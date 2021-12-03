Week 13 Preview: Rams back at SoFi Stadium, ready for opportunity against Jaguars

The Heart of the Matter

That being said, the product from the last three games certainly isn't championship worthy and may not even be playoff worthy.

Few position groups, much less units, are without fault – which to me, can be as encouraging as it has been dispiriting.

We know the chain of events that dictate football outcomes; they're as old as the forward pass.

One yard after contact might be the difference between a first down or a turnover on downs; that extended drive may produce points or at least gains field position and balances time of possession; perhaps better timing and vision on a promising screen play turns a nice gain into an explosive; suddenly, playing with a lead (which hasn't happened in nearly a month) constricts the opponent's game plan; a fresher L.A. defense tightens up the screws and finds itself in known passing downs where the competition finally has to run a route long enough to worry about the Von Miller﻿-Aaron Donald﻿-﻿Leonard Floyd experience; next thing you know, the Rams are off the field on third down or, better yet, create a takeaway; playing in more even game circumstances gives Matthew Stafford and McVay margin to remain patient and balanced and diverse; maybe the opposing pass rush isn't as disruptive if they're defending every blade of grass, run or pass, and each eligible Ram; better ball security is a natural biproduct of the comfort, timing and rhythm; fair catch a punt here, don't line up in the neutral zone there…

Boom. Los Angeles is back in the win column.

That complimentary football cycle is so fragile, though – and the Rams have broken down so indiscriminately of late – that things have gotten away from them.

We want each of those links to be reestablished – and independently, they can and should!

But start with one step in the loop – deliver in any one of those areas – and watch how it brings the whole operation back in balance.

No One Is Walking Through That Door

The trade deadline has passed. The salary cap has been budgeted and spent (I think, but you never know with the Rams?).

The group you have now is the one you'll need to finish with (plus Cam Akers﻿, fingers crossed).

In my reflections this week, that brought me to two realizations.

First, that's a privilege not a problem.

Second, how can you maximize and preserve it?

Let's finish with those two concluding points.

We're All We Got; We're All We Need

During training camp, had I offered you a 7-4 record going into December, second place in the NFC West, firm footing in the playoff framework, and most importantly this active roster, I feel confident in saying you'd have signed up in a heartbeat.

Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller in Royal and Sol?

Okay, first you would have demanded an explanation as to how that was possible – then you would have said, "Game on."

You'll notice I haven't offered McVay or Raheem Morris or Joe DeCamillis any pearls of wisdom in this column. I'm not qualified. And more importantly, they don't need them.