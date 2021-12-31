Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Week 17 Preview: Rams head to Baltimore carrying December momentum into the new year

Dec 31, 2021 at 01:48 PM
jb_long_headshot
J.B. Long

Voice of the L.A. Rams

Happy New Year!

A flip of the calendar can be a great time for change – for setting new goals and establishing new habits.

And while the Los Angeles Rams were imperfect in 2021, the last thing they need is a clean slate. They've been at this for months. Stacking blocks, steadily building, and improving each day.

As a result of the work they've been pouring in since OTAs and training camp, they're exactly where they want to be at the outset of 2022.

To be the best in the NFC West requires one more trip east, for a Week 17 rumble with the Ravens.

And the only New Year's resolution the Rams need is to finish what they've started.

Hats and T-Shirts

From down three games (including the head-to-head tiebreaker) at the start of December, now the Rams are a game up on the Arizona Cardinals with two to play.

A win for Los Angeles in Baltimore combined with an Arizona loss in Dallas, and the Rams will be your 2021 NFC West Champions.

Here's what's intriguing about Sunday: IF THEY HANDLE THEIR BUSINESS FIRST, the Rams actually can earn the right to root against that scenario. There's a school of thought – and I've gone back and forth on this all week – where Dallas losing might be in L.A.'s best interest in pursuit of the NFC's two-seed.

The Rams would then need to beat the 49ers on January 9 at SoFi Stadium to wrap up the division, but who's reading this and demanding anything but that outcome, anyway?

The Cowboys are going to edge the Rams in a tiebreaker, due to their superlative conference record. So the Rams need to win out and for Dallas to lose. The Cowboys' finale is at Philadelphia, with the Eagles fighting to get in, meaning a Week 18 loss is entirely possible.

But again, this digital ink isn't worth a declined penalty unless L.A. can beat Baltimore first.

The 17th Game

I know it's only Game 16, but this matchup right here is the manifestation of the NFL's first 17-game schedule, and the NFC-AFC like-place-finisher methodology, which can feel like it requires an advanced degree in astrophysics to decipher.

It's on the schedule because the NFL expanded the regular season slate – and that made the Rams path to a championship much more difficult.

Sure, the Ravens are scuffling, having dropped four in a row amidst a COVID outbreak and some of the league's worst injury misfortune.

Still, this is part two of a road back-to-back, with both games in the early window, against a physical and desperate opponent. The Ravens were the AFC's top seed five weeks ago. They were a two-point conversion away from taking down the Packers with Tyler Huntley.

It's a bad draw, no way around it.

But the Rams are determined to spin it to the positive.

Sean McVay said this week, he is actually thankful for the "reverse flex" that moved kickoff up three hours.

Rise and Shine

And there's good reason for that positivity.

The Rams already have early window road wins at Indianapolis, New York, Houston, and Minnesota.

Since McVay was hired, they've gone 12-3 in such games. 14-3 if you want to include wins in London in 2017 and 2019.

It's absolutely one of the most impressive keys to the success they've achieved over the last five years.

Many Happy Returns

For more good vibes, I highly recommend this week's Rams Revealed with return man ﻿Brandon Powell﻿, coming off a 61-yard touchdown to lift L.A. in Week 16.

Related Links

Not only did he keep that football, he's sleeping next to it!

And his connection with quarterback Matthew Stafford﻿ going back to his rookie season in Detroit is really cool.

Margin For Error

For what it's worth, the Rams' win in Minneapolis marked the first time all season they prevailed despite losing the turnover battle (L.A. had been 0-4 in such games).

This week, they face a decimated Ravens defense with only six interceptions and 11 total takeaways, both figures at the bottom of the NFL rankings.

Seeing Red

You could tell a sizable portion of the Rams 2021 season story through red zone interceptions, alone.

Week 1: ﻿David Long Jr.﻿ interception vs. CHI

Week 2: ﻿Troy Reeder﻿ interception at IND

Week 7: ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ interception vs. DET

Week 14: ﻿Ernest Jones﻿ interception at ARI

Week 16: ﻿Travin Howard﻿ interception at MIN

It's probably not a sustainable defensive approach, to bank on picks in the shadow of your goalposts. But all those moments translated to wins, and there's no chance the Rams are 11-4 without them.

Crown 'Em

I don't think ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ has to make another catch to win the triple crown.

His leads in the major categories amount to 26 receptions (over Davante Adams), 283 yards (over Justin Jefferson), and three TDs (over Mike Evans).

Those three would have to have two incredible weeks to catch him.

But of course, we want Kupp to play and play well on Sunday. He needs 47 yards to tie Isaac Bruce for the franchise record and 48 to set a new mark. And speaking only for myself here, I think it's important he break the record Sunday in his 16th game.

I'll get there eventually, in future years. But right now, it doesn't feel right to go overboard celebrating single-season accumulation records that are established in a 17th game.

Mark My Word

At a different position, Mark Andrews is having a similarly outrageous season for the Ravens.

As a tight end, he's 15 yards away from the Ravens' single-season franchise receiving record set by Michael Jackson in 1996, the franchise's inaugural campaign.

Combatting this position is one of the leading keys to the Rams finishing 13-4. Andrews first; George Kittle next week. Two elite tight ends that create issues for a defense coming off a phenomenal month.

December To Remember

How good has it been for the Rams defensively during this four-game win streak?

They surrendered fewer than 16 points per outing, on just six touchdowns (one of them coming on a 2-yard field last week in Minneapolis following a Matthew Stafford interception).

Raheem Morris' group created six takeaways in December and a bunch more fourth down stops.

Now they need a solution for the loss of Ernest Jones at middle linebacker.

Standing Tall on Short Fields

The sight of Sammy Watkins on Sunday will remind me of the 2017 season he had as a Ram, and especially his red zone production: seven of his eight touchdowns were generated inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Which brings us to ﻿Odell Beckham Jr.﻿ – who, to my way of thinking, is far and away the best red zone target the Rams have had since Watkins.

In five true games since signing (not counting the forced debut with no practice in San Francisco), he's scored four times, and three of those touchdowns have been red zone catches measuring one, two, and seven yards.

Kicker Collision

Finally, this has to be the most epic kicker matchup of the NFL season.

Six-time All-Pro Justin Tucker, who earlier this season reset the record for longest make in league history (66 yards).

And ﻿Matt Gay﻿, who has a very good case for First-Team All-Pro honors in 2021. He's drilled 23 field goal attempts in a row, the longest active streak in the NFL.

Who would be surprised if the game came down to their right feet?

Related Content

news

Cam Akers' return to practice amazes Rams teammates, coaches

Rams running back Cam Akers has done the seemingly improbable returning to practice five months after tearing his Achilles. The work ethic to get to this point has impressed, and even provided a boost, to his teammates and coaches. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Raheem Morris, Kevin O'Connell, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey preview Week 17 at Ravens

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive lineman ﻿Aaron Donald﻿ and defensive back ﻿Jalen Ramsey's Thursday press conferences as they continue their preparation for Week 17 against the Ravens. 
news

Greg Gaines emerging on Rams defensive line

Third-year pro Greg Gaines has become a valuable piece to the Rams' defensive line this season.
news

Aaron Donald named December's NFC Defensive Player of the Month

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Month for December.
news

Rams WR Brandon Powell on his punt return touchdown, Matthew Stafford's thoughtfulness, & more on Rams Revealed

J.B. Long is joined by Los Angeles Rams WR Brandon Powell to talk about his 61-yard punt return, playing with QB Matthew Stafford & more on Rams Revealed Ep. 80.
news

Sony Michel helping power Rams' push toward postseason

The Rams finished the month of December undefeated, and it wasn't a coincidence that Sony Michel's efforts correlated with that success. 
news

Brandon Powell named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 16

Rams wide receiver Brandon Powell's explosive punt return for a touchdown against the Vikings has earned him NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors for Week 16. 
news

First Look: Rams wrap up regular season road schedule taking on Ravens in Baltimore

An early preview of Sunday's Week 17 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. 
news

The NFC Playoff Picture in Week 17, and what's at stake for the Rams

The Rams are currently the No. 3 seed in the NFC, with big game against the Ravens ahead on Sunday. 
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 17

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 17 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. 
news

McVay: Ernest Jones and Darrell Henderson Jr. to be placed on Injured Reserve, plus updates on Greg Gaines, Ben Skowronek and Brian Allen

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on linebacker Ernest Jones, running back Darrell Henderson Jr., defensive lineman Greg Gaines, wide receiver Ben Skowronek and offensive lineman Brian Allen as the team begins preparing for Week 17 against the Ravens. 
Advertising