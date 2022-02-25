A Rams season for the ages capped off with 2021 season-ending awards

Assistant Coach of the Year: Eric Yarber, Receivers

There are too many candidates to choose from here. So many that I almost feel guilty declaring one above the others.

Joe DeCamillis orchestrated one of the most remarkable special teams turnarounds in NFL history. Defensive line coach Eric Henderson's #DawgWork proved to be the most unstoppable force in the game again in 2021.

Meanwhile, first-year offensive line coach Kevin Carberry arrived from Stanford and was told, in essence, "No free agents. No draft picks. Just get it done." And not only did the Rams have the best offensive line in the game, they had reserves plug-and-play throughout the year without missing a beat – Joe Noteboom﻿, Coleman Shelton﻿, AJ Jackson﻿.

But ultimately, Yarber is the selection here for being one of the most stable and influential contributors on staff.

Kupp's historic season is the leading accolade. But somehow, the receiver room overcame the loss of Robert Woods﻿. Rookies Tutu Atwell and Jacob Harris landed on injured reserve along the way. DeSean Jackson took an offramp. Van Jefferson had to pivot to a new role midseason to accommodate Beckham. And of course, it was Yarber who presided over an in-season download of the offense to bring OBJ up to speed to the point where he played his best in the postseason.

To think that by the time Stafford broke the huddle for that Super Bowl-winning Sunset Drive, his 11-personnel set included the 249th overall selection, rookie Ben Skowronek.