Rams Camp Daily, July 29: Rams kick off first of 11 practices open to fans

Headed to today's open Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union practice at UC Irvine? Here's what you need to know before you go.
Before departing
Theme: Opening Day
Giveaway: Jack in the Box coupon and schedule magnets will be given away while supplies last.
Gates open at 11:30 a.m., with practice beginning at 12:30 p.m. Click here to claim your free tickets.
Click here for parking information, and click here for the parking map. Click here to view the Training Camp map.
When you get there
- The Main Fan Plaza features the Vince Lombardi Trophy, Main Stage, Ticketing Booth, Bench Press Challenge, Merchandise Tent and Rams Legends Photos and Autographs brought to you by UNIFY.
- The Family Zone includes a video game truck, touchdown celebration station, 40 yard dash, broad jump challenge, vertical jump challenge, prize wheel, face paint and balloon art.
- The Concession Area features cheeseburgers, hot dogs, burritos, nachos and more.
Visiting theRams.com/trainingcamp for additional information, including parking, frequently asked questions and a map of camp.
Get caught up
- Training Camp Primer
- Rams threw "everything" at Allen Robinson II, and he's picking it up quickly
- Rams defensive line enters Training Camp 2022 looking to carry over last season's success
- From the Podium: Sean McVay, Cam Akers and Bobby Wagner react to Day 3 of Training Camp 2022
- Jalen Ramsey turns to being extension of coaching staff while role in training camp practices remains limited
- From the Podium: Sean McVay, Jalen Ramsey, Nick Scott and Cooper Kupp react to Day 2 of Training Camp 2022
- Matthew Stafford on board with Rams taking smart approach to his throwing workload during training camp
- From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford talk start of Training Camp 2022
- Sean McVay explains why Jalen Ramsey wasn't placed on PUP list
- From the Podium: Player arrival press conferences