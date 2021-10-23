Weekly wrap-up: Defense shines in win vs. Giants, Matthew Stafford faces former team in Week 7 Lions matchup & more

The Los Angeles Rams' win vs. the New York Giants gave the defense a chance to shine, especially Rams S Taylor Rapp who had two interceptions against the Week 6 opponent and earned himself NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. After two road wins, the Rams return to SoFi Stadium for one of the most highly-anticipated matchups of their season, solely because of Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff & DE Michael Brockers' return to LA and Rams QB Matthew Stafford facing his former team of 12 seasons. Here is a recap of the storylines of the week:
Victory Speech
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay hands the game ball to Rams S Taylor Rapp after his two interception game during the Rams win vs. Giants in Week 6.
All-22
D'Marco Farr breaks down Los Angeles Rams S Taylor Rapp's two interceptions against the New York Giants in Week 6 at MetLife Stadium. All-22 is powered by Microsoft Surface.
Jordan Fuller Mic'd Up
Watch and listen to Los Angeles Rams S Jordan Fuller mic'd up for Rams vs. New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Best moments from Week 6 win vs. Giants
Check out the best snapshots from the Los Angeles Rams Week 6 matchup against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Radio Call of the Game
Go inside the broadcast booth as J.B. Long calls Darrell Henderson Jr.'s second touchdown in the Rams vs. Giants Week 6 matchup at MetLife Stadium.
The Coach McVay Show
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay joins J.B. Long & D'Marco Farr after a showcase performance against the New York Giants on the road. Coach breaks down where the offense & defense shined and where things can continue to improve for the Rams next matchup against the Detroit Lions.
Rams vs. Lions trailer
Watch Sunday's Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions Week 7 matchup at SoFi Stadium to see the Rams face former teammates Lions QB Jared Goff & DE Michael Brockers, while Rams QB Matthew Stafford faces his former team of 12 seasons.
Question of the Day
Los Angeles Rams players answer the question of the day at practice: What would be your superhero name & power?
Rams Revealed with Cooper Kupp
On this edition of Rams Revealed, J.B. is joined by Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp as he talks about his career in Horns thus far, how he thinks the offense can go from great to elite, and his friendship with Jared Goff ahead of the Lions' visit to SoFi Stadium in Week 7.
Practice Recap
Watch highlights from the Los Angeles Rams' Week 7 practices as they get ready to take on the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium this Sunday.
Between the Horns
J.B. Long & D'Marco Farr are reunited with Maurice Jones-Drew after his trip to London as the Los Angeles Rams prepare to welcome their former QB Jared Goff to SoFi Stadium. How has the trade for Matthew Stafford changed the future of the Rams? Also, how much love will Goff get from Rams fans when he hits the field on game day?
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Los Angeles Rams celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with events all throughout the community including Fiesta de Taco, D Smoke's halftime show at the Vamos Rams game, Certified Rams Houses, CB Jalen Ramsey's custom mariachi suit, and En Mi Barrio.
Rams Iconic
Former Rams DE Leonard Little joins D'Marco Farr to discuss their legendary Super Bowl win, what it was like transitioning from LB to DE, and his thoughts on Aaron Donald closing in on his franchise sack record.