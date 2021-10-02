Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Weekly wrap-up: Rams win vs. Buccaneers & looking ahead to an undefeated NFC West showdown vs. Cardinals

Oct 01, 2021 at 06:59 PM
Joliana Frausto

After defeating the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Los Angeles Rams stay undefeated. Now, the Rams look ahead to Sunday's Week 4 matchup against the undefeated Arizona Cardinals, which will determine an early frontrunner of the NFC West. Here is a recap of the storylines from the week:

Victory Speech

Go inside the locker room as Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay gives a victory speech after the Week 3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium.

Jalen Ramsey Mic'd Up

Watch and listen to Los Angeles Rams CB ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ mic'd up for Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium.

Jalen Ramsey shows love to Rams Mariachi Band & LA culture with his own custom mariachi suit

Los Angeles Rams CB Jalen Ramsey arrived to the Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 3 matchup at SoFi Stadium in his own custom Rams mariachi suit. Watch as he explains the significance.

Best moments from Rams vs. Buccaneers

Check out the best snapshots from the Los Angeles Rams Week 3 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium.

PHOTOS: Best moments from Rams win over Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 showdown

Check out the best snapshots from the Los Angeles Rams Week 3 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
1 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
2 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
3 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
4 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
5 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
6 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
7 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
8 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
9 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
10 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
11 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
12 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
13 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
14 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
15 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
16 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
17 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
18 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
19 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
20 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
21 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
22 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
23 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
24 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
25 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
26 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
27 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
28 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
29 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
30 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
31 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
32 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
33 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
34 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
35 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
36 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
37 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
38 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
39 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
40 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
41 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
42 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
43 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
44 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

© Will Navarro / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
45 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
46 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
47 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
48 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
49 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
50 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay
51 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
52 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

© Will Navarro / LA Rams/Will Navarro
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
53 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
54 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
55 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
56 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
57 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
58 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
59 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
60 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

© Will Navarro / LA Rams/2018 National Football League
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
61 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
62 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
63 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

© Will Navarro / LA Rams/Will Navarro
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
64 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

© Will Navarro / LA Rams/Will Navarro
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
65 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
66 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

© Will Navarro / LA Rams/Will Navarro
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
67 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
68 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
69 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
70 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
71 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
72 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

© Will Navarro / LA Rams/2018 National Football League
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
73 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
74 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
75 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Sounds of the Game

Relive the best moments from the Los Angeles Rams Week 3 matchup vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the sights and sounds from SoFi Stadium.

Rams vs. Cardinals game trailer

By the time the sun sets on Sunday, the NFC West will have it's front-runner. The Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals will face off this Sunday for Week 4 at SoFi Stadium.

Practice recap

Watch highlights from the Los Angeles Rams' Week 4 practices as they get ready to take on the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Between the Horns

J.B. Long, Maurice Jones-Drew, and D'Marco Farr are joined by Brian Baldinger of the NFL Network and wonder if the NFC West is potentially the best division in the league. Also, the guys discuss whether the Rams' defense can contain Kyler Murray and if ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ can keep his hot start going. Plus, is Jalen Ramsey a possible defensive MVP candidate?

Crucial Catch

Watch Los Angeles Rams CB Jalen Ramsey surpise Crucial Catch captain Silas Hoffman, an inspiring fan who is battling cancer.

Los Angeles Rams ILB ﻿Troy Reeder﻿ shares the story of Danny Feltwell, his college football team's "B+ Hero", who survived childhood cancer and has become Reeder's friend turned family.

Rams celebrate Fiesta De Tacos with Inland Empire community

The Los Angeles Rams were in the Inland Empire celebrating Latinx Heritage Month with fans in the community.

PHOTOS: Rams celebrate Fiesta De Tacos with Inland Empire community

The Los Angeles Rams were in the Inland Empire celebrating Latinx Heritage Month with fans in the community.

E_210925_fiestadetacos_7138
1 / 36
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210925_fiestadetacos_6803
2 / 36
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210925_fiestadetacos_7107
3 / 36
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210925_fiestadetacos_7094
4 / 36
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210925_fiestadetacos_6977
5 / 36
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210925_fiestadetacos_7010
6 / 36
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210925_fiestadetacos_7049
7 / 36
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210925_fiestadetacos_7029
8 / 36
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210925_fiestadetacos_6955
9 / 36
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210925_fiestadetacos_6942 (1)
10 / 36
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210925_fiestadetacos_6917
11 / 36
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210925_fiestadetacos_6914
12 / 36
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210925_fiestadetacos_6893
13 / 36
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210925_fiestadetacos_6874
14 / 36
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210925_fiestadetacos_6835
15 / 36
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210925_fiestadetacos_6862
16 / 36
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210925_fiestadetacos_6853
17 / 36
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210925_fiestadetacos_6760
18 / 36
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210925_fiestadetacos_6844
19 / 36
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210925_fiestadetacos_6834
20 / 36
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210925_fiestadetacos_6823
21 / 36
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210925_fiestadetacos_6810
22 / 36
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210925_fiestadetacos_6807
23 / 36
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210925_fiestadetacos_6765
24 / 36
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210925_fiestadetacos_6777
25 / 36
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210925_fiestadetacos_6786
26 / 36
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210925_fiestadetacos_6776
27 / 36
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210925_fiestadetacos_7111
28 / 36
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210925_fiestadetacos_7187
29 / 36
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210925_fiestadetacos_6879
30 / 36
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210925_fiestadetacos_7096
31 / 36
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210925_fiestadetacos_7079
32 / 36
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210925_fiestadetacos_6921
33 / 36
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210925_fiestadetacos_6895
34 / 36
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210925_fiestadetacos_6868
35 / 36
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210925_fiestadetacos_6775
36 / 36
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
My Gameday Ritual

Los Angeles Rams CB ﻿Darious Williams﻿ shares everything he does before and on gameday to prepare, including his eating & warmup routines.

En Mi Barrio

Professional Skateboarder Paul Rodriguez joins comedian Jay Mendoza to talk how he got started, his clothing line Primitive & having the Rams back in Los Angeles.

Rams Revealed with Greg Gaines

On this episode of Rams Revealed, J.B. Long is joined by Los Angeles Rams DL ﻿Greg Gaines﻿ as they discuss the dominant win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the great home field advantage that is SoFi Stadium. Greg also talks about being able to play near his hometown and contributing more on the defense this season.

Advertising