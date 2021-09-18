Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Weekly wrap-up: Coming off of Week 1 win & heading into Rams vs. Colts

Sep 18, 2021 at 08:00 AM
Joliana Frausto

The Los Angeles Rams 2021 season is underway, and it started off with a win vs. the Chicago Bears! Now, we are looking ahead to the Week 2 matchup vs. the Indianapolis Colts. Here is a recap of the storylines of the week:

Week 1 Victory Speech

Go inside the locker room as Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay gives a victory speech and awards game balls after win over Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium in Week 1.

Kickoff Film

Our House. Your House. Rams House The Los Angeles Rams 2021 season has officially begun.

Mic'd Up with DeSean Jackson

Watch and listen to Los Angeles Rams WR ﻿DeSean Jackson﻿ mic'd up for Rams home opener vs. the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at SoFi Stadium.

Sounds of the Game

Watch and listen to the sound and sights of the Los Angeles Rams 2021 season opener vs. the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium on Sunday Night Football.

Best moments from Rams vs. Chicago Bears Week 1 matchup at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at the best snapshots from the Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears 2021 season opener at SoFi Stadium in Week 1.

PHOTOS: Best moments from Rams vs. Chicago Bears Week 1 matchup at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at the best snapshots from the Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears 2021 season opener at SoFi Stadium in Week 1.

Defensive lineman (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams leads the Rams out during player introductions before an NFL Week 1 game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, September 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
1 / 75

Defensive lineman (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams leads the Rams out during player introductions before an NFL Week 1 game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, September 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_TOW_7436
2 / 75
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5130
3 / 75
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5319
4 / 75
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5144
5 / 75
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL4931
6 / 75
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams warm up before an NFL Week 1 game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, September 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
7 / 75

The Los Angeles Rams warm up before an NFL Week 1 game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, September 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_TOWL5297
8 / 75
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL4851
9 / 75
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5588
10 / 75
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5661
11 / 75
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5687
12 / 75
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_210912_Rams_vs_Bears_WN_1361
13 / 75
© Will Navarro / LA Rams
E_210912_Rams_vs_Bears_WN_1409
14 / 75
© Will Navarro / LA Rams
E_TOWL5776
15 / 75
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_79031
16 / 75
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Singer Taylor Green performs the National Anthem before the Rams play against the Chicago Bears Week 1, Sunday, September 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
17 / 75

Singer Taylor Green performs the National Anthem before the Rams play against the Chicago Bears Week 1, Sunday, September 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_210912_Rams_vs_Bears_WN_1517
18 / 75
© Will Navarro / LA Rams
E_TOW_79411
19 / 75
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_210912_Rams_vs_Bears_WN_1636
20 / 75
© Will Navarro / LA Rams
E_210912_Rams_vs_Bears_WN_4003
21 / 75
© Will Navarro / LA Rams
E_210912_Rams_vs_Bears_WN_4431
22 / 75
Will Navarro / SoFi Stadium
E_210912_Rams_vs_Bears_WN_4722
23 / 75
Will Navarro / SoFi Stadium
E_210912_Rams_vs_Bears_WN_4745
24 / 75
Will Navarro / SoFi Stadium
E_TOWL9245
25 / 75
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_BI5I5909
26 / 75
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
Tackle (79) Rob Havenstein of the Los Angeles Rams blocks against the Chicago Bears during the Rams 34-14 victory in an NFL Week 1 game, Sunday, September 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
27 / 75

Tackle (79) Rob Havenstein of the Los Angeles Rams blocks against the Chicago Bears during the Rams 34-14 victory in an NFL Week 1 game, Sunday, September 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and runs against the Chicago Bears during the Rams 34-14 victory in an NFL Week 1 game, Sunday, September 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
28 / 75

Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and runs against the Chicago Bears during the Rams 34-14 victory in an NFL Week 1 game, Sunday, September 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Defensive lineman (69) Sebastian Joseph-Day of the Los Angeles Rams makes a tackle against the Chicago Bears during the Rams 34-14 victory in an NFL Week 1 game, Sunday, September 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
29 / 75

Defensive lineman (69) Sebastian Joseph-Day of the Los Angeles Rams makes a tackle against the Chicago Bears during the Rams 34-14 victory in an NFL Week 1 game, Sunday, September 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Quarterback (9) Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams calls a play in the huddle against the Chicago Bears during the Rams 34-14 victory in an NFL Week 1 game, Sunday, September 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
30 / 75

Quarterback (9) Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams calls a play in the huddle against the Chicago Bears during the Rams 34-14 victory in an NFL Week 1 game, Sunday, September 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Running back (27) Darrell Henderson Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams scores a touchdown and celebrates against the Chicago Bears during the Rams 34-14 victory in an NFL Week 1 game, Sunday, September 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
31 / 75

Running back (27) Darrell Henderson Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams scores a touchdown and celebrates against the Chicago Bears during the Rams 34-14 victory in an NFL Week 1 game, Sunday, September 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_TOW_8179
32 / 75
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL0064
33 / 75
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_210912_Rams_vs_Bears_WN_4763
34 / 75
Will Navarro / SoFi Stadium
E_TOWL0162
35 / 75
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_BI5I5366
36 / 75
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
E_TOW_8131
37 / 75
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL0696
38 / 75
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
Cornerback (5) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams against the Chicago Bears during the Rams 34-14 victory in an NFL Week 1 game, Sunday, September 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
39 / 75

Cornerback (5) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams against the Chicago Bears during the Rams 34-14 victory in an NFL Week 1 game, Sunday, September 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Safety (24) Taylor Rapp of the Los Angeles Rams signals turnover against the Chicago Bears during the Rams 34-14 victory in an NFL Week 1 game, Sunday, September 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
40 / 75

Safety (24) Taylor Rapp of the Los Angeles Rams signals turnover against the Chicago Bears during the Rams 34-14 victory in an NFL Week 1 game, Sunday, September 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_210912_Rams_vs_Bears_WN_4413
41 / 75
© Will Navarro / LA Rams
E_TOWL5880
42 / 75
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL0608
43 / 75
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL8978
44 / 75
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL0004
45 / 75
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
Punter (6) Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams punts against the Chicago Bears during the Rams 34-14 victory in an NFL Week 1 game, Sunday, September 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
46 / 75

Punter (6) Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams punts against the Chicago Bears during the Rams 34-14 victory in an NFL Week 1 game, Sunday, September 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_TOWL5893
47 / 75
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL9628
48 / 75
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL6163
49 / 75
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_210912_Rams_vs_Bears_WN_3564
50 / 75
© Will Navarro / LA Rams
E_TOWL6179
51 / 75
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_210912_Rams_vs_Bears_WN_4856
52 / 75
Will Navarro / SoFi Stadium
E_TOWL6248
53 / 75
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_210912_Rams_vs_Bears_WN_3431
54 / 75
© Will Navarro / LA Rams
E_TOWL6354
55 / 75
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL6489
56 / 75
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL9060
57 / 75
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL9141
58 / 75
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL9227
59 / 75
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL9265
60 / 75
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL9325
61 / 75
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL9406
62 / 75
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
Wide Receiver (10) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and runs against the Chicago Bears during the Rams 34-14 victory in an NFL Week 1 game, Sunday, September 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
63 / 75

Wide Receiver (10) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and runs against the Chicago Bears during the Rams 34-14 victory in an NFL Week 1 game, Sunday, September 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_TOWL9657
64 / 75
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
Wide Receiver (2) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams catches a touchdown and celebrates with teammates against the Chicago Bears during the Rams 34-14 victory in an NFL Week 1 game, Sunday, September 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
65 / 75

Wide Receiver (2) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams catches a touchdown and celebrates with teammates against the Chicago Bears during the Rams 34-14 victory in an NFL Week 1 game, Sunday, September 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_TOWL5951
66 / 75
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL9693
67 / 75
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL9879
68 / 75
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_210912_Rams_vs_Bears_WN_5000
69 / 75
Will Navarro / SoFi Stadium
Linebacker (32) Travin Howard of the Los Angeles Rams after the Rams 34-14 victory in an NFL Week 1 game, Sunday, September 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
70 / 75

Linebacker (32) Travin Howard of the Los Angeles Rams after the Rams 34-14 victory in an NFL Week 1 game, Sunday, September 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Quarterback (9) Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams after the Rams 34-14 victory in an NFL Week 1 game, Sunday, September 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
71 / 75

Quarterback (9) Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams after the Rams 34-14 victory in an NFL Week 1 game, Sunday, September 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_TOWL6608
72 / 75
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL6555
73 / 75
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_210912_Rams_vs_Bears_WN_5022
74 / 75
Will Navarro / SoFi Stadium
Safety (24) Taylor Rapp of the Los Angeles Rams after the Rams 34-14 victory in an NFL Week 1 game, Sunday, September 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
75 / 75

Safety (24) Taylor Rapp of the Los Angeles Rams after the Rams 34-14 victory in an NFL Week 1 game, Sunday, September 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
The Coach McVay Show Ep. 1

Los Angeles Rams Head Coach Sean McVay is joined by J.B. Long & D'Marco Farr after the Rams took care of business against the Chicago Bears to open the season in front of a fan packed SoFi Stadium. What stood out to Coach most about the performance of ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ and the multiple takeaways by the Rams' defense?

Rams vs. Colts game trailer

Watch this Sunday's Los Angeles Rams vs. Indianapolis Colts game to see Rams DL ﻿Aaron Donald﻿ face one of his biggest matchups this season: Colts G Quenton Nelson.

Week 2 practice recap

Watch moments from the Los Angeles Rams Week 2 practices as they prepare to take on the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday.

Between the Horns

J.B. Long, Maurice Jones-Drew, and D'Marco Farr are joined by Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic as they discuss a big win for the Rams to open SoFi Stadium against the Bears. Who impressed the most in the week 1 win and what are the match ups to look for against the Indianapolis Colts?

David Long Jr. on Rams Revealed

J.B. Long is joined by Los Angeles Rams CB ﻿David Long Jr.﻿ after an impressive performance against the Bears in the season opener. The two discuss who David credits with his NFL development and how he thinks the Rams defensive unit has evolved over the last few seasons.

The Teammate Game Ep. 1

Los Angeles Rams OLB ﻿Ogbonnia Okoronkwo﻿ & LB ﻿Justin Hollins﻿ are tested on how well they know each other. The Teammate Game is presented by Microsoft.

My Gameday Ritual with Matt Gay

From the shoes he wears to his pregame warm-up, Los Angeles Rams K Matt Gay shares everything he does to get ready for gamedays.

