Injury Report 12/7: Aaron Donald, Terrell Lewis, David Long Jr. and Travin Howard out for Thursday Night Football vs. Raiders; Brandon Powell and John Wolford questionable

Dec 07, 2022 at 03:15 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald (ankle), outside linebacker Terrell Lewis (back), cornerback David Long Jr. (groin) and linebacker Travin Howard (hip) are out for Thursday Night Football against the Raiders at SoFi Stadium (5:15 p.m. PT, Amazon Prime Video).

Meanwhile, cornerback Troy Hill (groin), wide receiver Lance McCutcheon (shoulder), wide receiver Brandon Powell (illness) and quarterback John Wolford (neck) are considered questionable for the Week 14 contest.

Hill, McCutcheon and Wolford have been on the injury report all week, while Powell was added Wednesday.

For the Raiders, linebacker Jayon Brown (hand) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (knee) are among four players ruled out, while running back Josh Jacobs (quadricep, calf) and cornerback Tyler Hall (back) are considered questionable.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams. Note: The Rams and Raiders did not practice Monday, held walkthroughs Tuesday and jogthroughs Wednesday; therefore, participation for those days are estimations.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryMondayTuesdayWednesdayGame Status
Brian AllenCRest-DNPFull-
Aaron DonaldDLAnkleDNPDNPDNPOut
Tyler HigbeeTERest-DNPFull-
Troy HillCBGroinLimitedLimitedLimitedQuestionable
Travin HowardLBHipDNPDNPDNPOut
Terrell LewisOLBBackDNPDNPDNPOut
David Long Jr.CBGroinDNPDNPDNPOut
Lance McCutcheonWRShoulderDNPLimitedLimitedQuestionable
Ty NsekheOTRest-DNPFull-
Brandon PowellWRIllness--DNPQuestionable
Ben SkowronekWRShoulderLimitedLimitedFull-
John WolfordQBNeckDNPLimitedLimitedQuestionable

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryMondayTuesdayWednesdayGame Status
Ameer AbdullahRBHamstringLimitedLimitedFull-
Andrew BillingsDTFibulaDNPDNPDNPOut
Brandon BoldenRBCalfLimitedLimitedFull-
Curtis BoltonLBAnkleLimitedLimitedFull-
Jayon BrownLBHandDNPDNPDNPOut
Tyler HallCBBackDNPLimitedLimitedQuestionable
Duron HarmonSQuadricepLimitedLimitedFull-
Jesper HorstedTEConcussionDNPDNPDNPOut
Josh JacobsRBQuadricep, CalfLimitedLimitedLimitedQuestionable
Andre JamesCQuadricepLimitedLimitedFull-
Denzel PerrymanLBWristFullFullFull-
Isaiah Pola-MaoSAnkleLimitedLimitedFull-
Trent SiegLSAnkleFullFullFull-
Rock Ya-SinCBKneeDNPDNPDNPOut

