2022 Draft Preview: Rams continue to plan ahead and build on recent success

The value of next year's first-round pick is still TBD, but even if Los Angeles goes 0-17 and hands the Lions the top overall selection of 2023, I think we'd all sign up for that deal again – especially considering the escalating price points for elite quarterbacks.

The Rams also lack picks 64 and 96 this week as a result of acquiring Von Miller from Denver. The Lombardi would not reside in Los Angeles without Miller playing at the highest level of any defensive player in the NFL postseason, so even though his short tenure with the team stings, no regrets. Also consider that the Rams stand to recoup the outbound third-round capital via the compensation formula in 2023 as a result of Miller's guaranteed $51 million from Buffalo.

As for Day Three, the Rams sent this year's fourth-round selection to Houston along with Brandin Cooks (turning pick 57 in 2020 into Van Jefferson along the way).

Their 2022 sixth-rounder is now in New England's cupboard as part of the exchange for Sony Michel's sledgehammering last season. Few individuals were more responsible for the Rams December turnaround than Michel.

And the Rams gained Miami's seventh courtesy of the Aqib Talib trade. That's the highest L.A. is slated to draft in any round, for what it's worth!

The end result for this year is five of the standard seven picks traded away, and six others added back into the mix via other means, for a total of eight going into Thursday.

Not for all the Sevenths

Which brings us to this recent quotation from Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

"I think volume (of draft picks) matters," he said. "But with whatever chart people are using, there's no amount of seventh-round picks that can equate to the value of that first-round pick."

That caught my eye, in part because that new coaching staff has Rams roots and I wish them well. But also because I agree – and it feels like L.A. brass would, too – with the components of his comment.

(1) Volume matters: See the analysis directly above. For all the perception of the Rams "F(reewheel)ing them picks," they've actually drafted far more players than league average lately and stand to do so again in 2022.

(2) There's no satisfactory exchange rate between sevenths and firsts: Of course, there isn't. And that also holds true for sixths, fifths, fourths, etc.

The overwhelming reason the Rams whole model works is that they drafted a GOAT at 13 overall in 2014! Without the most dominant defensive player on the planet wrecking shop, the structure likely would have crumbled by now.

But where the Rams held a first-mover advantage was in pivoting away from a myopic mindset regarding how to deploy first-round capital: namely, pick college players.

From the Rams perspective, they've actually made plenty of important selections on Thursdays each year since 2016. And will again this week. And next year, too.

It's just that they've chosen the more expensive and reliable prime production of (former first-round picks) Brandin Cooks, Jalen Ramsey, and Matthew Stafford over the more budget-friendly potential of Isaiah Wynn, K'Lavon Chaisson, and Travis Etienne.

In a hard salary cap environment, I'm well aware that the puzzle is far more complex than presented here. But I'd also contend that it's nearly impossible to quantify the value of exclusive negotiating rights with players like Ramsey and Stafford (and Cooks, though it didn't quite play out over the long haul the way everyone had hoped).

I'll even toss in a quick look at trading out of the first round on draft day 2019. The Rams offered Atlanta pick 31 in exchange for 45 and 79 overall. Then L.A. effectively parlayed those chips into David Long Jr., Taylor Rapp, Bobby Evans, Greg Gaines and Nick Scott.

Volume matters, remember?

Even without the Lombardi Trophy (which instantly validates all of it), the "first-free" strategy has held up well.

A Year Ahead

In terms of need, you don't need me to tell you that corner, edge, and offensive line – guard in particular – have voids to fill.

But in following the Rams overarching draft strategy, their pattern is to plan ahead. Meaning, there's often a connection between the positions they draft in the spring of one year and the players who are on the verge of free agency 10 months later. (See: Bobby Brown III in anticipation of the departure of Sebastian Joseph-Day or Brycen Hopkins for Gerald Everett or Terrell Burgess and Jordan Fuller for John Johnson.)

In 2022, notable starters entering their contract's final year include defensive tackles Greg Gaines and A'Shawn Robinson; offensive tackles Rob Havenstein and Bobby Evans; safeties Taylor Rapp and Nick Scott; offensive guard David Edwards; running back Darrell Henderson Jr., and corner David Long, Jr.

It's always possible that a contract extension could offset a future need. But in general terms, after a one-year hiatus from drafting offensive lineman, I'd expect that streak to end rather soon. It almost always makes sense to load up at corner and skill positions. And I wouldn't be surprised to see the Rams come away with an addition to what now looks like a crowded safety room.

A Year Ago

While we're all anxious to meet the newest Rams, last year's draft class should be the one poised to impact the 2022 season more significantly.

Here's a quick rundown of the "redshirt freshman" and what reasonable hopes might be for their second season.

WR Tutu Atwell (2nd Round): Gadget complement to starting corps of Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson II, and Van Jefferson. Active on game days.