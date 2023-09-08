Injury Reports

Injury Report 9/8: Stetson Bennett, Cooper Kupp and Hunter Long ruled out for Week 1 at Seahawks

Sep 08, 2023

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 1 regular season game between the Rams and the Seahawks in Seattle. 
Injury Report 1/6: Nick Scott, Aaron Donald, Brian Allen and Ben Skowronek ruled out for Week 18 at Seahawks

Jan 06, 2023

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 18 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. 
Injury Report 12/30: Leonard Floyd and Tyler Higbee questionable for Week 17 vs. Chargers; Higbee expected to play

Dec 30, 2022

A look at the final injury report heading into Sunday's game between the Rams and the Chargers at SoFi Stadium. 
Injury Report 12/23: Brian Allen, Aaron Donald and John Wolford among seven Rams ruled out for Week 16 vs. Broncos

Dec 23, 2022

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 16 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium.
Injury Report 12/17: Aaron Donald, John Wolford, Marquise Copeland, David Long Jr. and Travin Howard ruled out for Monday Night Football at Packers

Dec 17, 2022

A look at the final injury report leading into Monday Night Football between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 15. 
Injury Report 12/7: Aaron Donald, Terrell Lewis, David Long Jr. and Travin Howard out for Thursday Night Football vs. Raiders; Brandon Powell and John Wolford questionable

Dec 07, 2022

A look at the final injury report leading into Week 14's Thursday Night Football matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders. 
Injury Report 12/2: Travin Howard, Terrell Lewis and Lance McCutcheon out for Week 13 vs. Seahawks; Brian Allen, Troy Hill and Ernest Jones questionable 

Dec 02, 2022

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 13 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. 
Injury Report 11/25: Brian Allen, Travin Howard, A'Shawn Robinson and Matthew Stafford out for Week 12 at Chiefs; Tyler Higbee, Ty Nsekhe, Allen Robinson II and Matt Skura questionable

Nov 25, 2022

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 12 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. 
Injury Report 11/18: Brian Allen and Travin Howard ruled out for Week 11 at Saints; A'Shawn Robinson questionable; Matthew Stafford clears concussion protocol

Nov 18, 2022

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 11 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome. 
Injury Report 11/11: Matthew Stafford questionable for Week 10 vs. Cardinals; Malcolm Brown and Travin Howard out

Nov 11, 2022

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 10 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. 
Injury Report 11/4: Brian Allen and Van Jefferson questionable but expected to play at Bucs; Cooper Kupp has no injury designation

Nov 04, 2022

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 9 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. 
Injury report 10/28: Brandon Powell questionable but expected to play vs. 49ers; no injury designations for Brian Allen, Cobie Durant and Darrell Henderson Jr.

Oct 28, 2022

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 8 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.
Injury Report 10/14: Cam Akers and Brian Allen ruled out for Week 6 vs. Panthers; Cooper Kupp, Tyler Higbee and Aaron Donald questionable but expected to play

Oct 14, 2022

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 6 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium. 
Injury Report 10/7: Brian Allen, Cobie Durant, Jordan Fuller and Coleman Shelton out for Week 5 vs. Cowboys; David Long Jr. and Taylor Rapp questionable

Oct 07, 2022

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 5 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium.
Injury Report 10/1: Brian Allen, Cobie Durant, David Long Jr. and David Edwards out for Monday Night Football at 49ers; Jordan Fuller and Derion Kendrick expected to play

Oct 01, 2022

A look at the final injury report leading into Monday night's Week 4 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. 
Injury Report 9/23: Van Jefferson, Brian Allen, Cobie Durant and David Long Jr. out for Week 3 at Cardinals; Jordan Fuller questionable

Sep 23, 2022

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 3 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. 
Injury Report 9/16: Van Jefferson and Brian Allen ruled out; Leonard Floyd, Joe Noteboom and Matthew Orzech questionable for Week 2 vs. Falcons

Sep 16, 2022

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 2 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons. 
Injury Report 9/7: Van Jefferson ruled out for Week 1 vs. Bills

Sep 07, 2022

A look at the final injury report leading to Thursday night's Week 1 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. 
Injury Report 2/11: Tyler Higbee and Joe Noteboom placed on Injured Reserve; Rams otherwise carry no injury designations for Super Bowl LVI vs. Bengals

Feb 11, 2022

A look at the final injury report leading into Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium.
Injury Report 1/21: Andrew Whitworth and Taylor Rapp ruled out, Buddy Howell doubtful for Divisional Round at Bucs

Jan 21, 2022

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Divisional Round playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
Injury Report 1/15: Taylor Rapp ruled out, Buddy Howell doubtful, Van Jefferson questionable but expected to play vs. Cardinals

Jan 15, 2022

A look at the final injury report leading into Monday night's Wild Card playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium.
Injury Report 1/7: Rams carry no injury designations for Week 18 vs. 49ers

Jan 07, 2022

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 18 game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. 
Injury Report 12/31: Taylor Rapp, Greg Gaines and Leonard Floyd questionable for Week 17 at Ravens; Rapp and Gaines expected to play

Dec 31, 2021

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 17 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
Injury Report 12/24: Greg Gaines questionable for Week 16 at Vikings

Dec 24, 2021

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 16 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings.
Injury Report 12/20: Rams carry no injury designations for Week 15 vs. Seahawks

Dec 20, 2021

A look at the final injury report leading into Tuesday's Week 15 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. 
Injury Report 12/11: Brian Allen doubtful, Terrell Lewis and Dont'e Deayon questionable for Monday Night Football at Cardinals

Dec 11, 2021

A look at the final injury report leading into Monday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. 
Injury Report 12/3: Ben Skowronek good to go; Odell Beckham Jr., Darrell Henderson Jr., Rob Havenstein and David Long Jr. questionable for Week 13 vs. Jaguars

Dec 03, 2021

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 13 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars. 
Injury Report 11/26: Leonard Floyd carries no designation, Dont'e Deayon and Ben Skowronek questionable for Week 12 at Packers

Nov 26, 2021

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 12 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers. 
Injury Report 11/13: Von Miller questionable but expected to play; Brian Allen and Darious Williams questionable

Nov 13, 2021

A look at the final injury report leading into Monday night's Week 10 game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Injury Report 11/5: Sebastian Joseph-Day out; Robert Woods, Jalen Ramsey and Ernest Jones questionable but expected to play; Von Miller gametime decision vs. Titans

Nov 07, 2021

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday night's Week 9 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans. 
Injury Report 10/29: Andrew Whitworth, Sebastian Joseph-Day and DeSean Jackson out; Jordan Fuller and Robert Rochell questionable for Week 8 at Texans

Oct 29, 2021

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 8 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
Injury Report 10/22: Sony Michel questionable but expected to play vs. Lions

Oct 22, 2021

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 7 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions. 
Injury Report 10/15: Rams carry no injury designations for Week 6 at Giants

Oct 15, 2021

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 6 game between the Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. 
Injury Report 10/6: Rams carry no injury designations for Week 5 at Seahawks

Oct 06, 2021

A look at the final injury report leading into Thursday night's Week 5 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle.
Injury Report 10/1: McVay says Darrell Henderson Jr. "going to play" vs. Cardinals; Ogbo Okoronkwo expected to play

Oct 01, 2021

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 4 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals.  
Injury Report 9/24: Darrell Henderson Jr. game-time decision, Leonard Floyd will play vs. Bucs

Sep 24, 2021

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 3 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
Injury Report 9/17: Rams carry no injury designations for Week 2 at Colts

Sep 17, 2021

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 2 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
Injury Report 9/10: A'Shawn Robinson and Terrell Lewis set to be available to play against Bears 

Sep 10, 2021

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday night's Week 1 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium. 
Injury Report 1/14: John Wolford ruled out, Jared Goff to start at quarterback against Packers

Jan 14, 2021

A look at the final injury report leading into Saturday's divisional round playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers. 
Injury Report 1/7: Jared Goff, David Edwards and Micah Kiser questionable for Rams-Seahawks

Jan 07, 2021

A look at the final injury report leading into Saturday's Wild Card playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. 
Injury Report 1/1: Micah Kiser out, Cam Akers game-time decision for Rams-Cardinals

Jan 01, 2021

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 17 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals.
Injury Report 12/25: Cam Akers out, Rob Havenstein good to go for Rams-Seahawks

Dec 25, 2020

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 16 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. 
Injury Report 12/18: Evans and Scott out; Okoronkwo, Hollins and Allen questionable but expected to play vs. Jets

Dec 18, 2020

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and New York Jets.
Injury Report 12/9: Cam Akers and Michael Brockers good to go, Matt Gay questionable for Rams-Patriots

Dec 09, 2020

A look at the final injury report leading into Thursday night's Week 14 game between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots. 
Injury Report 12/4: Terrell Lewis out, Sebastian Joseph-Day questionable for Rams-Cardinals

Dec 04, 2020

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 13 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals. 
Injury Report 11/27: Tyler Higbee questionable, Terrell Lewis doubtful for Sunday's game vs. 49ers

Nov 27, 2020

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 12 game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.
Injury Report 11/21: Rams will have entire active roster available heading into Monday Night Football at Buccaneers

Nov 21, 2020

A look at the final injury report leading into Monday night's Week 11 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
Injury Report 11/13: Terrell Lewis and Leonard Floyd questionable for Rams-Seahawks but expected to play

Nov 13, 2020

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 10 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. 
Injury Report 10/30: Tyler Higbee game-time decision for Rams-Dolphins

Oct 30, 2020

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Miami Dolphins. 
Injury Report 10/24: Tyler Higbee questionable for Rams-Bears

Oct 24, 2020

A look at the final injury report heading into Monday night's game between the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams.
Injury Report 10/16: Kiser questionable but expected to be ready to go against 49ers

Oct 16, 2020

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.
Injury Report 10/9: Cam Akers and Jordan Fuller good to go against Washington, Micah Kiser and Troy Hill questionable

Oct 09, 2020

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Washington Football Team.
Injury Report 10/2: Cam Akers ruled out for Rams-Giants, Jordan Fuller questionable

Oct 02, 2020

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants. 
Injury Report 9/25: Cam Akers ruled out for Bills game, Darious Williams questionable 

Sep 25, 2020

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills. 
Injury Report 9/18: Everett questionable, but McVay expects him to be ready to play at Philadelphia

Sep 18, 2020

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles.
Injury Report 9/11: Darrell Henderson Jr. good to go vs. Cowboys

Sep 11, 2020

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday night's game between the Rams and the Cowboys. 
Injury Report 12/27: Whitworth and Brockers good to go for Rams-Cardinals

Dec 27, 2019

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 17 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals. 
Injury Report 12/19: Troy Hill ruled out for Saturday's game vs. 49ers

Dec 19, 2019

A look at the final injury report leading into Saturday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.
Injury Report 12/17: Hill and Zuerlein estimated as non-participants, Everett limited

Dec 17, 2019

A look at the first injury report leading into Saturday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. 
Injury Report 12/13: Webster good to go; Everett ruled out, Havenstein doubtful for Rams at Cowboys

Dec 13, 2019

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys.
