Los Angeles Rams players' causes take the field on December 3 for My Cause My Cleats campaign

Brian Allen Just1Mike At the young age of 16, Michael suffered a cardiac death. Just1mike was born to honor Michael and his memory. Through the promotion of awareness and prevention of sudden cardiac death, Michael’s family remain connected to him and further his legacy of love and concern for others.

Tremayne Anchrum Jr. My Chemo Fairy & Jenesse Center My Chemo Fairy: Created after Geoff Pastrick, Anchrum’s high school coach, passed away from Burkitt lymphoma and stage four cancer. Throughout his treatment, Geoff's sister put together "You Got This!" bags, which evolved into their My Chemo Fairy initiative to deliver joy and happiness to families battling cancer. Anchrum has been a contributor for the organization since its inception in 2019. Jenesse Center: Founded in 1980, Jenesse Center is a nonprofit domestic violence intervention and prevention organization with a mission to restore and provide trauma informed, culturally responsive, holistic, comprehensive services to survivors and families impacted by domestic and sexual violence and to advance prevention modalities to sustain healthy and safe communities free of violence.

Tutu Atwell American Cancer Society The American Cancer Society is the leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision of ending cancer as we know it, for everyone. They are the only organization working to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research and patient support, to ensure everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat and survive cancer.

Steve Avila Asociación Mexicana de Psiquiatría Infantil, A.C. (AMPI) - Mexican Association of Child Psychiatry AMPI is a nonprofit association that was founded in 1975 with the objective of bringing together doctors specializing in child and adolescent psychiatry in Mexico, as well as other related mental health professionals to join forces, exchange professional experiences, promote, disseminate and generate greater knowledge of their specialty.

Aaron Donald The AD99 Solutions Foundation Aims to change the trajectory of Pittsburgh’s underprivileged youth by providing the necessary resources needed in a free and safe environment so they can excel athletically, academically, and socially.

Jordan Fuller RADical Hope Foundation Pam and Phil Martin established RADical Hope in honor of their son, Chris, who died by suicide in 2017. The organization develops, identifies and partners with frontline engagement programs that deliver on their mission priorities: connectivity, engagement, empowerment.

Royce Freeman Sickle Cell Disease Foundation Founded in 1957, the Sickle Cell Disease Foundation addresses the needs of individuals with sickle cell disease and their families by emphasizing educational and support programs and services that meet the physical, psychosocial and economic needs of their clients.

Rob Havenstein Warrior Rising Founded in 2015, Warrior Rising is a nonprofit started by Veterans, for Veterans. The Warrior Rising team transforms Veterans into Vetrepreneurs.

Tyler Higbee Special Olympics of Southern California Provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympic athletes and the community.

Michael Hoecht Children of Fallen Patriots Provides college scholarships and educational counseling to military children who have lost a parent in the line of duty. They are dedicated to serving the families of servicemembers from all branches of the armed forces who have died because of combat casualties, military training accidents, service-related illnesses, suicide, as well as other duty-related deaths as ruled by the Department of Veterans Affairs. The foundation’s vision is to ensure that every child of a fallen patriot receives all necessary college funding.

Nikola Kalinic Novak Djokovic Foundation USA Founded in 2007 by Novak and Jelena Djokovic, the organization transforms the world by investing in early childhood development. They believe in making long-term investments and working side by side with communities they’ve invested in so that schools and programs are sustainable and will help generations to come.

Cooper Kupp The Gary Sinise Foundation Serves the United States by honoring the nations defenders, veterans, first responders, their families and those in need. The foundation does this by creating and supporting unique programs designed to entertain, educate, inspire, strengthen and build communities.

Hunter Long Cush it to the Limit Cush it to the Limit is a federally recognized 501(c)3 non-profit, whose mission is to accelerate treatment options and ultimately find a cure for rare T-Cell Lymphomas (TCLs) and other blood cancers. With the hard work of their dedicated partners and the support of their unpaid staff, they see to it that the money donated serves a direct and tangible purpose to overcome these diseases.

Puka Nacua Diabetes Foundation & Single Moms Planet Diabetes Foundation: The foundation’s mission is to prevent and cure diabetes and to improve the lives of all people affected by diabetes. They lead the fight against the deadly consequences of diabetes and fund research to prevent, cure and manage the disease, deliver services to hundreds of communities, provide objective and credible information and give voice to those denied their rights because of diabetes. Single Moms Planet: Provides single mothers with comprehensive programs of financial literacy, business development, mentorship, and entrepreneurial training. Single Moms Planet creates economic opportunities for single mothers nationally, one family at a time.

Troy Reeder Andrew Mcdonough B+ Foundation The Andrew McDonough B+ (Be Positive) Foundation honors the life of Andrew McDonough. Andrew battled leukemia, septic shock and complications of childhood cancer for 167 days before passing away on July 14, 2007, at the age of 14. Andrew’s B+ blood type became his family and friends’ motto throughout his fight against childhood cancer – to “Be Positive.”

Christian Rozeboom Alzheimer's Association The Alzheimer's Association leads the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection and maximizing quality care and support.

Coleman Shelton NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) NAMI is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.

Ben Skowronek Susan G. Komen Susan G. Komen’s mission is to save lives by meeting the most critical needs in communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer.

Matthew Stafford Acoustic Neuroma Association A patient-founded non-profit organization that serves more than 3,000 members including acoustic neuroma patients. Since its founding, thousands of individuals impacted by acoustic neuroma have received comprehensive and non-technical information about AN through the ANA.

Kobie Turner American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) Dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, AFSP is a voluntary health organization that gives those affected by suicide a nationwide community empowered by research, education and advocacy to act against this leading cause of death.

Alex Ward Australian Indigenous Education Foundation (AIEF) AIEF was established in 2008 in response to community demand from Indigenous families who choose to enroll their children in boarding schools in Australia. Bringing together the government and private sector, AIEF provides scholarship funding for Indigenous students to complete year 12 or tertiary studies, with career support to help them make a successful transition to employment.

Kyren Williams American Blood Clot Association The American Blood Clot Association envisions a future in which there is a high public awareness to the life-threatening dangers of blood clots. With a higher awareness, blood clot related conditions and deaths will be significantly reduced.