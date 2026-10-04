 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Kyren Williams' 2 rushing touchdowns for Rams just the exclamation point on an all-around performance against Eagles

Oct 04, 2026 at 03:23 PM
Author Image
Zach Edwards

Staff Writer

PHILADELPHIA — For a second-straight week, running back Kyren Williams attacked and found success in every phase of a running back's game for the Rams.

Williams finished with 80 rushing yards on 16 carries, 67 receiving yards on 10 receptions and two rushing touchdowns — including the game's final points with 1:17 left in the game to secure the Rams' come-from-behind win in Philadelphia.

"If you say you wouldn't want that guy in your foxhole, then you're in the wrong foxhole," head coach Sean McVay said postgame of Williams. "I feel really good about being with him, continuing to just watch him be a leader that energizes situations he's around and people that he's around, and he does that for me. I love everything the guy is about. I love the human being way more. But what a competitor he is, too. He was outstanding, and we needed every single play that he made, and he sure made a bunch of them."

Last week against the Broncos, Williams had a balanced 88 rushing yards and 70 receiving yards in the loss. This week against the Eagles, Williams remained just as persistent in all three phases to flip the script and come away with a win.

"I can't imagine being a running back in the NFL, what it puts your body through, and what he's able to do week in and week out to produce for our team, both on a physical standpoint, but also just an emotional standpoint," quarterback Matthew Stafford said. "He's a huge plus for us, and just really happy for his success today."

Los Angeles struggled on offense with turnovers and penalties throughout the game, but everything finally came alive in the final two drives in the fourth quarter. Williams was a huge part of the reason why the Rams stayed within striking distance from start to finish — and he was the biggest reason why the Rams were able to score twice in the final eight minutes of the game to come away with the victory.

With 7:26 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Rams defense got a stop on fourth down from their own 2-yard line to get the ball back, still trailing 20-10. In just under three and a half minutes on 10 plays, the Rams offense marched 98 yards down the field to bring the game within one score. In the final four players of the drive, Williams had a 9-yard reception, 7-yard run to place the ball at the 1-yard line and a 1-yard touchdown run to bring the score to 20-17.

Related Links

Then the Rams defense forced a three-and-out to give the offense the ball again. At the end of this drive, McVay called Williams' number yet again — this time for three-consecutive rushes.

Williams racked up a first-down run on third-and-2 to force an Eagles timeout. He then had another short gain to force another timeout. Williams finally ended the drive by breaking multiple tackles to complete the 7-yard touchdown run that gave the Rams their 24-20 lead, and ultimately the win.

"The play came in, outside zone, I'm like, 'say less.'" Williams said recalling his second touchdown. "This is my opportunity to go make something happen. I can't tell you how many guys came free, but I remember one guy came free, stiff armed him, and I just smelled the end zone. I wasn't looking at any defender, wasn't looking at any blocks. I was just having that smell, that nose for the end zone to go get that ball in there because I know that's what we needed as a team."

"What a gutsy, incredible run by Kyren Williams to be able to take the lead," McVay said.

So much of what Williams provides is through the energy and passion he brings to the game, shown especially in his runs and receptions where he breaks tackles and makes guys miss — just like the final touchdown run.

Against the Eagles, Williams' passion and energy was what allowed the Rams offense to push through the difficulties early and come away with a win in the end.

"I've always wanted to be in the NFL, I've dreamt about doing this," Williams said. "So now that I'm here, why not be who I truly am? I don't think (bringing energy is) necessarily what my job on this team, but I think that's just who I am. I enjoy this game so much. It gives me so much joy to go play this game, and I'm gonna let everybody know that."

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford share thoughts on Rams' 24-20 come-from-behind win over Eagles

From the Podium: Head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford detail the Rams' defensive success and comeback win over the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday.

news

Game Recap: Rams rally for 24-20 road win over Eagles in Philadelphia

Running back Kyren Williams' late touchdown run, outside linebacker Byron Young's pair of sacks on the final drive get Los Angeles back in win column

news

Colby Parkinson, Jaylen Watson and Aaron Donald among Rams' inactives for Week 4 at Eagles

Inactives for Sunday's game between the Rams and the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field

news

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles: How to watch, listen to and live stream Sunday Night Football Week 4

How to watch, listen and stream the Rams' Week 4 matchup at the Eagles on Oct. 4.

news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams at Eagles in Philadelphia for Week 4

A look at some of the top Rams headlines from around the web on Saturday, Oct. 3, prior to Week 4.

news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams at the Eagles in Week 4 in Philadelphia

Here are 3 Keys to the Rams winning their Week 4 game at the Eagles in Philadelphia, presented by The Law Offices of Jacob Emrani (CallJacob.com).

news

Omar Speights' return to Philadelphia a homecoming and reminder of first-career sack in 2024 playoff, after first regular season sack last week

Rams inside linebacker Omar Speights is from Philadelphia, the place where he got his first-career sack in the 2024 playoffs. Speights is looking to build off his first-career regular season sack last week at Denver.

news

Injury Report, Week 4 at Eagles: Puka Nacua and Kamren Kinchens good to go; Colby Parkinson questionable; Terrance Ferguson, Jaylen Watson and Aaron Donald ruled out

The final injury report for Sunday's Week 4 regular season game between the Rams and the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

news

'I can't think of anything else but smiling': Puka Nacua back in action for Rams in Week 4 at Eagles

Wide receiver Puka Nacua is set to return to action for the Rams on Sunday against the Eagles after missing the previous two games against the Broncos and the Giants.

news

Rams swoop into Philly for Week 4 clash with the Eagles | Game Preview

J.B. Long explores the latest chapter of the Los Angeles Rams-Philadelphia Eagles rivalry, details how wide receiver Puka Nacua's return could elevate an already dynamic offense, and takes a closer look at L.A. standout cornerback Trent McDuffie.

news

Rams waive wide receiver Xavier Smith; wide receiver Alex Bachman expected to step into punt returner role

Wide receiver Xavier Smith, who primarily served as the Rams' punt returner through the first three weeks of the 2026 season and throughout the 2025 season, has been waived by the team.

Advertising