Kyren Williams' 2 rushing touchdowns for Rams just the exclamation point on an all-around performance against Eagles

Last week against the Broncos, Williams had a balanced 88 rushing yards and 70 receiving yards in the loss. This week against the Eagles, Williams remained just as persistent in all three phases to flip the script and come away with a win.

"I can't imagine being a running back in the NFL, what it puts your body through, and what he's able to do week in and week out to produce for our team, both on a physical standpoint, but also just an emotional standpoint," quarterback Matthew Stafford said. "He's a huge plus for us, and just really happy for his success today."

Los Angeles struggled on offense with turnovers and penalties throughout the game, but everything finally came alive in the final two drives in the fourth quarter. Williams was a huge part of the reason why the Rams stayed within striking distance from start to finish — and he was the biggest reason why the Rams were able to score twice in the final eight minutes of the game to come away with the victory.