staying square, being able to play the run. He's always in the right spot. He's a really good communicator."
Speights' role often isn't to be a pass rusher, but he'll fill whatever role Shula asks of him. In last week's game against the Broncos, Speights flexed his abilities in run defense as well, recording the highest run defense grade among linebackers and third-highest grade among all defenders in the NFL with a minimum of 25 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.
Even though he's in a bigger role now than what he was at the beginning of his rookie season, where he mostly contributed on special teams for the first nine weeks, Shula specifically noticed how Speights hasn't changed the way he carries himself.
"The unit as a whole has respect for him with how he plays the game and really how he goes about his business," Shula said. "He's a true pro, really ever since he's been here. He does his stuff after practice, whatever he does for his body, and then he comes in and watches the film with (inside linebackers coach) Greg Williams late at night. He's here all the time, and he's a true pro."
Speight isn't the loudest man in the locker room, but he commands respect from his teammates by the way he carries himself. Although he may be more reserved, he understands the value differing personalities bring, especially in the inside linebacker room.
"Outside of football, we know how to laugh, joke. It's a great mix of personalities in the room, and it's fun." Speight said. "The culture of the room is just like a selfless room. We're trying to get better each and every day, whatever that looks like for every guy. We never gatekeeping information, none of that. We always looking to help the next guy."
In Speights' Week 4 homecoming to Philadelphia, he's looking to build upon a strong Week 3 performance — and also hoping a bit of history repeats itself.
"Hopefully we can have a repeat of that this week," Speights said about getting another sack against the Eagles. "Hopefully it's another one of those moments, maybe something better."