Rams' 2021 Midseason Honors: MVP, Most Improved and more

Already with double-digit touchdowns and over 1,000 yards receiving, Kupp set a torrid pace and redefined fast starts. The acquisition of Matthew Stafford has unlocked the full potential of the fifth-year pro, who is now justifiably included on the list of true No. 1 options in the NFL.

But the story of Kupp's season can't be his record-breaking first half. After the 2018 and 2020 seasons concluded with Kupp sidelined, we all agreed we never want to see another Rams season end without him on the field.

Get in the playoffs with a healthy Cooper Kupp, and anything is possible.

Midseason Defensive Player of the Year: Jalen Ramsey

Normally we exclude Aaron Donald from such honors, taking his greatness for granted and allowing for the opportunity to highlight a fellow defender.

In 2021, it's actually fair to contend that Jalen Ramsey has outperformed even the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Thankfully for the Rams, they've got both.