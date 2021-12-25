Week 16 Preview: Rams & Minnesota Vikings clash in meaningful NFC matchup

Record Watch

Per NFL Research, Justin Jefferson just passed fellow-Viking Randy Moss (2,726) for the second-most receiving yards by a player in his first two NFL seasons. Coincidentally, Moss was there at Soldier Field on Monday to watch it happen.

Sunday, Jefferson only needs 21 more yards to pass ﻿Odell Beckham Jr.﻿ (2,755) at the top of that list.

The Vikings leading target gets 21 falling out of bed on Sunday morning, so it's not fair to expect ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ and the secondary to keep him that locked up. Although it would be nice if OBJ didn't have to watch it happen in person…

Sack Attack

What do the Vikings do best?

From afar, it appears to be rushing the passer.

Minnesota leads the NFL in sacks, with better than three per game. They've registered multiple sacks in all 14 outings this season, and if they can get to ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ twice, they'll set an NFL record, per Ben Gosseling of the Star Tribune.

And that's all despite the fact All-Pro Danielle Hunter has been out since early November with season-ending neck surgery and Everson Griffen hasn't played since Week 11. In their absence, up-and-coming rushers like D.J. Wonnum (coming off a hat trick on Monday night at Chicago) have thrived.

The return of ﻿Rob Havenstein﻿ at right tackle will be a welcome reinstatement after the Rams have played two different replacements for him to win the last two weeks.

Stafford's taken 17 sacks since the Rams came home from Houston on Halloween. Prior, he'd been sacked just seven times in his first eight games.

Don We Now Our Gay Apparel

Seriously, ﻿Matt Gay﻿'s No. 8 jersey should be doing well in the Official Team Store this holiday season.