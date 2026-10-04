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Game Recap: Rams rally for 24-20 road win over Eagles in Philadelphia

Oct 04, 2026 at 01:20 PM
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Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

PHILADELPHIA – The Rams (2-2) rallied to defeat the Eagles 24-20 on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Trailing 20-17 with 3:59 to go in the fourth quarter after a four-yard touchdown run by running back Kyren Williams, the Rams defense had to dig in after kicker Harrison Mevis received a kickoff out of bounds penalty, spotting the ball at the Eagles' own 40-yard line. Still, the Rams defense got the stop and forced the Eagles (2-2) to punt, putting the ball back in the hands of quarterback Matthew Stafford with just under three minutes remaining.

Stafford then marched the Rams downfield on a go-ahead scoring drive punctuated by a seven-yard touchdown run by Williams to give the Rams the lead 24-20 with 1:10 remaining. Outside linebacker Byron Young's two sacks on the final drive clinched the victory for Los Angeles.

Williams finished with 16 carries for 80 yards and two touchdowns, plus 10 catches for 66 yards in the victory.

GAME PHOTOS: Rams face Philadelphia Eagles for Week 4 at Lincoln Financial Field

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles for Week 4 at Lincoln Financial Field. Take a look at photos from the matchup!

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Those final minutes overcame untimely mistakes on offense and special teams, especially late in the first half and through the third quarter, despite the best efforts of L.A.'s defense in those challenging circumstances. Penalties at untimely moments – the Rams were penalized seven times for 100 yards – also nearly derailed the result for the Rams, whose defense held the Eagles to 0-for-12 on 3rd down.

Running back Saquon Barkley left the game with 11:34 remaining in the first quarter toward the end of the Eagles' second offensive series with a hamstring injury; he was initially questionable to return before being downgraded to out in the second quarter.

Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield sustained a shoulder injury late in the first half; he was initially questionable to return but did so in the third quarter.

Here is the complete game recap:

Forcing a 3-and-out on the opening drive, the momentum from that start evaporated after a Stafford deep right pass intended for Mumpfield was intercepted by Eagles safety Andrew Mukuba and returned 24 yards to the Eagles' 28. However, the Rams managed to hold the Eagles to a 29-yard field goal by kicker Jake Elliott for a 3-0 Philadelphia lead with 8:38 to go in the first quarter.

A 28-yard completion from Stafford to Nacua on the next drive quickly put Los Angeles in Philadelphia territory, but L.A. settled for a 40-yard field goal by Mevis to tie the game 3-3.

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The field goal exchanges continued into the second quarter, when Young's third-down sack for an 11-yard loss on Hurts pushed the Eagles to a 56-yard field goal attempt, which Elliott converted to regain the lead for the Eagles 6-3.

Late in the second quarter, punter Ethan Evans' 51-yard punt returned 41 yards by Eagles wide receiver Britain Covey to the Rams' 17. Two plays later, Philadelphia wide receiver Darius Cooper made an impressive touchdown catch on an 18-yard pass from Hurts to give it a 13-3 lead with 5:44 left in the first half. Rams safety Quentin Lake got his fingers on the ball, but Cooper maintained concentration to bring in a the juggling grab for the score.

A 2-yard touchdown run off a jet sweep handoff by Nacua cut the Rams' deficit to just three with 1:55 left in the first half. The scored was set up by a 19-yard completion from Stafford to tight end Tyler Higbee.

After the Rams' defense forced a 3-and-out, their offense got the ball back with one minute left in the first half. But back-to-back mistakes by Stafford – taking a sack for a four-yard loss on second down, then throwing his second interception after he fired a pass deep downfield out of structure for Nacua – and the ensuing 25-yard return on the pick by Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean brought the Eagles right back into Rams territory. Three plays later, Hurts connected with Cooper for a second touchdown, a 10-yard strike that gave the Eagles a 20-10 lead with three seconds left in the first half.

Mevis' 48-yard field goal attempt midway through the third quarter gave the Rams a chance to make it a one-possession game, but he missed wide left and their deficit remained at 10.

The Rams' next best chance in the third quarter came on a drive late in the third quarter, in which two explosive pass plays were wiped out by penalties, including an unsportsmanlike conduct against the Rams' bench.

While forced to punt at the end of that drive, a 4th-down stop by L.A.'s defense at the Philadelphia 38 gave the offense another chance. However, that series ended after an unsuccessful attempt on 4th and 8 from the Eagles' 36-yard line.

Another 4th down stop by the Rams defense – this time at their own 2-yard line – gave the offense yet another chance. Helped by an unnecessary roughness penalty against the Eagles at the end of a third-down catch-and-run by Williams, the Rams cut the deficit to 3 on a 4-yard touchdown run by Williams with 3:59 remaining in the fourth quarter.

However, a kickoff out of bounds penalty against Mevis on the ensuing kickoff gave the Eagles the ball at their own 40. Despite the advantageous field position, Philadelphia was ultimately forced to punt, that ensuing 41-yard kick returned by wide receiver Alex Bachman to the Rams' 21. Williams' 7-yard touchdown run at the end of that series gave the Rams a 24-20 lead with 1:10 remaining.

A sack by Young for a loss of seven yards on first down put Philadelphia in second-and-long on their final drive, Young then came through with a strip-sack that resulted in an 8-yard loss. The ensuing 4th-and-25 pass attempt from Hurts for Cooper was broken up, sealing the win for Los Angeles.

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