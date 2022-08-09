Defensive backs shine: 10 Observations from 10th and final open practice of 2022 Training Camp

3) Another big play from Atwell: Wide receiver Tutu Atwell was on the receiving end of another explosive pass play, hauling in a deep touchdown pass from Wolford in 7-on-7 drills.

4) How did he do that?: Continuing what was seen over the last few practices, wide receiver Allen Robinson II made a competitive catch with Derion Kendrick in tight coverage near the sideline. This time, though, it was an incredible one-handed grab.

5) Bounce back: A few plays after that one-handed grab by Robinson, Kendrick had a nice response by breaking up a Stafford pass intended for Kupp.

6) On the rise: Rookie defensive back Russ Yeast capped off team drills returning an interception for a touchdown.

7) Toe-tap: Wide receiver J.J. Koski had one of the most impressive catches of the day, making a toe-tap touchdown grab during 7-on-7 drills.

8) Denied by David: Cornerback David Long Jr. also got in on the interception action with a pick on Wolford that came shortly after Ramsey's in 11-on-11.

9) Toe Tap II: Wide receiver Ben Skowronek made a tough touchdown catch in the back of the endzone in 7-on-7 on a Wolford pass.