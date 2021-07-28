Rams 2021 Training Camp Primer: Practice Schedule, How to Attend, What to Watch for at UC Irvine

How to Attend

All fans must have a valid ticket to attend all Rams practices at UC Irvine. Fans are encouraged to attend as many days of Training Camp as they like; however, they will need to register individually for each day they would like to attend. Fans may claim up to four (4) Adult and up to four (4) Youth tickets per registration. Note: Claiming a ticket online does not guarantee admission into Training Camp; admittance into Training Camp will be on a first-come first-serve basis.

Tickets can be obtained by clicking here. For more information on how to access them once obtained, click here.

All attending fans must agree and complete the Fan Health Promise prior to entry. This will be a part of the ticket registration process.

In accordance with the Cal/OSHA and Statewide Industry Guidance on COVID-19, face coverings will be required in indoor spaces for unvaccinated persons with limited exceptions outlined by the California Department of Public Health.

Additionally, vaccinated persons will not be required to wear a face covering in indoor spaces but are encouraged to do so if they prefer.

Fans will not be required to show proof of vaccination or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test to attend Training Camp.

For the health and safety of others, please stay home if you are feeling sick or have been in contact with any potential COVID-19 cases.

