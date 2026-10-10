'Feels good to get my feet truly under me': Puka Nacua shines against Eagles, prepares to replicate 2024 performance against Bills on Monday Night Football

While Nacua had two flashy moments in the first half, he really hit his stride late in the game when the Rams needed him most on their final two offensive drives. In those drives alone, Nacua had five receptions on five targets for 76 yards, including a 32-yard reception to kickstart the first touchdown drive and three receptions on the second touchdown drive.

"In those both of those drives, he was a critical factor," McVay said on Monday. "(He) made some really tough contested catches, created after the catch. He's like Pac-Man. He just kind of eats up yards, you look up and you say, 'Oh, he had another 100-plus game.' ... I thought he was at his best in the most important moments."

Overall on the afternoon, Nacua finished with 125 receiving yards on nine receptions — his 12th-consecutive regular season game he's played in where he has had five or more receptions.

"I thought he was really key and critical in those crunch-time moments," McVay said postgame. "... There were some different things that we felt like we could take advantage of being able to get him the ball, and I thought Matthew did that. And in a lot of instances, he's going against a damn good corner in Woolen that I have a ton of respect for."

Coming off the win and strong performance, Nacua feels like he's starting to get back in a groove following the injury. Heading into Monday Night Football against the Bills, Nacua says he feels "as healthy as I think I can be."

"Feels good to get my feet truly under me," Nacua said on Friday. "Monday, especially having that extra day, definitely came in to help. But came back and getting in that routine of moving after coming back from the game, motion is lotion. The stiffness that I'm like, 'man, I want to lay down in bed because I feel sore,' never works out the next day."

As Nacua keeps things moving and prepares for Monday night, he was asked about the last time the Rams and Bills faced off, which was in Week 14 of the 2024 season.

"I just remembered it being a shootout," Nacua said. "I think it was one of my favorite catches of my career, me and Matthew connected with one on the sideline. ... Then the opportunity for us to go out and show what we got. The firepower that we have in our offense, especially from where we were then to where we are now, and just the confidence in our group."