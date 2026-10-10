Rams Injury Report, Week 5 vs. Bills: Aaron Donald, Colby Parkinson and Jaylen Watson good to go for Monday Night Football; Quentin Lake questionable but 'trending in the right direction'

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (back), tight end Colby Parkinson (knee/shoulder) and cornerback Jaylen Watson (shoulder) have no game status designations on the Week 5 Injury Report, clearing the way for them to return on Monday Night Football against the Bills at SoFi Stadium (5:15 p.m. PT, ESPN and ABC).

Wide receiver Konata Mumpfield (shoulder), inside linebacker Grant Stuard (hamstring) and outside linebacker Josaiah Stewart (groin) likewise carry no game status designations for Monday night.

Although safety Quentin Lake (hip) was limited on Friday and listed as questionable, head coach Sean McVay said after Friday's practice that they "feel like he's trending in the right direction" for Monday night's game.

"(Lake) feels good, so that's a positive for us," McVay said.

For the Bills, wide receiver Josh Palmer (shoulder) and defensive lineman Ed Oliver (knee) have been ruled out, while wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) is one of three players listed as questionable.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS