Weekly wrap-up: Defense shines in win vs. Giants, Matthew Stafford faces former team in Week 7 Lions matchup & more

The Los Angeles Rams' win vs. the New York Giants gave the defense a chance to shine, especially Rams S ﻿Taylor Rapp﻿ who had two interceptions against the Week 6 opponent and earned himself NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. After two road wins, the Rams return to SoFi Stadium for one of the most highly-anticipated matchups of their season, solely because of Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff & DE Michael Brockers' return to LA and Rams QB ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ facing his former team of 12 seasons. Here is a recap of the storylines of the week: