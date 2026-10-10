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Rams Injury Report, Week 5 vs. Bills: Aaron Donald, Colby Parkinson and Jaylen Watson good to go for Monday Night Football; Quentin Lake questionable but 'trending in the right direction'

Oct 10, 2026 at 02:36 PM
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Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (back), tight end Colby Parkinson (knee/shoulder) and cornerback Jaylen Watson (shoulder) have no game status designations on the Week 5 Injury Report, clearing the way for them to return on Monday Night Football against the Bills at SoFi Stadium (5:15 p.m. PT, ESPN and ABC).

Wide receiver Konata Mumpfield (shoulder), inside linebacker Grant Stuard (hamstring) and outside linebacker Josaiah Stewart (groin) likewise carry no game status designations for Monday night.

Although safety Quentin Lake (hip) was limited on Friday and listed as questionable, head coach Sean McVay said after Friday's practice that they "feel like he's trending in the right direction" for Monday night's game.

"(Lake) feels good, so that's a positive for us," McVay said.

For the Bills, wide receiver Josh Palmer (shoulder) and defensive lineman Ed Oliver (knee) have been ruled out, while wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) is one of three players listed as questionable.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

NIR = Not Injury Related.

PlayerPositionInjuryThursdayFridaySaturdayGame Status
Konata MumpfieldWRShoulderFullFullFull-
Jaylen WatsonCBShoulderLimitedLimitedFull-
Aaron DonaldDEBack/NIR-RestLimitedFullDNP-
Colby ParkinsonTEKnee/ShoulderLimitedFullFull-
Grant StuardILBHamstringDNPDNPLimited-
Josaiah StewartOLBGroinDNPDNPLimited-
Quentin LakeSHipDNPDNPLimitedQuestionable
Nate LandmanILBShoulderDNPLimitedFull-
Davante AdamsWRNIR-RestDNPFullFull-
Tyler HigbeeTENIR-Rest--DNP-
Alaric JacksonOLNIR-Rest--DNP-
Byron YoungOLBNIR-Rest--DNP-

BUFFALO BILLS

NIR = Not Injury Related.

Related Links

PlayerPositionInjuryThursdayFridaySaturdayGame Status
Joe AndreessenLBKneeFullFullFull-
Terrel BernardLBKnee/NIR-RestFullFullDNP-
Bradley ChubbOLBThumbFullFullFull-
Keon ColemanWRAnkleFullFullFull-
Ray DavisRBHamstringFullFullFull-
Damar HamlinSRibFullFullFull-
Ar'maj Reed-AdamsGElbowFullFullFull-
T.J. SandersDLIllnessFullFullFull-
Dorian WilliamsLBHipFullFullFull-
Christian BenfordCBToeLimitedLimitedFull-
Landon JacksonDLKneeLimitedFullFullQuestionable
Dee AlfordCBAnkleDNPDNPLimitedQuestionable
DJ MooreWRShoulderDNPDNPLimitedQuestionable
Ed OliverDLKneeDNPDNPDNPOut
Joshua PalmerWRShoulder-LimitedDNPOut

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