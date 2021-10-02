Weekly wrap-up: Rams win vs. Buccaneers & looking ahead to an undefeated NFC West showdown vs. Cardinals

Between the Horns

J.B. Long, Maurice Jones-Drew, and D'Marco Farr are joined by Brian Baldinger of the NFL Network and wonder if the NFC West is potentially the best division in the league. Also, the guys discuss whether the Rams' defense can contain Kyler Murray and if ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ can keep his hot start going. Plus, is Jalen Ramsey a possible defensive MVP candidate?