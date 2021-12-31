Week 17 Preview: Rams head to Baltimore carrying December momentum into the new year

Hats and T-Shirts

From down three games (including the head-to-head tiebreaker) at the start of December, now the Rams are a game up on the Arizona Cardinals with two to play.

A win for Los Angeles in Baltimore combined with an Arizona loss in Dallas, and the Rams will be your 2021 NFC West Champions.

Here's what's intriguing about Sunday: IF THEY HANDLE THEIR BUSINESS FIRST, the Rams actually can earn the right to root against that scenario. There's a school of thought – and I've gone back and forth on this all week – where Dallas losing might be in L.A.'s best interest in pursuit of the NFC's two-seed.

The Rams would then need to beat the 49ers on January 9 at SoFi Stadium to wrap up the division, but who's reading this and demanding anything but that outcome, anyway?

The Cowboys are going to edge the Rams in a tiebreaker, due to their superlative conference record. So the Rams need to win out and for Dallas to lose. The Cowboys' finale is at Philadelphia, with the Eagles fighting to get in, meaning a Week 18 loss is entirely possible.

But again, this digital ink isn't worth a declined penalty unless L.A. can beat Baltimore first.

The 17th Game

I know it's only Game 16, but this matchup right here is the manifestation of the NFL's first 17-game schedule, and the NFC-AFC like-place-finisher methodology, which can feel like it requires an advanced degree in astrophysics to decipher.

It's on the schedule because the NFL expanded the regular season slate – and that made the Rams path to a championship much more difficult.

Sure, the Ravens are scuffling, having dropped four in a row amidst a COVID outbreak and some of the league's worst injury misfortune.

Still, this is part two of a road back-to-back, with both games in the early window, against a physical and desperate opponent. The Ravens were the AFC's top seed five weeks ago. They were a two-point conversion away from taking down the Packers with Tyler Huntley.

It's a bad draw, no way around it.

But the Rams are determined to spin it to the positive.

Sean McVay said this week, he is actually thankful for the "reverse flex" that moved kickoff up three hours.

Rise and Shine

And there's good reason for that positivity.

The Rams already have early window road wins at Indianapolis, New York, Houston, and Minnesota.

Since McVay was hired, they've gone 12-3 in such games. 14-3 if you want to include wins in London in 2017 and 2019.

It's absolutely one of the most impressive keys to the success they've achieved over the last five years.

Many Happy Returns