Weekly wrap-up: Rams vs. Raiders, acquiring RB Sony Michel & preseason finale vs. Broncos

Aug 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM
Joliana Frausto

After the Los Angeles Rams vs. Las Vegas Raiders matchup, the preseason is coming to a close this Saturday vs. the Denver Broncos. Here is a recap of the storylines of the week:

Rams trade for Patriots running back Sony Michel

The Rams have acquired running back ﻿Sony Michel﻿ from the New England Patriots in exchange for an undisclosed 2022 draft pick and undisclosed 2023 draft pick. Check out some of the highlights from his career.

PHOTOS: New Rams running back Sony Michel through the years

Take a look back through the career of the newest Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel.

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) strikes a pose after rushing for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
1 / 26

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) strikes a pose after rushing for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs for yardage in action against the Indianapolis Colts Thursday October 4, 2018 in Foxboro, Mass. (Damian Strohmeyer via (AP)
2 / 26

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs for yardage in action against the Indianapolis Colts Thursday October 4, 2018 in Foxboro, Mass. (Damian Strohmeyer via (AP)

Damian Strohmeyer/AP2018/Damian Strohmeyer
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) celebrates his first NFL touchdown in action against the Miami Dolphins Sunday September 30, 2018 in Foxboro, Mass. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
3 / 26

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) celebrates his first NFL touchdown in action against the Miami Dolphins Sunday September 30, 2018 in Foxboro, Mass. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)

Damian Strohmeyer/AP2018/Damian Strohmeyer
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. New England won 35-14. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
4 / 26

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. New England won 35-14. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2019
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs before an NFL regular season football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Pittsburgh. The Steelers won, 17-10. (Ric Tapia via AP)
5 / 26

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs before an NFL regular season football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Pittsburgh. The Steelers won, 17-10. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia/AP2018
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs for q touchdown in action against the Indianapolis Colts Thursday October 4, 2018 in Foxboro, Mass. (Damian Strohmeyer via (AP)
6 / 26

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs for q touchdown in action against the Indianapolis Colts Thursday October 4, 2018 in Foxboro, Mass. (Damian Strohmeyer via (AP)

Damian Strohmeyer/AP2018/Damian Strohmeyer
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) carries the ball during an NFL game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sep. 23, 2018 in Detroit. (Aaron Doster via AP)
7 / 26

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) carries the ball during an NFL game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sep. 23, 2018 in Detroit. (Aaron Doster via AP)

Aaron Doster/AP2018/Aaron Doster
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) dives into the end zone for a touchdown during an NFL football AFC Divisional playoff game on Sunday, January 13, 2019 in Foxborough. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
8 / 26

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) dives into the end zone for a touchdown during an NFL football AFC Divisional playoff game on Sunday, January 13, 2019 in Foxborough. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2019
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs for yardage during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots defeated the Jets 28-14. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
9 / 26

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs for yardage during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots defeated the Jets 28-14. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)

Damian Strohmeyer/Damian Strohmeyer
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) celebrates his third touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
10 / 26

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) celebrates his third touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs upfield during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans won 34-10. (Perry Knotts via AP)
11 / 26

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs upfield during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans won 34-10. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Perry Knotts/Perry Knotts Photography
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs against Kansas City Chiefs defense during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
12 / 26

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs against Kansas City Chiefs defense during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla ( Tom DiPace via AP)
13 / 26

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla ( Tom DiPace via AP)

Tom DiPace/Tom DiPace©
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs away from Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso (47) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
14 / 26

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs away from Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso (47) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) carries the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Cincinnati. The Patriots won 34-13. (Aaron Doster via AP)
15 / 26

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) carries the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Cincinnati. The Patriots won 34-13. (Aaron Doster via AP)

Aaron Doster/AP2019/Aaron Doster
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel runs from Buffalo Bills defenders Kyle Williams (95) and Levi Wallace (47) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
16 / 26

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel runs from Buffalo Bills defenders Kyle Williams (95) and Levi Wallace (47) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots' Sony Michel runs the ball against the Washington Football Team during an NFL preseason football game at Gillette Stadium, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
17 / 26

New England Patriots' Sony Michel runs the ball against the Washington Football Team during an NFL preseason football game at Gillette Stadium, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Winslow Townson/Panini
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) leaps over Los Angeles Chargers strong safety Jahleel Addae (37) in an NFL division football playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 17, 2019. (Margaret Bowles via AP)
18 / 26

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) leaps over Los Angeles Chargers strong safety Jahleel Addae (37) in an NFL division football playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 17, 2019. (Margaret Bowles via AP)

Margaret Bowles
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs during the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (Greg Trott via AP)
19 / 26

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs during the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (Greg Trott via AP)

Greg Trott
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) carries the ball during an an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Houston. Houston won 28-22. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
20 / 26

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) carries the ball during an an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Houston. Houston won 28-22. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2019
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel, right, gives a stiff arm to Dallas Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones as he carries the ball in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
21 / 26

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel, right, gives a stiff arm to Dallas Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones as he carries the ball in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots' Sony Michel (26) dives for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
22 / 26

New England Patriots' Sony Michel (26) dives for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
23 / 26

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) lines up in the backfield during a week 15 NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 17-10. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
24 / 26

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) lines up in the backfield during a week 15 NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 17-10. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2018
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel celebrates his touchdown with James White, right, in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
25 / 26

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel celebrates his touchdown with James White, right, in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel carries the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
26 / 26

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel carries the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jalen Ramsey checks in at No. 13 player on NFL Top 100

For the fourth-straight year, Rams cornerback ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ has been recognized by his peers as one of the NFL's Top 100 players. Ramsey checked in at No. 13 on the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2021, surpassing his No. 17 ranking in 2018 for his highest-ever appearance on the list in his career thus far. He is also the highest-rated cornerback in this year's rankings, according to NFL Network.

Travin Howard Mic'd Up vs. Raiders

Watch and listen to Los Angeles Rams ILB ﻿Travin Howard﻿ mic'd up at the Rams vs. Raiders preseason matchup at SoFi Stadium.

Bryce Perkins on a special video edition of Rams Revealed

On this episode of Rams Revealed, J.B. Long is joined by Rams QB ﻿Bryce Perkins﻿ after an impressive performance against the Raiders and how he feels going into his 2nd NFL season. Also, Bryce talks about his friendship with RB ﻿Xavier Jones﻿ and beating the odds to continue playing football after a severe neck injury during his college years.

Sounds of the Game vs. Raiders

Relive the best moments with the sights and sounds from the Los Angeles Rams vs. Las Vegas Raiders 2021 preseason matchup at SoFi Stadium.

Behind The Grind with Austin Corbett

Step into the Los Angeles Rams offensive line room as ﻿Austin Corbett﻿ recounts his journey from the Cleveland Browns to the Los Angeles Rams.

Something To Prove Ep. 3

Episode 3 of Something to Prove shows the conclusion of Training Camp and the transition into the first preseason game. ﻿Troy Warner﻿ & ﻿Ernest Jones﻿ go shopping for a new suit for gameday while ﻿Jake Funk﻿ is mic'd up in the team's first preseason game against the Chargers.

Rams prepare for preseason finale

Check out photos from the Rams practice as they prepare for Saturday's preseason matchup against the Denver Broncos.

PHOTOS: Rams get to work on practice field before taking on Broncos for preseason finale

The Los Angeles Rams got to work on the practice field to prepare for Saturday's preseason matchup against the Denver Broncos.

E_TOWL7389
1 / 44
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_6981
2 / 44
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7102
3 / 44
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7860
4 / 44
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7776
5 / 44
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_6835
6 / 44
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7082
7 / 44
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7904
8 / 44
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL9835
9 / 44
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL7372
10 / 44
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7658
11 / 44
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL9819
12 / 44
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL0013
13 / 44
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL7614
14 / 44
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7811
15 / 44
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_6766
16 / 44
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL0026
17 / 44
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL7050
18 / 44
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7423
19 / 44
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL9990
20 / 44
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL7157
21 / 44
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_6899
22 / 44
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL9879
23 / 44
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL7463
24 / 44
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL0084
25 / 44
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL7075
26 / 44
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7521
27 / 44
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_6772
28 / 44
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7248
29 / 44
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_6998
30 / 44
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7291
31 / 44
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7878
32 / 44
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7596
33 / 44
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7564
34 / 44
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_6946
35 / 44
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_6964
36 / 44
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL9964
37 / 44
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL7177
38 / 44
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_6910
39 / 44
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7129
40 / 44
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7306
41 / 44
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_6877
42 / 44
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_7014
43 / 44
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7447
44 / 44
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
news

Dick Vermeil selected as Coach Finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022

Former Rams head coach Dick Vermeil has been selected as the Coach Finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022. 
news

Weekly wrap-up: Storylines from preseason opener, heading into Rams vs. Raiders

From Jake Funk Mic'd Up to Behind The Grind with Jacob Harris, here are the best storylines from this week.
news

Los Angeles Rams are on the clock at the Rocket Mortgage Draft House

Rams to draft in style from 9,000 sq. ft. house in Malibu, fans can win opportunity to stay at the Rocket Mortgage Draft House May 14-16
news

Investing in their futures: Edwards, Demby, Kiser compete in SpeedBuild business combine, discover promising business opportunity

Offensive linemen David Edwards and Jamil Demby and linebacker Micah Kiser gained valuable experience last week by competing in BLVCKOPS' SpeedBuild business combine. 
news

Rams Director of Sports Science Tyler Williams named PFATS NFC Assistant Athletic Trainer of the Year

The Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society on Wednesday announced Rams Director of Sports Science Tyler Williams as the NFC recipient of its annual Assistant Athletic Trainer of the Year Award.
news

Rams announce end-of-year team awards for 2020 season

Four players received team honors on Friday. 
news

John Johnson III is Rams' nominee for 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The Rams have selected safety John Johnson III as their nominee for this year's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
news

Gabriel, Harris, Warner to be inducted into National Quarterback Club Hall of Fame

Rams legends Roman Gabriel, James "Shack" Harris and Kurt Warner are headed to the National Quarterback Club Hall of Fame.
news

Andrew and Melissa Whitworth share family's experience with COVID-19

The Whitworths explain how COVID-19 impacted their family and what they hope people learn from their experience. 
news

Rams players' Madden NFL 21 ratings revealed 

A look at the initial ratings Madden NFL 21 gave to Rams players.
news

Black College Football... The Road to Equality aims to highlight impact on civil rights, raise funds for HBCUs 

Now more than ever, the Black College Football Hall of Fame continues to serve as an important educational vehicle for the public. And it needs fans' support.
