Weekly wrap-up: Rams vs. Raiders, acquiring RB Sony Michel & preseason finale vs. Broncos

After the Los Angeles Rams vs. Las Vegas Raiders matchup, the preseason is coming to a close this Saturday vs. the Denver Broncos. Here is a recap of the storylines of the week:
Rams trade for Patriots running back Sony Michel
The Rams have acquired running back Sony Michel from the New England Patriots in exchange for an undisclosed 2022 draft pick and undisclosed 2023 draft pick. Check out some of the highlights from his career.
Jalen Ramsey checks in at No. 13 player on NFL Top 100
For the fourth-straight year, Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been recognized by his peers as one of the NFL's Top 100 players. Ramsey checked in at No. 13 on the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2021, surpassing his No. 17 ranking in 2018 for his highest-ever appearance on the list in his career thus far. He is also the highest-rated cornerback in this year's rankings, according to NFL Network.
Travin Howard Mic'd Up vs. Raiders
Watch and listen to Los Angeles Rams ILB Travin Howard mic'd up at the Rams vs. Raiders preseason matchup at SoFi Stadium.
Bryce Perkins on a special video edition of Rams Revealed
On this episode of Rams Revealed, J.B. Long is joined by Rams QB Bryce Perkins after an impressive performance against the Raiders and how he feels going into his 2nd NFL season. Also, Bryce talks about his friendship with RB Xavier Jones and beating the odds to continue playing football after a severe neck injury during his college years.
Sounds of the Game vs. Raiders
Relive the best moments with the sights and sounds from the Los Angeles Rams vs. Las Vegas Raiders 2021 preseason matchup at SoFi Stadium.
Behind The Grind with Austin Corbett
Step into the Los Angeles Rams offensive line room as Austin Corbett recounts his journey from the Cleveland Browns to the Los Angeles Rams.
Something To Prove Ep. 3
Episode 3 of Something to Prove shows the conclusion of Training Camp and the transition into the first preseason game. Troy Warner & Ernest Jones go shopping for a new suit for gameday while Jake Funk is mic'd up in the team's first preseason game against the Chargers.
Rams prepare for preseason finale
Check out photos from the Rams practice as they prepare for Saturday's preseason matchup against the Denver Broncos.
