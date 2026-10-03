Omar Speights' return to Philadelphia a homecoming and reminder of first-career sack in 2024 playoff, after first regular season sack last week

Even though he's in a bigger role now than what he was at the beginning of his rookie season, where he mostly contributed on special teams for the first nine weeks, Shula specifically noticed how Speights hasn't changed the way he carries himself.

"The unit as a whole has respect for him with how he plays the game and really how he goes about his business," Shula said. "He's a true pro, really ever since he's been here. He does his stuff after practice, whatever he does for his body, and then he comes in and watches the film with (inside linebackers coach) Greg Williams late at night. He's here all the time, and he's a true pro."

Speight isn't the loudest man in the locker room, but he commands respect from his teammates by the way he carries himself. Although he may be more reserved, he understands the value differing personalities bring, especially in the inside linebacker room.

"Outside of football, we know how to laugh, joke. It's a great mix of personalities in the room, and it's fun." Speight said. "The culture of the room is just like a selfless room. We're trying to get better each and every day, whatever that looks like for every guy. We never gatekeeping information, none of that. We always looking to help the next guy."

In Speights' Week 4 homecoming to Philadelphia, he's looking to build upon a strong Week 3 performance — and also hoping a bit of history repeats itself.