Weekly wrap-up: Coming off of Week 1 win & heading into Rams vs. Colts

The Los Angeles Rams 2021 season is underway, and it started off with a win vs. the Chicago Bears! Now, we are looking ahead to the Week 2 matchup vs. the Indianapolis Colts. Here is a recap of the storylines of the week:
Week 1 Victory Speech
Go inside the locker room as Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay gives a victory speech and awards game balls after win over Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium in Week 1.
Kickoff Film
Our House. Your House. Rams House The Los Angeles Rams 2021 season has officially begun.
Mic'd Up with DeSean Jackson
Watch and listen to Los Angeles Rams WR DeSean Jackson mic'd up for Rams home opener vs. the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at SoFi Stadium.
Sounds of the Game
Watch and listen to the sound and sights of the Los Angeles Rams 2021 season opener vs. the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium on Sunday Night Football.
Best moments from Rams vs. Chicago Bears Week 1 matchup at SoFi Stadium
Take a look at the best snapshots from the Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears 2021 season opener at SoFi Stadium in Week 1.
The Coach McVay Show Ep. 1
Los Angeles Rams Head Coach Sean McVay is joined by J.B. Long & D'Marco Farr after the Rams took care of business against the Chicago Bears to open the season in front of a fan packed SoFi Stadium. What stood out to Coach most about the performance of Matthew Stafford and the multiple takeaways by the Rams' defense?
Rams vs. Colts game trailer
Watch this Sunday's Los Angeles Rams vs. Indianapolis Colts game to see Rams DL Aaron Donald face one of his biggest matchups this season: Colts G Quenton Nelson.
Week 2 practice recap
Watch moments from the Los Angeles Rams Week 2 practices as they prepare to take on the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday.
Between the Horns
J.B. Long, Maurice Jones-Drew, and D'Marco Farr are joined by Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic as they discuss a big win for the Rams to open SoFi Stadium against the Bears. Who impressed the most in the week 1 win and what are the match ups to look for against the Indianapolis Colts?
David Long Jr. on Rams Revealed
J.B. Long is joined by Los Angeles Rams CB David Long Jr. after an impressive performance against the Bears in the season opener. The two discuss who David credits with his NFL development and how he thinks the Rams defensive unit has evolved over the last few seasons.
The Teammate Game Ep. 1
Los Angeles Rams OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo & LB Justin Hollins are tested on how well they know each other. The Teammate Game is presented by Microsoft.
My Gameday Ritual with Matt Gay
From the shoes he wears to his pregame warm-up, Los Angeles Rams K Matt Gay shares everything he does to get ready for gamedays.