Weekly wrap-up: Getting ready for Week 6 vs. Giants after a mini bye

Oct 16, 2021 at 10:00 AM
Joliana Frausto

After a win against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football, the Los Angeles Rams got to enjoy a mini bye week before they face the New York Giants for Week 6 at MetLife Stadium. Here is a recap of the storylines of the week.

Rams vs. Giants Trailer

The Los Angeles Rams are back from a mini bye week and they are rested, ready & determined to face the New York Giants in Sunday's Week 6 matchup at MetLife Stadium.

Practice Recap

Watch highlights from the Los Angeles Rams' Week 6 practices as they get ready to take on the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Robert Woods Mic'd Up

Watch and listen to Los Angeles Rams WR ﻿Robert Woods﻿ mic'd up for Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

All-22

D'Marco Farr breaks down Los Angeles Rams WR Robert Woods' biggest plays against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5 at Lumen Field. All-22 is powered by Microsoft Surface.

Sounds of the Game

Relive the Los Angeles Rams thrilling fourth quarter with the sights & sounds from their Week 5 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Rams Revealed with Michael Hoecht

On the latest edition of Rams Revealed, J.B. Long is joined by Los Angeles Rams DL Michael Hoecht as they discuss his journey from the Ivy League to the NFL, how hard work and determination propelled him to 53-man roster this season, and why the work ethic of ﻿Aaron Donald﻿ is so inspiring to him.

Training Days

Go into the weight room with Los Angeles Rams Director of Strength and Conditioning Justin Lovett as he uses Theragun technology to keep players performing at the highest level.

Rams defensive backs group shows support for LA Kings

Los Angeles Rams defensive backs, ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿, ﻿Jordan Fuller﻿, ﻿Dont'e Deayon﻿, ﻿Terrell Burgess﻿, ﻿Nick Scott﻿, ﻿J.R. Reed﻿, ﻿Taylor Rapp﻿, ﻿Robert Rochell﻿, ﻿JuJu Hughes﻿ and ﻿David Long Jr.﻿ visited Staples Center to watch the Los Angeles Kings take on the Los Vegas Golden Knights.

Los Angeles Rams defensive backs, Jalen Ramsey, Jordan Fuller, Donte' Deayon, Terrell Burgess, Nick Scott, J.R. Reed, Taylor Rapp, Robert Rochell, JuJu Hughes and David Long Jr. visited Staples Center to watch the Los Angeles Kings take on the Los Vegas Golden Knights. Take a look at photos from the night!

Question of the day

Los Angeles Rams players answer the question of the day at practice: If you could play for another LA sports team, which would it be?

Between the Horns

On this edition of Between the Horns, J.B. Long & D'Marco Farr are joined by NFL Network reporter Steve Wyche as they discuss the Rams' big win on TNF over the Seattle Seahawks. Also, the offense continues to roll as the team prepares to take on the New York Giants and sure up the defense after the loss of ﻿Darious Williams﻿.

En Mi Barrio

Muralist Gustavo Zermeño Jr. joins comedian Jay Mendoza to visit significant places around Venice, CA to talk about the murals he has painted for the Los Angeles Rams, Dodgers & Lakers.

Sebastian Joseph-Day, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank provide free food for college students & community members at Compton College

Los Angeles Rams DL ﻿Sebastian Joseph-Day﻿ assisted the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank in providing free food for around 800 college students and community members in need at Compton College.

Los Angeles Rams DL Sebastian Joseph-Day assisted the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank in providing free food for around 800 college students and community members in need at Compton College. Check out photos from the day, sponsored by Albertsons Vons Pavilions and Pepsi!

Rams Iconic

D'Marco Farr is joined by his former teammate and Super Bowl winning QB Kurt Warner as they discuss his unlikely road to the NFL, being a part of the 'Greatest Show on Turf', and his Hall of Fame career.

