Rams return from bye, primed and ready for rival Seahawks | Game Preview

It was the start of a torrid first half, a record-setting pace that unfortunately but completely understandably waned in recent weeks. The Rams rookie receiver averaged 125.3 yards per game in Weeks 1-4 compared to 65.2 in Weeks 5-9.

A portion of that is the natural biproduct of Cooper Kupp's return to the field. Some certainly has to do with Matthew Stafford's injury in Dallas. And NFL defensive coordinators are the planet's fastest-evolving species, so combating Nacua's strengths and tendencies surely plays into it, as well.

Mostly, though, no one deserved the week off more than Nacua, who was sent through the mental, physical, and emotional spin cycle of sudden NFL stardom, and has been playing through bumps and bruises from the outset.

Kupp's Slump

It wouldn't be the least bit alarming if Nacua's gradual descent back to Earth had coincided with a spike in Kupp's production.

Unfortunately, and for reasons already mentioned, the general malaise has impacted all corners of the Rams offense since their second half triumph over Arizona in Week 6.

In all three losses going into the bye, Kupp was held to fewer than five receptions. His 98 yards combined in that span (and zero touchdowns) represent the worst stretch of his career.

You don't need me to write it, but for the Rams to get anywhere close to where they're trying to go, Kupp and Nacua need to be a dynamic duo.

Be All (Tight) End All

But they cannot, and should not be expected to, do it all themselves.

This second half of the Rams season is very much about, "Who else?"

Consider that the tight end room is without a touchdown through nine games. We've been made aware that Tyler Higbee is playing through pain, and perhaps that excuses a 10.3% drop rate, by far the most severe since his rookie campaign.

But the Rams have been carrying three at that position, and just activated a fourth from injured reserve in Hunter Long. In both the run and pass game, this unit could be key to unlocking the full potential of the Rams offense down the stretch.

Et Tu, Tu

Don't good things seem to happen when Tutu Atwell gets touches?

It's statistically supported, as well. He's a top 60 receiver this season according to Pro Football Focus (Nacua is 14, Kupp 18). And his Expected Points Added on a per target basis ranks 62nd in the NFL (Nacua is 21st, Kupp 93rd).

I believe Atwell has earned a larger target share, and will thrive in an environment where his two running mates are commanding coverage.

Painted Into A Corner

On defense, it's no secret that the secondary must make significant strides after a week to regroup.

And this week presents arguably the most thorough challenge left on the schedule, now that rookie first round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba is up to speed in the Seahawks offense. Seattle's first-round pick runs 70% of his routes from the slot according to NextGen Stats, and L.A. has allowed 8.3 yards per passing attempt to slot receivers in 2023 (fourth-most in NFL).

With Cobie Durant sidelined by a shoulder injury, we saw the Rams shuffle their secondary in Dallas and Green Bay with inconsistent results. Now, they have to contend with D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Geno Smith coming off a career-high in passing yards.