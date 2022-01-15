Wild Card Preview: Rams playoff journey begins under the lights at SoFi Stadium

Now it's go time: Stafford needs to break through, and the Rams collectively need to deliver his first playoff win.

You've heard this narrative a lot this week (and this year), I'm sure.

Per Elias, Stafford's 323 career touchdown passes are the most in NFL history without prevailing in a postseason game. 86 wins as a starter trails only Jim Hart (87), as well.

The good news is, Stafford's checked off a bunch of firsts this season as a Ram, including his first division title – prevailing in the best division in football, at that – to deliver this home playoff game.

And by the way, the other quarterback – Kyler Murray – is also seeking his first playoff win. The difference, of course, is that this will be his first taste of the NFL postseason.

The Cards You're Dealt

Of the six Wild Card games, five are regular season rematches (49ers and Cowboys is the only "fresh" matchup), so the Rams and Cardinals aren't alone in their familiarity.

Without legendary J.J. Watt, the Arizona defense fell off a cliff. The Cardinals allowed the fewest points per game in the NFL through seven weeks. But since the future Hall of Famer's injury, they've allowed the highest QBR in the league and surrendered nearly nine more points per game, per ESPN research. Watt may return on Monday.

Without DeAndre Hopkins, their offense has slipped, too. The Cardinals were 8-2, scoring better than 30 per week when Hopkins played this season. Those figures dipped to 21 points per game when he did not. Hopkins won't be back in time for the Wild Card collision at SoFi Stadium.

Arizona finished the regular season in a tailspin that the Rams initiated back in Week 14, another Monday Night affair. The Cardinals have only won once since then – a road triumph at Dallas, of all places.

But do not underestimate them.