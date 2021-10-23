Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Weekly wrap-up: Defense shines in win vs. Giants, Matthew Stafford faces former team in Week 7 Lions matchup & more

Oct 22, 2021 at 06:02 PM
Joliana Frausto

The Los Angeles Rams' win vs. the New York Giants gave the defense a chance to shine, especially Rams S ﻿Taylor Rapp﻿ who had two interceptions against the Week 6 opponent and earned himself NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. After two road wins, the Rams return to SoFi Stadium for one of the most highly-anticipated matchups of their season, solely because of Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff & DE Michael Brockers' return to LA and Rams QB ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ facing his former team of 12 seasons. Here is a recap of the storylines of the week:

Victory Speech

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay hands the game ball to Rams S Taylor Rapp after his two interception game during the Rams win vs. Giants in Week 6.

All-22

D'Marco Farr breaks down Los Angeles Rams S Taylor Rapp's two interceptions against the New York Giants in Week 6 at MetLife Stadium. All-22 is powered by Microsoft Surface.

Jordan Fuller Mic'd Up

Watch and listen to Los Angeles Rams S ﻿Jordan Fuller﻿ mic'd up for Rams vs. New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Best moments from Week 6 win vs. Giants

Check out the best snapshots from the Los Angeles Rams Week 6 matchup against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

PHOTOS: Best moments from Rams vs. New York Giants Week 6 matchup at MetLife Stadium

Check out the best snapshots from the Los Angeles Rams Week 6 matchup against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Radio Call of the Game

Go inside the broadcast booth as J.B. Long calls ﻿Darrell Henderson Jr.﻿'s second touchdown in the Rams vs. Giants Week 6 matchup at MetLife Stadium.

The Coach McVay Show

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay joins J.B. Long & D'Marco Farr after a showcase performance against the New York Giants on the road. Coach breaks down where the offense & defense shined and where things can continue to improve for the Rams next matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Rams vs. Lions trailer

Watch Sunday's Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions Week 7 matchup at SoFi Stadium to see the Rams face former teammates Lions QB Jared Goff & DE Michael Brockers, while Rams QB Matthew Stafford faces his former team of 12 seasons.

Question of the Day

Los Angeles Rams players answer the question of the day at practice: What would be your superhero name & power?

Rams Revealed with Cooper Kupp

On this edition of Rams Revealed, J.B. is joined by Los Angeles Rams WR ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ as he talks about his career in Horns thus far, how he thinks the offense can go from great to elite, and his friendship with Jared Goff ahead of the Lions' visit to SoFi Stadium in Week 7.

Practice Recap

Watch highlights from the Los Angeles Rams' Week 7 practices as they get ready to take on the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium this Sunday.

Between the Horns

J.B. Long & D'Marco Farr are reunited with Maurice Jones-Drew after his trip to London as the Los Angeles Rams prepare to welcome their former QB Jared Goff to SoFi Stadium. How has the trade for Matthew Stafford changed the future of the Rams? Also, how much love will Goff get from Rams fans when he hits the field on game day?

Hispanic Heritage Month

The Los Angeles Rams celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with events all throughout the community including Fiesta de Taco, D Smoke's halftime show at the Vamos Rams game, Certified Rams Houses, CB ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿'s custom mariachi suit, and En Mi Barrio.

Rams Iconic

Former Rams DE Leonard Little joins D'Marco Farr to discuss their legendary Super Bowl win, what it was like transitioning from LB to DE, and his thoughts on ﻿Aaron Donald﻿ closing in on his franchise sack record.

news

Sleep Number announces partnership with Los Angeles Rams to help improve performance through proven quality sleep

Relationship with Rams is fourth NFL team partnership for Sleep Number, who is also the "Official Sleep + Wellness Partner" of the National Football League
news

Rams' updated home gameday COVID-19 policies take effect this week vs. Lions

Here's what you need to know about the Rams' COVID-19 home gameday policies set to take effect this week based on L.A. County's current guidelines. 
news

Weekly wrap-up: Getting ready for Week 6 vs. Giants after a mini bye

From Robert Woods Mic'd Up to Jalen Ramsey & the Rams defensive backs group going to an LA Kings game, here are the best storylines of the week.
news

Weekly wrap-up: Bouncing back with a Week 5 win vs. Seahawks

From winning the Week 5 matchup vs. Seahawks to Aaron Donald breaking the Rams' sack record, catch up on the best storylines of the week.
news

Weekly wrap-up: Rams win vs. Buccaneers & looking ahead to an undefeated NFC West showdown vs. Cardinals

From Jalen Ramsey's Mariachi suit to preparing for Week 4 Rams vs. Cardinals division battle, here are the best storylines of the week.
news

Weekly wrap-up: Preparing for Rams vs. Buccaneers showdown after Week 2 win against the Colts

From Jalen Ramsey getting the game ball after the Week 2 win to preparing for the Rams vs. Buccaneers matchup, here are the best storylines of the week.
news

Weekly wrap-up: Coming off of Week 1 win & heading into Rams vs. Colts

From the Rams win vs. the Bears at SoFi Stadium to preparing for Week 2 vs. the Indianapolis Colts, here are the best storylines of the week.
news

Weekly wrap-up: Preparing for Rams kickoff vs. Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football

From our kickoff film teaser to our game trailer, every storyline this week points to our home opener at SoFi Stadium this Sunday vs. the Bears.
news

Los Angeles Rams Team with Academy Award-Winner Wally Pfister for Kickoff Film

 "Rams House Kickoff Film" to debut at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, September 12 prior to Rams-Bears
news

Weekly wrap-up: 53-man roster, Rams vs. Broncos & preparing for home opener vs. Bears

From finalizing the 53-man roster for the 2021 season to preparing for the home opener, here are the best storylines of the week.
news

OneRepublic to take the field at SoFi Stadium during halftime of Rams home opener on September 12

Fans can visit www.therams.com/chi to purchase tickets
