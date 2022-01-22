Divisional Round Preview: Rams battle Tom Brady & Buccaneers for a chance at NFC crown

GOATs and Rams

The whiplash from Kyler Murray to Tom Brady is jarring, especially just six days apart.

A week ago, we were discussing Stafford's opportunity to rid himself of a label – and did he ever, against an opposing No. 1 overall pick making his postseason debut.

Sunday, it's the guy with 35 postseason wins – including nine straight in the Divisional Round – on the opposing sideline.

Murray, arguably the fastest player in the NFL; Brady, the most statuesque quarterback this side of Big Ben.

Murray, the division rival who has one career win against the Rams; Brady, who has two Super Bowl rings at the expense of the Rams.

Time to level up.

A Different Generation

Perhaps nowhere is the chasm between Arizona and Tampa Bay's offense more pronounced than in pre-and-post-snap decision making.

You may have heard that Brady's offensive line will be wounded, if not depleted, this Sunday.

It won't matter.

There's never been anyone better at protecting himself – knowing where to go with the ball and when.

This season, according to Next Gen Stats, Brady led the NFL in quick completions, attempts, yards, and touchdowns. His average time to throw was 2.48 seconds, his fastest since they started tracking these things. With his center and right tackle dinged up against the Eagles last week, that number was pruned to 2.17 seconds – fastest for Brady in any game since at least 2016, per NFL Research.

And here's the rub: This season, no defense has allowed more quick-game yards than that of the Rams. No shock there, really. When you have ﻿Aaron Donald﻿, ﻿Leonard Floyd﻿, ﻿Greg Gaines﻿, and Miller, opposing teams aren't inclined to pat the ball in the pocket. And L.A.'s zone-heavy coverage is structured deep-to-short.

Armed with this information, and the understanding that the Bucs are without talented targets Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown, will the Rams break the mold? Will we see them challenge Mike Evans and the skill group of Tampa Bay in more press coverage?

The More the Merrier

Going the other direction, something we covered last week is a prevailing theme again against the Bucs, as well.

To recap: Stafford just had the best season against the blitz in the Next Gen era. Arizona was a blitz-heavy defense, and they chose to maintain that identity in the Wild Card game. In fact, Stafford saw extra rushers on a season-high 50 percent of his dropbacks. No surprise, he carved the Cardinals up.