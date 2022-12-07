Injury Report 12/7: Aaron Donald, Terrell Lewis, David Long Jr. and Travin Howard out for Thursday Night Football vs. Raiders; Brandon Powell and John Wolford questionable

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald (ankle), outside linebacker Terrell Lewis (back), cornerback David Long Jr. (groin) and linebacker Travin Howard (hip) are out for Thursday Night Football against the Raiders at SoFi Stadium (5:15 p.m. PT, Amazon Prime Video).

Meanwhile, cornerback Troy Hill (groin), wide receiver Lance McCutcheon (shoulder), wide receiver Brandon Powell (illness) and quarterback John Wolford (neck) are considered questionable for the Week 14 contest.

Hill, McCutcheon and Wolford have been on the injury report all week, while Powell was added Wednesday.

For the Raiders, linebacker Jayon Brown (hand) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (knee) are among four players ruled out, while running back Josh Jacobs (quadricep, calf) and cornerback Tyler Hall (back) are considered questionable.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams. Note: The Rams and Raiders did not practice Monday, held walkthroughs Tuesday and jogthroughs Wednesday; therefore, participation for those days are estimations.