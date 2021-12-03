Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Week 13 Preview: Rams back at SoFi Stadium, ready for opportunity against Jaguars

Dec 03, 2021 at 03:43 PM
jb_long_headshot
J.B. Long

Voice of the L.A. Rams

﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ has played 35 regular season games since the 2019 trade, collecting five interceptions, 10 tackles for loss, earning two Pro Bowl nods and a First-Team All-Pro honor – with more accolades on the way once this season is done.

Last year, he was the versatile chess piece that allowed the NFL's best defense to put the opposition in checkmate.

Here in 2021, despite Pro Football Focus' inability to capture his full value, especially on Sundays where opposing quarterbacks think better of testing him, he's been the service's top-graded corner for much of the season.

Whatever his reputation may have been in Jacksonville, here in Los Angeles, Ramsey has been reliable and relentless. His tenacity – and trash talk – sets a tone. And he does it all with style.

Meantime, his generosity has been boundless. And his mentorship doesn't go unnoticed, either.

In fact, this week, head Sean McVay noted that Ramsey "goes out of his way to really help, to share."

"He cares about his teammates," McVay said. "He cares about winning."

We could spend the rest of this column and many more attempting to quantify the impact that Ramsey has made as a player and representative of the organization. But as he prepares to face the franchise that drafted him for the first time, hopefully you don't need any convincing to arrive at the same conclusion I have:

From the trade to the contract extension, Ramsey has outperformed the picks and earned every penny.

Where Things Stand

I know you're frustrated with the month of November. I am, as well.

Just think how the front office and players and coaches and support staff – who spend every waking hour in search of wins – feel about it.

Desperate for a victory is understandable, but despair is not.

Because as it stands, the Rams have an 84 percent chance of making the postseason, approximately, according to multiple credible prediction services. Beat the Jags and that inches closer to 90 percent.

The Rams are the current NFC five-seed, just as they were when this three-game slide began. That is not meant to excuse the missed opportunity that was November; merely to set the stage for the stretch run remaining.

And a reset is necessary and appropriate, because many months ago several of us used this line or a similar refrain: "The Rams season doesn't really begin until the playoffs."

The 2021 expectation wasn't to make the dance. It was to be the last team standing. That goal will be much more difficult to achieve without a bye, without home field advantage.

But since we're playing out a season that began with "Super Bowl or Bust" and "Stafford's Never Won a Playoff Game" narratives, I think that McVay's right to point out that this team still has the pen and their story's hardly written.

Related Links

The Heart of the Matter

That being said, the product from the last three games certainly isn't championship worthy and may not even be playoff worthy.

Few position groups, much less units, are without fault – which to me, can be as encouraging as it has been dispiriting.

We know the chain of events that dictate football outcomes; they're as old as the forward pass.

One yard after contact might be the difference between a first down or a turnover on downs; that extended drive may produce points or at least gains field position and balances time of possession; perhaps better timing and vision on a promising screen play turns a nice gain into an explosive; suddenly, playing with a lead (which hasn't happened in nearly a month) constricts the opponent's game plan; a fresher L.A. defense tightens up the screws and finds itself in known passing downs where the competition finally has to run a route long enough to worry about the Von Miller﻿-Aaron Donald﻿-﻿Leonard Floyd experience; next thing you know, the Rams are off the field on third down or, better yet, create a takeaway; playing in more even game circumstances gives Matthew Stafford and McVay margin to remain patient and balanced and diverse; maybe the opposing pass rush isn't as disruptive if they're defending every blade of grass, run or pass, and each eligible Ram; better ball security is a natural biproduct of the comfort, timing and rhythm; fair catch a punt here, don't line up in the neutral zone there…

Boom. Los Angeles is back in the win column.

That complimentary football cycle is so fragile, though – and the Rams have broken down so indiscriminately of late – that things have gotten away from them.

We want each of those links to be reestablished – and independently, they can and should!

But start with one step in the loop – deliver in any one of those areas – and watch how it brings the whole operation back in balance.

No One Is Walking Through That Door

The trade deadline has passed. The salary cap has been budgeted and spent (I think, but you never know with the Rams?).

The group you have now is the one you'll need to finish with (plus Cam Akers﻿, fingers crossed).

In my reflections this week, that brought me to two realizations.

First, that's a privilege not a problem.

Second, how can you maximize and preserve it?

Let's finish with those two concluding points.

We're All We Got; We're All We Need

During training camp, had I offered you a 7-4 record going into December, second place in the NFC West, firm footing in the playoff framework, and most importantly this active roster, I feel confident in saying you'd have signed up in a heartbeat.

Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller in Royal and Sol?

Okay, first you would have demanded an explanation as to how that was possible – then you would have said, "Game on."

You'll notice I haven't offered McVay or Raheem Morris or Joe DeCamillis any pearls of wisdom in this column. I'm not qualified. And more importantly, they don't need them.

Everything they need is right there in that facility in Thousand Oaks.

PHOTOS: Rams players hit the practice field to prep for matchup against Jaguars at SoFi Stadium

Check out photos of Los Angeles Rams players on the practice field ahead of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at SoFi Stadium.

E_TOW_8767
1 / 52
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_8924 2
2 / 52
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_9078 2
3 / 52
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_8292
4 / 52
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_8722 2
5 / 52
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_8733 2
6 / 52
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL6988
7 / 52
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_9024 2
8 / 52
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL6921
9 / 52
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_9046
10 / 52
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL6802
11 / 52
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_8904
12 / 52
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_9075
13 / 52
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_8568
14 / 52
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL6683
15 / 52
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_8987 2
16 / 52
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_8831
17 / 52
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL7029
18 / 52
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7065
19 / 52
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL6905
20 / 52
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_8770 2
21 / 52
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_8308
22 / 52
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL6719
23 / 52
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL6889
24 / 52
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_8527
25 / 52
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_9183
26 / 52
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_9066 2
27 / 52
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_9122
28 / 52
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_8447
29 / 52
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_8933
30 / 52
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_8546
31 / 52
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL6810
32 / 52
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_8630
33 / 52
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_8717
34 / 52
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL6966
35 / 52
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL6969
36 / 52
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_8479
37 / 52
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_8406
38 / 52
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_8323
39 / 52
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_8589
40 / 52
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_9090 2
41 / 52
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_8302
42 / 52
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_8500
43 / 52
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_8760
44 / 52
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_8881
45 / 52
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL6566
46 / 52
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7016
47 / 52
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL6692
48 / 52
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_9168
49 / 52
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_8622
50 / 52
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL6992
51 / 52
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_8781
52 / 52
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

If a trip to Dallas, or Tampa, or Glendale, or even Green Bay is required, so be it. This group will be a tough out for any NFC foe.

Who Else?

However, it's difficult to imagine the Rams achieving their ultimate goal – or the intervening ones, for that matter – without getting contributions from deeper down their roster.

Part of that is self-preservation, sure. This is the first attempt at a 17-game gauntlet, after all.

But the other component is leveraging the full potential of your depth chart.

Last week, the offensive starters plus Sony Michel essentially played every snap. Donald was out there for 81 of a possible 82 on defense.

The Rams were coming off a bye and that game had major implications. I get it, and I respect it a ton.

But from here-forward, who else can contribute? Who can give the Jaguars or Cardinals a dimension they haven't yet seen on film? Who can offer the Rams something – even a hyper-specific package of reps – that might complement the top line contributors and leave some tread on the tires of your "ones" for January?

Terrell Burgess﻿. Ben Skowronek﻿. Brycen Hopkins﻿. Kendall Blanton﻿. Joe Noteboom﻿. Robert Rochell﻿. Christian Rozeboom﻿. Marquise Copeland﻿. Michael Hoecht﻿. Bobby Brown III﻿. Perhaps before too much longer, Justin Hollins﻿. John Wolford or Bryce Perkins﻿, even!

That's not meant to be an exhaustive list, and those individuals are not all going to get opportunities starting Sunday. But from that group, the Rams are going to need someone to step up, either now by choice or perhaps later by necessity. My belief is that they've got it in them.

And by incremental improvement – be it in the meeting room, on the practice field, or in training – and with the creative firepower of their leadership and coaches, it's all still attainable.

A Miller Worth a Thousand Words

1,300 words from me can't compare to the succinct summation Von Miller offered the media on Wednesday. It was the most encouraging thing I saw, heard, or read all week. So after beginning our weekly column with Ramsey, acquired via trade in 2019, I want the future Hall of Famer acquired at the 2021 deadline to have the final say.

"It's going to happen for us," Miller said. "This is the time where we really got to just double down on our team, double down on our energy at work, double down on our purpose and our intent while we're here… It's a time for us to get even tighter and you make this push towards the playoffs. This is why we're all here. This is why this team is assembled. It's why I'm here. This is why Odell is here. That's why we got this excellent coaching staff and all of these guys is for a playoff push… I feel comfortable about the Rams and where we are and where we're going forward."

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald, Odell Beckham Jr. share final thoughts on Jaguars prep

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. as they wrap up their preparation for Week 13 against the Jaguars. 
news

Injury Report 12/3: Ben Skowronek good to go; Odell Beckham Jr., Darrell Henderson Jr., Rob Havenstein and David Long Jr. questionable for Week 13 vs. Jaguars

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 13 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars. 
news

Jalen Ramsey "grateful" for time with Jaguars, but focused on present

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is treating Sunday's game against the Jaguars like any other game. 
news

From the Podium: Kevin O'Connell, Raheem Morris and Jalen Ramsey on Matthew Stafford's aggressiveness, Rams' pass rush

Key quotes and notes from Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive lineman Aaron Donald's Thursday media sessions as they prepare for Week 13 against the Jaguars. 
news

McVay: "Let's look at where your role and responsibility is, let's attack it to the best of your ability"

Rams head coach Sean McVay, outside linebacker Von Miller and quarterback Matthew Stafford remain optimistic despite recent lull. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Von Miller and Matthew Stafford preview Week 13 vs. Jaguars

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, outside linebacker Von Miller and quarterback Matthew Stafford's Wednesday press conferences as they continue their preparation for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. 
news

Rams DB Robert Rochell on overcoming injury to play college football, recovering a muffed punt vs. Packers & more on Rams Revealed

J.B. Long is joined by Los Angeles Rams DB Robert Rochell to talk about getting injured while playing basketball, getting recruited for football & his performance vs. the Packers & more on Rams Revealed Ep. 75.
news

First Look: Rams return home to host Jaguars and 2021 No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence in Week 13

An early preview of Sunday's Week 13 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars. 
news

McVay: Darrell Henderson Jr. dealing with quad strain, plus updates on Ben Skowronek and Odell Beckham Jr.

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and wide receivers Ben Skowronek and Odell Beckham Jr. as they shift their attention toward Week 13 against the Jaguars. 
news

Otra actuación errática de los Rams les cuesta su tercera derrota seguida

Green Bay controla la línea de golpeo y el balón en camino a un triunfo de 36-28 en Lambeau Field.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Troy Reeder, Jalen Ramsey, Van Jefferson and Matthew Stafford react to Week 12 loss at Packers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Troy Reeder, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, wide receiver Van Jefferson and quarterback Matthew Stafford's postgame press conferences following the team's 36-28 loss to the Packers on Sunday. 
Advertising