Weekly wrap-up: Rams win vs. Buccaneers & looking ahead to an undefeated NFC West showdown vs. Cardinals

After defeating the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Los Angeles Rams stay undefeated. Now, the Rams look ahead to Sunday's Week 4 matchup against the undefeated Arizona Cardinals, which will determine an early frontrunner of the NFC West. Here is a recap of the storylines from the week:
Victory Speech
Go inside the locker room as Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay gives a victory speech after the Week 3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium.
Jalen Ramsey Mic'd Up
Watch and listen to Los Angeles Rams CB Jalen Ramsey mic'd up for Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium.
Jalen Ramsey shows love to Rams Mariachi Band & LA culture with his own custom mariachi suit
Los Angeles Rams CB Jalen Ramsey arrived to the Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 3 matchup at SoFi Stadium in his own custom Rams mariachi suit. Watch as he explains the significance.
Best moments from Rams vs. Buccaneers
Check out the best snapshots from the Los Angeles Rams Week 3 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium.
Check out the best snapshots from the Los Angeles Rams Week 3 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium.
Sounds of the Game
Relive the best moments from the Los Angeles Rams Week 3 matchup vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the sights and sounds from SoFi Stadium.
Rams vs. Cardinals game trailer
By the time the sun sets on Sunday, the NFC West will have it's front-runner. The Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals will face off this Sunday for Week 4 at SoFi Stadium.
Practice recap
Watch highlights from the Los Angeles Rams' Week 4 practices as they get ready to take on the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.
Between the Horns
J.B. Long, Maurice Jones-Drew, and D'Marco Farr are joined by Brian Baldinger of the NFL Network and wonder if the NFC West is potentially the best division in the league. Also, the guys discuss whether the Rams' defense can contain Kyler Murray and if Matthew Stafford can keep his hot start going. Plus, is Jalen Ramsey a possible defensive MVP candidate?
Crucial Catch
Watch Los Angeles Rams CB Jalen Ramsey surpise Crucial Catch captain Silas Hoffman, an inspiring fan who is battling cancer.
Los Angeles Rams ILB Troy Reeder shares the story of Danny Feltwell, his college football team's "B+ Hero", who survived childhood cancer and has become Reeder's friend turned family.
Rams celebrate Fiesta De Tacos with Inland Empire community
The Los Angeles Rams were in the Inland Empire celebrating Latinx Heritage Month with fans in the community.
The Los Angeles Rams were in the Inland Empire celebrating Latinx Heritage Month with fans in the community.
My Gameday Ritual
Los Angeles Rams CB Darious Williams shares everything he does before and on gameday to prepare, including his eating & warmup routines.
En Mi Barrio
Professional Skateboarder Paul Rodriguez joins comedian Jay Mendoza to talk how he got started, his clothing line Primitive & having the Rams back in Los Angeles.
Rams Revealed with Greg Gaines
On this episode of Rams Revealed, J.B. Long is joined by Los Angeles Rams DL Greg Gaines as they discuss the dominant win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the great home field advantage that is SoFi Stadium. Greg also talks about being able to play near his hometown and contributing more on the defense this season.