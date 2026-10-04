Kyren Williams' 2 rushing touchdowns for Rams just the exclamation point on an all-around performance against Eagles

PHILADELPHIA — For a second-straight week, running back Kyren Williams attacked and found success in every phase of a running back's game for the Rams.
Williams finished with 80 rushing yards on 16 carries, 67 receiving yards on 10 receptions and two rushing touchdowns — including the game's final points with 1:17 left in the game to secure the Rams' come-from-behind win in Philadelphia.
"If you say you wouldn't want that guy in your foxhole, then you're in the wrong foxhole," head coach Sean McVay said postgame of Williams. "I feel really good about being with him, continuing to just watch him be a leader that energizes situations he's around and people that he's around, and he does that for me. I love everything the guy is about. I love the human being way more. But what a competitor he is, too. He was outstanding, and we needed every single play that he made, and he sure made a bunch of them."
Last week against the Broncos, Williams had a balanced 88 rushing yards and 70 receiving yards in the loss. This week against the Eagles, Williams remained just as persistent in all three phases to flip the script and come away with a win.
"I can't imagine being a running back in the NFL, what it puts your body through, and what he's able to do week in and week out to produce for our team, both on a physical standpoint, but also just an emotional standpoint," quarterback Matthew Stafford said. "He's a huge plus for us, and just really happy for his success today."
Los Angeles struggled on offense with turnovers and penalties throughout the game, but everything finally came alive in the final two drives in the fourth quarter. Williams was a huge part of the reason why the Rams stayed within striking distance from start to finish — and he was the biggest reason why the Rams were able to score twice in the final eight minutes of the game to come away with the victory.
With 7:26 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Rams defense got a stop on fourth down from their own 2-yard line to get the ball back, still trailing 20-10. In just under three and a half minutes on 10 plays, the Rams offense marched 98 yards down the field to bring the game within one score. In the final four players of the drive, Williams had a 9-yard reception, 7-yard run to place the ball at the 1-yard line and a 1-yard touchdown run to bring the score to 20-17.
Then the Rams defense forced a three-and-out to give the offense the ball again. At the end of this drive, McVay called Williams' number yet again — this time for three-consecutive rushes.
Williams racked up a first-down run on third-and-2 to force an Eagles timeout. He then had another short gain to force another timeout. Williams finally ended the drive by breaking multiple tackles to complete the 7-yard touchdown run that gave the Rams their 24-20 lead, and ultimately the win.
"The play came in, outside zone, I'm like, 'say less.'" Williams said recalling his second touchdown. "This is my opportunity to go make something happen. I can't tell you how many guys came free, but I remember one guy came free, stiff armed him, and I just smelled the end zone. I wasn't looking at any defender, wasn't looking at any blocks. I was just having that smell, that nose for the end zone to go get that ball in there because I know that's what we needed as a team."
"What a gutsy, incredible run by Kyren Williams to be able to take the lead," McVay said.
So much of what Williams provides is through the energy and passion he brings to the game, shown especially in his runs and receptions where he breaks tackles and makes guys miss — just like the final touchdown run.
Against the Eagles, Williams' passion and energy was what allowed the Rams offense to push through the difficulties early and come away with a win in the end.
"I've always wanted to be in the NFL, I've dreamt about doing this," Williams said. "So now that I'm here, why not be who I truly am? I don't think (bringing energy is) necessarily what my job on this team, but I think that's just who I am. I enjoy this game so much. It gives me so much joy to go play this game, and I'm gonna let everybody know that."