Injury Reports
Injury Report 12/17: Aaron Donald, John Wolford, Marquise Copeland, David Long Jr. and Travin Howard ruled out for Monday Night Football at Packers
Dec 17, 2022
A look at the final injury report leading into Monday Night Football between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 15.
Injury Report 12/7: Aaron Donald, Terrell Lewis, David Long Jr. and Travin Howard out for Thursday Night Football vs. Raiders; Brandon Powell and John Wolford questionable
Dec 07, 2022
A look at the final injury report leading into Week 14's Thursday Night Football matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders.
Injury Report 12/2: Travin Howard, Terrell Lewis and Lance McCutcheon out for Week 13 vs. Seahawks; Brian Allen, Troy Hill and Ernest Jones questionable
Dec 02, 2022
A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 13 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium.
Injury Report 11/25: Brian Allen, Travin Howard, A'Shawn Robinson and Matthew Stafford out for Week 12 at Chiefs; Tyler Higbee, Ty Nsekhe, Allen Robinson II and Matt Skura questionable
Nov 25, 2022
A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 12 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Injury Report 11/18: Brian Allen and Travin Howard ruled out for Week 11 at Saints; A'Shawn Robinson questionable; Matthew Stafford clears concussion protocol
Nov 18, 2022
A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 11 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome.
Injury Report 11/4: Brian Allen and Van Jefferson questionable but expected to play at Bucs; Cooper Kupp has no injury designation
Nov 04, 2022
A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 9 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
Injury report 10/28: Brandon Powell questionable but expected to play vs. 49ers; no injury designations for Brian Allen, Cobie Durant and Darrell Henderson Jr.
Oct 28, 2022
A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 8 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.
Injury Report 10/14: Cam Akers and Brian Allen ruled out for Week 6 vs. Panthers; Cooper Kupp, Tyler Higbee and Aaron Donald questionable but expected to play
Oct 14, 2022
A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 6 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium.
Injury Report 10/7: Brian Allen, Cobie Durant, Jordan Fuller and Coleman Shelton out for Week 5 vs. Cowboys; David Long Jr. and Taylor Rapp questionable
Oct 07, 2022
A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 5 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium.
Injury Report 10/1: Brian Allen, Cobie Durant, David Long Jr. and David Edwards out for Monday Night Football at 49ers; Jordan Fuller and Derion Kendrick expected to play
Oct 01, 2022
A look at the final injury report leading into Monday night's Week 4 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Injury Report 9/23: Van Jefferson, Brian Allen, Cobie Durant and David Long Jr. out for Week 3 at Cardinals; Jordan Fuller questionable
Sep 23, 2022
A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 3 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Injury Report 2/11: Tyler Higbee and Joe Noteboom placed on Injured Reserve; Rams otherwise carry no injury designations for Super Bowl LVI vs. Bengals
Feb 11, 2022
A look at the final injury report leading into Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium.
Injury Report 12/3: Ben Skowronek good to go; Odell Beckham Jr., Darrell Henderson Jr., Rob Havenstein and David Long Jr. questionable for Week 13 vs. Jaguars
Dec 03, 2021
A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 13 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars.
Injury Report 11/5: Sebastian Joseph-Day out; Robert Woods, Jalen Ramsey and Ernest Jones questionable but expected to play; Von Miller gametime decision vs. Titans
Nov 07, 2021
A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday night's Week 9 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans.
Injury Report 10/29: Andrew Whitworth, Sebastian Joseph-Day and DeSean Jackson out; Jordan Fuller and Robert Rochell questionable for Week 8 at Texans
Oct 29, 2021
A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 8 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.