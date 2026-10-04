Game Recap: Rams rally for 24-20 road win over Eagles in Philadelphia

After the Rams' defense forced a 3-and-out, their offense got the ball back with one minute left in the first half. But back-to-back mistakes by Stafford – taking a sack for a four-yard loss on second down, then throwing his second interception after he fired a pass deep downfield out of structure for Nacua – and the ensuing 25-yard return on the pick by Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean brought the Eagles right back into Rams territory. Three plays later, Hurts connected with Cooper for a second touchdown, a 10-yard strike that gave the Eagles a 20-10 lead with three seconds left in the first half.

Mevis' 48-yard field goal attempt midway through the third quarter gave the Rams a chance to make it a one-possession game, but he missed wide left and their deficit remained at 10.

The Rams' next best chance in the third quarter came on a drive late in the third quarter, in which two explosive pass plays were wiped out by penalties, including an unsportsmanlike conduct against the Rams' bench.

While forced to punt at the end of that drive, a 4th-down stop by L.A.'s defense at the Philadelphia 38 gave the offense another chance. However, that series ended after an unsuccessful attempt on 4th and 8 from the Eagles' 36-yard line.