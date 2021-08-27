Weekly wrap-up: Rams vs. Raiders, acquiring RB Sony Michel & preseason finale vs. Broncos

Jalen Ramsey checks in at No. 13 player on NFL Top 100

For the fourth-straight year, Rams cornerback ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ has been recognized by his peers as one of the NFL's Top 100 players. Ramsey checked in at No. 13 on the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2021, surpassing his No. 17 ranking in 2018 for his highest-ever appearance on the list in his career thus far. He is also the highest-rated cornerback in this year's rankings, according to NFL Network.