MVP, Most Improved & more: 2020 Rams End of Season Awards

Most Valuable Player: Aaron Donald﻿

With him, it felt like the Rams could conquer just about any challenge. Without his best in Green Bay, against the most prolific offense in the NFL, the void felt cavernous.

The top defense in the league was able to play with light boxes and wreak havoc rushing four for much of the year, because Donald is a one-man blitz.

If not for his unprecedented 2018, this season might be regarded as his best yet. But it's not just what Donald does individually, it's the way he elevates those around him.

Nothing against Dante Fowler, but after a career-high 11.5 sacks last season playing next to the best defensive player on the planet, he collected a career-low three sacks in Atlanta in 2020.