Rams 2021 Training Camp Primer: Practice Schedule, How to Attend, What to Watch for at UC Irvine

Jul 27, 2021 at 05:30 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Practice Schedule

  • 7/28: 4 p.m., gates open 2:30 p.m. (Training Camp Kickoff)
  • 7/29: 4 p.m., gates open 2:30 p.m.
  • 7/30: 3 p.m., gates open 2 p.m., exclusive Season Ticket Member event at 1 p.m. (Season Ticket Member Appreciation Day)
  • 7/31: 4 p.m., gates open 2 p.m. (Family Day – Registration Closed)
  • 8/2: 4 p.m., gates open 2:30 p.m.
  • 8/3: 4 p.m., gates open 2:30 p.m.
  • 8/4: 4 p.m., gates open 2:30 pm. (Youth Sports Day)
  • 8/6: 3 p.m., gates open 1:30 p.m. (Vamos Rams Day presented by Toyota)
  • 8/9: 4 p.m., gates open 2:30 p.m. (Legends Day)
  • 8/10: 4 p.m., gates open 2:30 p.m.
2021-training-camp-calendar-updated-715

How to Attend

All fans must have a valid ticket to attend all Rams practices at UC Irvine. Fans are encouraged to attend as many days of Training Camp as they like; however, they will need to register individually for each day they would like to attend. Fans may claim up to four (4) Adult and up to four (4) Youth tickets per registration. Note: Claiming a ticket online does not guarantee admission into Training Camp; admittance into Training Camp will be on a first-come first-serve basis.

Tickets can be obtained by clicking here. For more information on how to access them once obtained, click here.

All attending fans must agree and complete the Fan Health Promise prior to entry. This will be a part of the ticket registration process.

In accordance with the Cal/OSHA and Statewide Industry Guidance on COVID-19, face coverings will be required in indoor spaces for unvaccinated persons with limited exceptions outlined by the California Department of Public Health.

Additionally, vaccinated persons will not be required to wear a face covering in indoor spaces but are encouraged to do so if they prefer.

Fans will not be required to show proof of vaccination or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test to attend Training Camp.

For the health and safety of others, please stay home if you are feeling sick or have been in contact with any potential COVID-19 cases.

Download the Rams mobile app

Read up on all the latest Rams news and view exclusive behind-the-scenes content by downloading the Rams App in the App Store or Google Play.

Related Links

2021-app-promo-articles
iOS ANDROID

Rams Podcasts

Making the drive to UC Irvine? Spend your trip catching up on recent episodes of official Rams podcasts like Rams Iconic with Rams Legend and Analyst D'Marco Farr, Ramblin' with Team Reporter Sarina Morales, and Rams Revealed with Voice of the Rams J.B. Long.

Training Camp Previews/What to watch for

21 reasons to get excited for Rams 2021 Training Camp

Position Battle Previews:

PHOTOS: Rams running back position snapshots

Check out photos of Los Angeles Rams running backs ahead of 2021 Rams Training Camp.

Cam Akers
1 / 15

Cam Akers

© LA Rams/Will Navarro
Jake Funk
2 / 15

Jake Funk

Jeff Lewis
Xavier Jones
3 / 15

Xavier Jones

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Darrell Henderson Jr.
4 / 15

Darrell Henderson Jr.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Raymond Calais
5 / 15

Raymond Calais

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Raymond Calais
6 / 15

Raymond Calais

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Cam Akers
7 / 15

Cam Akers

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Jake Funk
8 / 15

Jake Funk

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Xavier Jones
9 / 15

Xavier Jones

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
Darrell Henderson Jr.
10 / 15

Darrell Henderson Jr.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
Darrell Henderson Jr.
11 / 15

Darrell Henderson Jr.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
Jake Funk
12 / 15

Jake Funk

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
Cam Akers
13 / 15

Cam Akers

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
Raymond Calais
14 / 15

Raymond Calais

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
Xavier Jones
15 / 15

Xavier Jones

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Newcomer Updates:

PHOTOS: Snapshots from Chris Garrett's first Rams offseason

Take a look back at rookie outside linebacker Chris Garrett's first offseason with the Los Angeles Rams.

E_TOW_9552
1 / 27
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL3467
2 / 27
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL6371
3 / 27
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL9373
4 / 27
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_06102021_RamsOpenPractice_WN_3217
5 / 27
Will Navarro
E_TOWL0525
6 / 27
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2264
7 / 27
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_7922
8 / 27
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL6406
9 / 27
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL9865
10 / 27
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL3556
11 / 27
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
Linebacker Chris Garrett of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
12 / 27

Linebacker Chris Garrett of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_TOWL7586
13 / 27
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E__DSC1996
14 / 27
JOHN MCGILLEN
E_TOWL2659
15 / 27
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL8979
16 / 27
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL9389
17 / 27
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL9987
18 / 27
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL8311
19 / 27
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL7651
20 / 27
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_9853
21 / 27
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL8641
22 / 27
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL2657
23 / 27
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL6760
24 / 27
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
Chris Garrett of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
25 / 27

Chris Garrett of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_TOWL4008
26 / 27
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL2596
27 / 27
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Player Features:

Five Players to Watch:

Top takeaways from Matthew Stafford and Rams rookies' arrival pressers

Top takeaways from Sean McVay's first 2021 training camp presser

Top takeaways from veterans' 2021 training camp arrival pressers

